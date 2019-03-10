Bivol vs. Smith Jr. results: Dmitry Bivol dominant in unanimous decision over Joe Smith Jr.

Dmitry Bivol is one of the best fighters in the world at 175 pounds.

The 28-year-old showed made his case by outclassing Joe Smith Jr. to win via unanimous decision (119-109, 119-109, 118-110) and successfully defend the WBA light heavyweight championship at Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, N.Y. Sporting News had the fight scored 118-110 for Bivol.

For the majority of the contest, Bivol (16-0, 11 KOs) used his superior boxing skills to offset Smith's slugging style. He kept Smith at distance with the jab and when Bivol saw an opening, he would attack the head and body of Smith. The Russian had Smith in trouble in the seventh round when he staggered his overmatched opponent with a left hook. Then, in the final moments of the fight, Bivol stunned Smith with a right hand, but the champion ran out of time to close the show.

Smith (24-3, 20 KOs) didn't have many moments aside from an occasional right hand. His finest moment in the fight came at the end of the tenth round when he stunned Bivol with that patented overhand right. Bivol was clearly hurt by the punch and needed the assistance of the ropes to make it back to his corner. Unfortunately, Smith was unable to capitalize in the following round against a dazed Bivol as he was unable to land another flush shot.

It's hard to see what's next for Bivol as all of the other champions at 175 pounds are affiliated with different promoters. Bivol is willing to take on IBF titlist Artur Beterbiev, WBO champion Sergey Kovalev or WBC titleholder Oleksandr Gvozdyk to see who the best is in the division.

If not, Bivol isn't against a drop down to super middleweight for a fight against WBC champion Callum Smith. Only time will tell for one of boxing's best.

Here is what happened at Bivol vs. Smith (all times Eastern):

Dmitry Bivol vs. Joe Smith Jr. results

Dmitry Bivol beats gritty Joe Smith Jr. to defend WBA title for the sixth time

11:50 p.m.: Bivol def. Smith by unanimous decision (119-109, 119-109, 118-110) to retain the WBA light heavyweight title. A good test for Bivol against a tough opponent. Bivol's skills are on another level and they proved to be too much for the New York slugger.

11:48 p.m.: Round 12 to Bivol (10-9, 118-110 Bivol). Shocked Smith didn't come out more aggressive. Instead of going for it all, he decided to box and Bivol almost finished Smith off with a hard right hand to stun Smith. Bivol went for the finish when he uncorked a litany of punches but ran out of time.

11:44 p.m.: Round 11 to Smith (10-9, 108-101 Bivol). Smith made the most of what he did at the end of the tenth. He stayed the aggressor, landed a couple overhand rights that caught Bivol's attention. You know Smith is going to lay it all out there in the last minutes.

11:40 p.m.: Round 10 to Bivol (10-9, 99-91 Bivol). Just when it looked like Bivol was coasting, Smith hit him with a hard overhand right at the end of the bell that staggered Bivol and caused him to slowly walk to his corner on wobbly legs. Can Smith capitalize?

11:36 p.m.: Round 9 to Bivol (10-9, 89-82 Bivol). Smith tried to get inside Bivol's head by nearly body slamming him to the mat. Why a point wasn't taken away is beyond me. Bivol stayed composed and went back to what he's been doing for the entire fight. Smith needs to walk through the jab and start going for broke. He's got nothing to lose at this point.

11:32 p.m.: Round 8 to Bivol (10-9, 79-73 Bivol). It was a quiet round until the final minute when Bivol connected a hard left hand. Bivol uncorked a couple of lefts and rights to end the round. Bivol's relentless pace is a thing of beauty. He's got a non-stop motor, which is starting to frustrate Smith.

11:28 p.m.: Round 7 to Bivol (10-9, 69-64 Bivol). The champion nearly put Smith away when he buckled Smith with a flush left hook. To Smith's credit, he survived, but barely. Bivol threw a series of left and right hands and Smith survived the round. Seeing what he did here, does Bivol try to finish Smith off and make a statement to the rest of the light heavyweight division?

11:24 p.m.: Round 6 to Bivol (10-9, 59-55 Bivol). Really enjoy what Bivol is doing. He's pounding the jab at will and making it look easy.

11:20 p.m.: Round 5 to Bivol (10-9, 49-46 Bivol). Smith is trying with everything he has and throwing everything with evil intentions. Bivol is casually slipping out of the way and popping the jab, keep Smith at distance, which is forcing him to lunge with those right hands.

11:16 p.m.: Round 4 to Smith (10-9, 39-37 Bivol). Smith found a way to get some space and hit Bivol with a flush right hand that caught his attention, as he immediately grabbed Smith. The challenger has some momentum.

