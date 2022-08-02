DNA evidence brings guilty pleas in Durham rape cases, one of them 17 years old.

Two men in Durham were convicted of rape in unrelated cases, including one that occurred 17 years ago and whose victim died this year before she could see her attacker sentenced.

The Durham County District Attorney’s Office announced the rape convictions Monday. They came as a result of previously untested DNA evidence in Durham’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, according to a news release.

In one case, 59-year-old Timothy Rorie pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping and sexual battery for breaking into a woman’s home on Sept. 8, 2005, and sexually assaulting her, according to the release. He was charged this February after saliva collected from the victim’s body connected him to the crime, the release stated.

Although the victim lived to see her rapist arrested, the release stated, “unfortunately, the victim in this case passed away shortly after Rorie was charged.”

On Monday, Rorie was sentenced to between roughly 12 1/2 years and 16 years in prison, followed by 10 years of satellite monitoring. He also was ordered to register as a sex offender and never have contact with the victim’s family.

In another case, 27-year-old Carlos Dominguez-Aguiar pleaded guilty to first-degree rape and first-degree burglary for breaking into a woman’s home on May 31, 2015, and sexually assaulting her at knifepoint, according to the release. He was charged in August 2021 when DNA testing connected him to the crime.

On Monday, he was sentenced to between 16 years and 24 years and 3 months in prison, followed by 10 years of satellite monitoring. He was ordered to register as a sex offender and to never have contact with the victim.

Clearing the rape-kit backlog

More than a dozen people have been charged by the Durham Police Department’s Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit. With Monday’s convictions, seven have been convicted in 10 assaults dating back to 2005.

In 2019, after state officials reported a backlog of 15,000 untested sexual assault kits in North Carolina, state Attorney General Josh Stein said Durham was second only to Asheville in sending in backlogged kits for testing, though over 1,000 kits remained untested, The News & Observer reported.

“I’m heartened that, after years of waiting, the survivors in both of these cases were able to see their attackers identified and receive some closure,” District Attorney Satana Deberry said in Monday’s news release.

The latest cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Angela Garcia-Lamarca, who works with the Police Department’s Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit.

