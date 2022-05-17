DNA Diagnostics Market to reach US$ 51.5 Billion by 2032, applications abound in Oncology: FMI Report

Companies Profiled in DNA Diagnostics Market are Sysmex, Bayer Diagnostic, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Cephide Inc

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global DNA diagnostics market is estimated to garner US$ 51.5 Billion while exhibiting an 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The growing support from several governments is likely to fuel the market growth in the coming years. The industry is expected to secure US$ 22.9 Billion in 2022.

Increasing government initiatives for research and development for treatment of chronic diseases is expected to boost the growth of the DNA diagnostics market. Technological advancement in the diagnostic and treatment process of infectious diseases, propel the growth of the market in forecasting period. For instance, US government launched the “Cancer Moonshot” with the mission to accelerate the rate of progress against cancer to accelerate scientific discovery in cancer, foster greater collaboration, and improve the sharing of data.

The oncology segment is likely to offer remunerative opportunities for the global DNA diagnostics market. Several emerging economies are making significant developments in their healthcare budgets, thereby, providing lucrative opportunities to players in the market. For instance, as per CMS.gov, the U.S. health care spending grew 9.7% in 2020.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

· By application, the oncology segment is expected to record an 13.1% CAGR by 2032

· By product type, the instruments segment to expand at a 12.4% growth rate during the forecast period

· The U.S market to garner US$ 18.2 Billion and record an 8.2% CAGR from 2022-2032

· Market in China to procure US$ 3.6 Billion, expanding at a 7.8% growth rate during the assessment period

“Rising research and development in the field of biotechnology, increasing healthcare expenditure, also the growing demand for prenatal screening and new born testing which will benefit the market in the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Eminent players in the global DNA diagnostics market include Sysmex, Bayer Diagnostic, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Cephide Inc, among others. Recent key developments among players include:

· In February 2022, Sysmex Corporation announced a capital and business tie-up with KAINOS Laboratories, Inc., with a view toward strengthening capabilities to develop and produce diagnostic reagents in the immunochemistry field.

· In February 2020, Cepheid and Sherlock Biosciences announced a research collaboration to explore the development of new cutting-edge molecular diagnostic tests. Leveraging Sherlock Biosciences' engineering biology platform, SHERLOCK™, a CRISPR-based technology that can identify virtually any genetic target, new tests could be designed to run on Cepheid's GeneXpert® Systems. The collaboration will focus on molecular diagnostic tests for infectious diseases and oncology.

Key Segments Covered in the DNA Diagnostics Industry Survey

DNA Diagnostics Market by Product type:

  • DNA Diagnostics Instruments

  • DNA Diagnostics Reagents

  • DNA Diagnostics Software & Services

DNA Diagnostics Market by Technology:

  • PCR-based DNA Diagnostics

  • Microarray-based DNA Diagnostics

  • In-situ Hybridization-based DNA Diagnostics

  • Sequencing Technology-based DNA Diagnostics

  • Mass Spectrometry-based DNA Diagnostics

DNA Diagnostics by Application:

  • DNA Diagnostics in Oncology

    • Prostate Cancer

    • Breast Cancer

    • Colorectal Cancer

    • Others

  • DNA Diagnostics in Infectious Diseases Treatment

    • Hepatitis B Virus

    • Hepatitis C Virus

    • HIV

    • TB

    • Chlamydia Trachomatic and Neisseria Gonorrhea (CT/NG)

    • HPV

    • Methiciline Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

    • Others

  • DNA Diagnostics in Myogenic Disorder Treatment

  • DNA Diagnostics in Clinical Diagnostic Confirmation

  • Prenatal DNA Diagnostics

  • Pre-Implantation DNA Diagnostics

  • DNA Diagnostics for Other Applications

DNA Diagnostics Market by End User:

  • Point of Care DNA Diagnostics

  • DNA Diagnostics across Diagnostic Centers

  • Self-Testing/OTC DNA Diagnostics

DNA Diagnostics Market by Region:

  • North America DNA Diagnostics Market

  • Europe DNA Diagnostics Market

  • Asia-Pacific DNA Diagnostics Market

  • Middle East & Africa DNA Diagnostics Market

  • Latin America DNA Diagnostics Market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on DNA Diagnostics

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

4. Market Background

4.1. DNA Diagnostics Market, by Key Countries

4.2. DNA Diagnostics Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.2.1. Total Available Market

4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario

4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis

4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets

4.4.1.1. In Short Term

4.4.1.2. In Long Term

4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets

4.4.2.1. In Short Term

4.4.2.2. In Long Term

TOC Continued..

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 10-years.