11:12 p.m.: Round 3 to Bivol (10-9, 30-27 Bivol). Smith is in trouble, as Bivol is pulling away. Bivol is applying pressure and staying on the inside so Smith can't tee off with the overhand right hand. He's picking Smith apart second-by-second. Can Smith close the gap and force Bivol into some mistakes?

11:08 p.m.: Round 2 to Bivol (10-9, 20-18 Bivol). Nice round by the champion. Bivol's jab is a thing of beauty. It's so powerful that it looks like a punch. The jab is helping him connect on combinations. You could see Smith was discouraged at the end of the round. Smith has to apply pressure like he did in the first round and not let Bivol dictate the pace.

11:04 p.m.: Round 1 to Bivol (10-9). Very close round. You can see Smith is looking for the knockout and applying pressure while Bivol is looking to box and take it from there.

11:00 p.m.: It is now time for the main event, as Dmitry Bivol puts the WBA light heavyweight title on the line against Joe Smith Jr.

Bivol (15-0, 11 KOs) captured the interim WBA championship in his seventh career fight, defeating Felix Valera in May 2016. After making two interim title defenses, the sanctioning body made Bivol the full champion in fall 2017, when Andre Ward retired and Badou Jack vacated the belt.

Smith (24-2, 20 KOs) has won 18 of his last 19 fights, including sending Hopkins into retirement with an emphatic eighth-round knockout in December 2016, when he infamously punched the future Hall of Famer through the ropes.

Bivol hasn't faced anyone with the power of Smith, but Smith hasn't taken on someone with an all-around game like Bivol.

Even with a struggle on the scale, Maurice Hooker cruises to easy win over Mikkel LesPierre to retain WBO title

10:45 p.m.: Hooker def. LesPierre by unanimous decision (120-107, 119-108, 118-109) to defend the WBO junior welterweight title. Whoever gave LesPierre a round needs their eyes re-examined. Hooker won every round pretty easily even with struggling to make weight. Can see where people would commend Hooker for bouncing back from nearly missing weight to winning, but Hooker put it on himself for nearly losing the belt on the scale.

Hooker fought a smart fight. He was very calculated in every round. He knew when to put the foot on the gas and try to put LesPierre and nearly did with one official knockdown in the ninth round (LesPierre got knocked down by a right hand, but was ruled a slip).

The question now is, what does Hooker do? Does he vacate the belt and move to welterweight or stay at 140 pounds? If he continues to struggle with his weight, then a move up to 147 pounds wouldn't be a bad idea.

10:37 p.m.: Round 12 to Hooker (10-9, 120-106 Hooker). Give Hooker credit in this regard: He didn't ride his bicycle in the last three minutes. Instead, he scored some body shots and tried to be the aggressor and go after LesPierre.

10:33 p.m.: Round 11 to Hooker (10-9, 110-97 Hooker). Nothing wrong with Hooker going with the latter option that we stated in the previous round. The fight is well in hand and why take any more damage when you don't need too.

10:29 p.m.: Round 10 to Hooker (10-9, 100-88 Hooker). After an action-packed ninth round, Hooker's foot came off the pedal a bit. Intrigued to see if Hooker tries to finish LesPierre off or coasts to the finish line.

10:25 p.m.: Round 9 to Hooker (10-8, 90-79 Hooker). Hooker sent LesPierre to the canvas when he threw a left and right to the body and then connected on an overhand right and a sharp left to the body. Give LesPierre credit: He was knocked down, but came back with a flurry in the final 15 seconds to make Hooker smile.

10:21 p.m.: Round 8 to Hooker (10-9, 80-71 Hooker). While LesPierre put more of an effort in by going to the body and being more active, Hooker connected on the harder shots. Don't know why LesPierre is going to the head more. Need to load and swing for the fences. Has nothing to lose.

10:17 p.m.: Round 7 to Hooker (10-9, 70-62 Hooker). This is turning into a route. For all the talking LesPierre did during this week, he's been awfully quiet and been nothing more than a body standing in front of Hooker.

10:13 p.m.: Round 6 to Hooker (10-9, 60-53 Hooker). I like what I'm seeing from Hooker. He's firmly in control and not slowing down. LesPierre has to figure something out here if he's going to win and spring the upset. He's not pressuring Hooker, which would wear the champion down. It's time to do that because LesPierre doesn't possess the one-punch knockout power to put Hooker away.

10:09 p.m.: Round 5 to Hooker (10-8, 50-44 Hooker). Someone from Hooker's corner must have read this, as Hooker put the pedal to the metal. He appeared to knock LesPierre down to the mat with a right hand. The referee said it was a slip, but was clear as day that it wasn't the case. Near the end of the round, Hooker poured it on with a barrage to the body and then upstairs. LesPierre somehow survived. We are at the point of the fight where if the weight cut is a big factor, we will start to see it now.

