DNA identifies human remains found in March as Fort Worth woman who disappeared in 2006

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed human remains that were found in early March in Fort Worth were identified as a woman who went missing 17 years ago, the Fort Worth Police Department announced Thursday.

The department’s Missing Person Unit was notified June 28 by the Medical Examiner’s Office about the identification of Taalibah Fatin Bint Islam, who was reported missing on Jan. 21, 2006.

The human remains were found on March 2 near the 900 block of South Hughes Avenue.

The remains were collected by the medical examiner’s officer and were sent for DNA testing. The DNA test confirmed the identity of Islam.

Christopher Revill, with whom Islam had a son, was sentenced to life in prison in August 2019 after being found guilty of kidnapping another ex-girlfriend of his, Typhenie Johnson, who disappeared in 2016.

Revill told police in 2006 that he last saw Islam, who was his ex-girlfriend at the time, when she and their newborn child visited him five days before she was reported missing.

He also told police that Islam left the residence where she visited him, left the baby behind, and got into a vehicle with an unknown person.

No one had heard from her since, according to police.

Revill has not been charged in connection with Islam’s disappearance. This is an ongoing investigation.