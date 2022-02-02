DNA Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin 2021: DNA’s total revenues, EBITDA and operating result improved in 2021, 5G population coverage almost doubled

DNA Oyj
·8 min read

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 FEBRUARY 2022, 8:30 AM EET

This is a summary DNA’s Financial Statements Bulletin 2021. The complete report is attached to this release and also available at corporate.dna.fi/general-financial-information.

Summary

Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year (reference period). Figures are unaudited.

Due to delisting of DNA’s share from Nasdaq Helsinki on 3 February 2020, DNA is not subject to reporting obligations as an issuer of shares as set out in the Finnish Securities Markets Act. DNA is still subject to reporting obligations as an issuer of senior unsecured fixed rate notes due 2025 (ISIN: FI4000312095) listed in Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

July–December 2021

  • Total revenues increased 1% and amounted to EUR 480 million (476).

  • Mobile revenues increased 3% and amounted to EUR 284 million (276).

  • EBITDA increased 3% and was EUR 175 million (171).

  • Operating result decreased 3% and was EUR 74 million (76).

  • Average revenue per user (ARPU)1) for mobile communications increased 2% and was EUR 17.1 (16.7).

January–December 2021

  • Total revenues increased 3% and amounted to EUR 956 million (932).

  • Mobile revenues increased 2% and amounted to EUR 565 million (552).

  • EBITDA increased 8% and was EUR 359 million (333).

  • Operating result increased 2% and was EUR 154 million (151).

  • Average revenue per user (ARPU)1) for mobile communications increased 2% and was EUR 17.1 (16.8).

  • The number of mobile subscriptions2) increased and was 2,699,000 (2,694,000).

  • The number of fixed subscriptions3) decreased to 892,000 (900,000).

    • The number of fixed broadband subscriptions increased by 19,000.

Key figures

The calculation method of the key figures presented in this table differs from that of DNA’s previous key figures. The figures in this table are presented the same way as the figures published by DNA’s parent company Telenor ASA. The main changes concern the reclassification of spectrum acquisitions from intangible assets to right-of-use assets and the corresponding reclassification of spectrum license liabilities from non-interest-bearing to interest-bearing borrowings, which has an impact on the presentation of net debt and cash flows. In addition, some receivables have been reclassified from non-current to current items, and certain items reclassified from current to non-current receivables. Figures for the reference periods have been adjusted accordingly.

EUR million

7–12/2021

7–12/2020

Change, %

1–12/2021

1–12/2020

Change, %

Total revenues 4)

480

476

1

956

932

3

EBITDA 4) 5)

175

171

3

359

333

8

% of total revenues

37

36

38

36

Depreciation, amortisation and impairments

102

96

204

181

Operating result

74

76

–3

154

151

2

% of total revenues

15

16

16

16

Net result before tax

70

72

–2

147

143

3

Net result for the period

58

59

–2

118

115

3

Return on investment (ROI), %

12

12

12

12

Return on equity (ROE), %

15

18

17

19

Capital expenditure 6)

119

250

–53

191

308

–38

Cash flow after investing activities

102

69

47

174

105

65

Net debt

492

619

–21

492

619

–21

Net debt/EBITDA

1.4

1.8

1.4

1.9

Net gearing, %

64

94

64

94

Equity ratio, %

47

41

47

41

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, EUR

0.44

0.45

0.89

0.87

Personnel at the end of period

1,604

1,609

0

1,604

1,609

0



***

CEO’s review

Having taken the helm of DNA last autumn, I am happy to have the opportunity to discuss positive and stable growth figures for the whole of 2021. The positive development also signals the critical role DNA plays in the Finnish society as a service provider and enabler of success. The prolonged pandemic has underpinned the importance of our role in a society, which would have come to a halt without secure modern network connections and cloud- based communications solutions.

Our total revenues increased by 3% and amounted to EUR 956 million (932) in 2021. Our mobile revenues were also up by 2% and amounted to EUR 565 million (552). DNA’s EBITDA developed well in 2021, growing 8% to EUR 359 million (333). Our operating result also increased and amounted to EUR 154 million (151), up 2% from 2020.

Our mobile communication subscription base increased by 5,000. At the same time, our average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to EUR 17.1 (16.8). The total number of fixed subscriptions decreased by 9,000. While the number of fixed voice and TV subscriptions decreased, the number of fixed broadband subscription grew by 19,000. As a result of the growth, we announced in May that DNA had become the leader of the fixed-network broadband market, and the lead has since increased7).