10:05 p.m.: Round 4 to Hooker (10-9, 40-36 Hooker). For someone who had difficulty making weight, Hooker is looking good and starting to get into a bit of a rhythm. He's starting to connect on power combinations by staying on the jab. Interesting to see if Hooker will start to let the hands go and try to put LesPierre away.

10:01 p.m.: Round 3 to Hooker (10-9, 30-27 Hooker). Good round for Hooker. Making it look easy thus far. LesPierre needs to come forward and start being aggressive or this will be a walk in the park for Hooker.

9:57 p.m.: Round 2 to Hooker (10-9, 20-18 Hooker). Solid round for Hooker. Connecting on combinations and keeping the fight in the middle of the ring. Interesting that Hooker is loading up on his punches so early. If LesPierre can survive the early rounds, he can maybe capitalize on Hooker's struggles on the scale.

9:53 p.m.: Round 1 to Hooker (10-9). For most of the round, Hooker and LesPierre were feeling each out. In the last minute of the stanza, Hooker started to use the jab and let the straight right hand go. Some concern though as Hooker's corner immediately asked if he was ok. Expect Hooker to not use up too much energy early on so he can conserve his stamina.

9:45 p.m.: It is time for the co-main event of Bivol vs. Smith, as Maurice Hooker defends the WBO junior middleweight title against Mikkel LesPierre. Hooker (25-0-3,17 KOs) retained the championship in a back-and-forth war, beating Alex Saucedo via seventh-round TKO. LesPierre (21-0-1, 10 KOs) earned the opportunity with back-to-back TKO victories over Gustavo David Vittori and Wilton Montero.

There's a cause of concern for Hooker since he needed four attempts to make the 140-pound limit. But, LesPierre is taking a giant leap in quality of opposition. He's never faced anyone close to the caliber of Hooker.

While it should be a cakewalk for Hooker, he's making it more difficult than it needs to be.

Callum Johnson overwhelms Seanie Monaghan to get back on track

9:26 p.m.: Johnson def. Monaghan by TKO at 0:23 of the third round. Great bounce back win for Johnson. In the first round, you could see Johnson's power was already taking effect on Monaghan. It all came together in the second when Johnson scored two knockdowns. The referee should have ended it after the second knockdown. Monaghan hadn't shown anything up to that point. He was battered, bloodied and bruised. For some unknown reason, the referee let him make it out of the round. But, Johnson hit him with a barrage of shots to begin the third and the referee stepped in to stop it. Too little, too late, as those are punches Monaghan shouldn't have had to take.

A good win for Johnson. Now, he's right back in the mix at light heavyweight and puts himself in a good spot to face the winner of the main event.

9:12 p.m.: Kicking off the main card of Bivol vs. Smith will be Callum Johnson facing Seanie Monaghan in light heavyweight action. In his last time out, Johnson (17-1, 12 KOs) suffered the first loss of his career by fourth-round knockout to current IBF titlist Artur Beterbiev in October. Johnson did have his moment when he dropped Beterbiev with a left hook in the second round. Beterbiev roared back and finished Johnson off in the fourth with a blistering right hand.

After going undefeated in his first 28 fights, Monaghan (29-2, 17 KOs) has lost two of his last three including his most recent outing, a November unanimous decision loss to Sullivan Barrera.

Should be a fun fight between two exciting light heavyweights. They don't get paid by the hour.

9 p.m.: Welcome to Sporting News' live main card coverage of Bivol vs. Smith. We have three exciting bouts with two championship fights at the top of the bill. Grab the refreshments, kick back and enjoy our blow-by-blow action.

8:50 p.m.: Sergey Kuzmin def. Joey Dawejko via majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 96-94) in heavyweight action. A closer fight than many expected considering Dawejko took it on two weeks notice. Kuzmin's jab setup his power shots to finally break through when he needed in ninth and tenth round to win and remain undefeated in 15 fights.

Dmitry Bivol vs. Joe Smith Jr. fight card

Matchup Class Belt Dmitry Bivol vs. Joe Smith Jr. Light heavyweight WBA Maurice Hooker vs. Mikkel LesPierre Junior welterweight WBO Callum Johnson vs. Seanie Monaghan Light heavyweight ... Sergey Kuzmin vs. Joey Dawejko Heavyweight ... Junior Younan vs. Derrek Findley Light heavyweight ... Otha Jones III vs. Giorgi Gelashvili Junior welterweight ... Israil Madrimov vs. Frank Rojas Junior middleweight ... Nikita Ababiy vs. Cory Dulaney Middleweight ....

Dmitry Bivol vs. Joe Smith Jr. latest news

