DMK MLA's son, daughter-in-law among seven killed in Bengaluru car crash

Seven people were killed in a car crash in Bengaluru, including the son and daughter-in-law of a Tamil Nadu MLA, in the early hours of Tuesday. Karuna Sagar, the son of DMK MLA Y Prakash, and his wife Bindu were killed in the car crash.

According to police, the accident happened in the Koramangala area between 1 and 2 am. An Audi Q3, with a VIP license plate, carrying seven passengers, none of whom were wearing seatbelts, went over a footpath and crashed into the building of a Punjab National Bank branch. CCTV footage shows the car smashing into the wall with great speed, leading to one of its wheel flying off.

According to police, the accident happened because the driver lost control over the car. All passengers were in their twenties and are believed to be out on a joyride. According to reports, the airbags did not deploy on impact.

The crash led to the car being completely wrecked. The front part of the vehicle was mangled due to the impact of the accident.

While six people, including three women, died on the spot, one person died in the hospital. While Sagar and his wife were identified as two of the casualties, further confirmation is awaited for the identities of other passengers.

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Ravikanthe Gowda said that prima facie evidence suggests that the car was being driven in a rash and negligent manner. Gowda added that the police were "yet to know" if the passengers were drunk.

The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem to St John's hospital. A case of negligent and rash driving has been registered by Adugodi traffic police.