Sales of 5G subscriptions gained clear momentum during 2021. This was reflected in the sales of 5G phones, which increased four-fold. This development was driven by the quick construction of our 5G network, which reached approximately 3.5 million Finns at the end of the year. This means that the population coverage almost doubled within a space of a year. DNA’s mobile subscription achieved the highest average mobile download speed measured by Omnitele8) in twelve cities in the Helsinki metropolitan area, the Turku region, and the Tampere region in October– November 2021.

Due to the long-running exceptional circumstances and our responsibility for critical functions in the society, we have developed our own operations further, which is also reflected in our financial success. However, the positive development we have experienced during the exceptional circumstances is not limited to our key figures – we also run our business in a more responsible way, have enhanced our customer experience and are an even more flexible employer. A business cannot succeed without its personnel; individuals who have the skills, motivation, and ability to create value for customers. With skilled personnel, we can maintain our high level of customer satisfaction now and in the future, which will have a positive impact on our sales, total revenues, and operating result.

With the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant towards the end of 2021, most of our personnel went back to full remote working mode. While this is an unfortunate situation, year 2022 marks the 10-year anniversary of the introduction of DNA’s flexible method of working. With such long-running experience in remote working, DNA is well placed to run its business as usual during these exceptional circumstances. Furthermore, we want to demonstrate that a flexible working method makes sense also during more normal times. At DNA, employees will be able to choose freely where and how they will work – now and in the future.

Jussi Tolvanen
CEO

***

1) ARPU = Monthly mobile revenues (company’s subscriptions) and traffic revenues + interconnection / average number of subscriptions
2) Postpaid, prepaid, mobile home phone (“Luuri”) and mobile broadband subscriptions.
3) Voice, broadband, pay-TV and DNA TV subscriptions.
4) Total revenues and EBITDA before other income and expenses differ from those previously reported for 2020 due to the transition to Telenor's reporting method. This is a classification difference of EUR 2 million in the whole of 2020.
5) DNA reassessed the duration of short-term leases in the autumn of 2020 based on the new owner and new long-term forecast. The effect of the reassessment on EBITDA was EUR 4 million in 7–12/2021 and EUR 15 million in the whole of 2021.
6) Capex no longer includes frequency payments. In the future, DNA reports the acquisition cost of a new frequency as an investment at the time of acquisition.
7) Source: Fixed broadband subscriptions reported in the interim reports of the largest broadband operators in Finland, Q1/2021 (DNA: 591,000, Elisa 567,000 and Telia 470,000) and Q3/2021 (DNA: 601,000, Elisa: 562,000 and Telia 472,000).
8) Source: Omnitele’s study on data transfer speeds in mobile networks, 11/2021. The study was carried out in the following twelve cities in Finland: Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Turku, Naantali, Raisio, Kaarina, Tampere, Pirkkala, Nokia, Ylöjärvi and Kangasala. DNA’s mobile subscription reached the highest average download speed in all of them. The results are presented as averages for each area. The data transfer speeds and ranking of the operators varied between locations within each area. The study was carried out with the operators’ fastest 5G consumer subscriptions and smartphones with 5G. The full report (in Finnish) is available at: https://www.dna.fi/documents/753910/5166098/mobiiliverkkojen_tiedonsiirtonopeuksien_vertailu+2021.pdf/a0ecaf02-b0d0-75a9-e234-c339de7f19d2

***

Additional information:
Jussi Tolvanen, CEO, DNA Plc, +358 44 044 1000, jussi.tolvanen@dna.fi
Maria Strömberg, CFO, DNA Plc, +358 44 044 3270, maria.stromberg@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 (0)44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

***

DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to make our customers' daily lives less complicated. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA's customers are continuously among the world mobile data usage leaders. DNA has about 3.6 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company has been awarded numerous times as an excellent employer and family-friendly workplace. In 2021, our total revenue was EUR 956 million and we employ about 1,600 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics. More information: www.dna.fi, Twitter @DNA_fi, Facebook @DNA.fi and LinkedIn @DNA-Oyj.

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Tiger-Cats re-sign American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. Dunbar played 12 regular-season games for the Ticats in 2021, tallying 44 receptions for 630 yards and hauling in four touchdowns. He also made three playoff appearances, including six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in Hamilton's Grey Cup loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 26-year-old from Metaire, La., came to the Ticats as a free agent in February 2020 after spending the 2018 season with the

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa

  • Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future plans

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is comin

  • Shiffrin saw what Biles, other Summer Olympians went through

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and