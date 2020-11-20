DMK Youth Secy Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained During Poll Campaign
Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK chief MK Stalin, was detained by the police in Nagapattinam district on Friday, 20 November, evening for conducting an election campaign rally without permission.
The DMK youth wing secretary had commenced his campaign tour, tentatively titled ‘Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural’ (Stalin's voice towards dawn), from Thirukkuvalai, the birthplace of his grandfather and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.
Police have stated that the party had flouted norms as there is no permission granted by the state government for conducting political meetings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Huge crowds had gathered at the rally and they were seen not wearing masks or not maintaining social distancing norms.
Protests erupted in several districts condemning his arrest.
#DMK youth wing secretary #UdhayanidhiStalin was arrested by police in Thirukkuvalai in Nagapattinam district
He was launching the party's new election campaign
Police stated they had no permission for political meetings due to the #CoronavirusPandemic #TNPolitics #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/q9ibBhxqgz
— Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) November 20, 2020
He, along with several leaders and cadre, were detained in a marriage hall and an hour later were released.
“The AIADMK government could not tolerate my campaign on the very first day of the campaign that they arrested me. When people started protesting, they had to release me. I will continue my campaign journey as planned,” Udhayanidhi tweeted.
The campaign is similar to DMK chief MK Stalin’s ‘Namakku Naame’ campaign, where the leader rode in a cycle through villages and towns to attract young voters.
The tour plan was to begin from his ancestral home at Thirukkuvalai, travel through Ettukudi and other small villages in Keelvelur Assembly constituency and reach Velankanni. He was expected to addressing people at three points.
He is expected to continue his tour in Nagapattinam district during the weekend, and then travel to Thanjavur district on Monday.
He had scheduled meetings with Hindu, Christian and Muslim priests and traders in Thanjavur town on Monday evening.
DMK MP Kanimozhi condemned the arrest of Udhayanidhi Stalin.
“CM EPS can go anywhere but the DMK leaders are stopped. The slave AIADMK is already scared of the DMK even before we start our campaign. I strongly condemn the arrest of Udhayanidhi. He should be allowed to continue his campaign,” she tweeted.
முதலமைச்சர் எடப்பாடி எங்கு வேண்டுமானாலும் செல்லலாம், ஆனால் திமுக தலைவர்களோ எங்கும் செல்லக்கூடாது. அடிமை அதிமுக அரசுக்கு திமுகவின் பிரச்சாரத்தின் முதல் நாளே பயம் தொற்றி விட்டது.
கழக இளைஞரணி செயலாளர் உதயநிதி அவர்களின் கைதை வன்மையாக கண்டிக்கிறேன். அவர் உடனடியாக விடுதலை 1/2
— Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) November 20, 2020
விடியலை நோக்கி ஸ்டாலினின் குரல்! https://t.co/5jI7VhbnWY
— Udhay (@Udhaystalin) November 20, 2020
Assembly elections in the state are due in April-May. The campaign will cover all 234 Assembly segments and Women's Wing leader and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi, former Ministers K Ponmudi and Periyasamy are some of the leaders who will travel to different parts of the state.
“The leaders will explain to people party President''s (Stalin) slogan of walking towards a new dawn by rejecting the ruling AIADMK's atrocities and administrative lapses,” the statement from DMK read.
15 top leaders of the party will address 1,500 meetings in 75 days, while Stalin is expected to begin his campaign in January.
