DNA leads to arrest of stepfather in 2004 murder of Miami Beach High student, police say

Sixteen years after a Miami Beach High student was stabbed to death inside her bedroom, police detectives have arrested her stepfather on a murder charge, the department announced Thursday.

Raul Mata was arrested this week in Watsonville, Calif., and will be extradited to Miami.

He is accused of murdering 16-year-old Dilcia Mejia, who was found with her throat slit inside the bedroom of her North Miami-Dade trailer home on Sept. 17, 2004.

Mata was long the chief suspect. According to police, her mother left for work at 5:30 a.m. from the unit at the Colonial Acres mobile home park on the 9600 block of NW 10th Avenue. He claimed he left shortly before 8 a.m., then returned home just past 9 .m. and discovered her body.

“We need someone to come here,” he told a 911 dispatcher, according to audio of the call. “My daughter. My daughter. Somebody killed my daughter.”

Advancements in DNA technology — and a genetic sample taken from her body — led to his arrest, the police department said.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez, in a statement released Thursday, said: “I am extremely proud of the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau, Cold Case Unit, for closing a 16-year-long investigation. Our Homicide Bureau takes great pride in being the victims’ voice. There is no greater satisfaction than to provide closure to the family after such a tragic loss.”