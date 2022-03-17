You can take that DMV driver’s knowledge test online now in California

Have to take the driver’s license knowledge test? You can do that online now.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday that it now offers two online options for people who need to take the written driver license’s knowledge test: A remote version of the traditional knowledge test, and also an interactive eLearning course.

When filling out the online driver’s license application, eligible customers will have the chance to choose one of the online testing options.

“Currently, the remote exam is available for the nearly 2 million tests taken by Californians renewing their license each year, the more than 1.3 million tests taken by adults getting their license for the first time who also don’t have a California identification card, and Californians getting a REAL ID or motorcycle license for the first time. The eLearning course is available for Californians renewing their license,” according to a DMV statement.

The online knowledge test is available in 35 languages, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding state holidays, to people with internet-enabled computers with a webcam. The test cannot be taken on a tablet or mobile device.

Customers can take the online test twice, but will be prompted to go to a DMV office to take the test a third time if both tests are failed.

“For identity verification and as a fraud prevention measure, online test participants are required to verify their identity and agree to be monitored throughout the exam,” according to the DMV.

The interactive eLearning course is available on any internet-enabled device, is available all day, every day, though only in English. It features seven interactive modules that must be completed, including quizzes after each one. The course takes approximately 45 minutes to complete.

“The course is an ideal option for people who need to renew their license and have trouble with exams or prefer an alternative learning method,” according to the DMV.

The new measure is intended to reduce the amount of time a person needs to spend at the DMV office. Customers will still be required to visit the office after completing the online test in order to provide the necessary documents, take a photo, provide a thumb print, complete a vision screening and be issued a licensing document.

“This is one more example of how the DMV is modernizing to add more convenient services online that used to be only available in an office,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said in a statement. “We continue to incorporate ways to bring DMV services to our customers when and where they want.”