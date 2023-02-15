DMG Blockchain Solutions Provides January Mining Results, Petra Completion and Makes Public Appearances

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces January preliminary operational results.



DMG’s January Operating Results

DMG mined 100.2 bitcoin with 0.91 EH/s realized hashrate. DMG’s bitcoin balance as of January 31, 2023 was 413.8 bitcoin. Depending on the timing to receive shipments of ordered miners, DMG expects to grow its hashrate to 1 EH/s in early 2023; this is subject to the receipt, installation and operation of the additional miners.

Petra Completion

DMG is excited to announce that its Petra platform has been used to successfully submit multiple transactions to the Bitcoin blockchain. Petra as a platform is designed to bring subscribers enhanced options when initiating crypto transactions, including KYC on wallets, AML on transactions and routing via DMG’s Terra Pool, a carbon neutral mining pool. DMG has created a way for bitcoin network participants to make a choice if they want to ensure that the movement of their coins is done with minimal carbon footprint. Over the past few days multiple blocks have moved bitcoin using the Petra platform. As well, DMG has moved the first batch of ordinals using Petra on Terra Pool. “Using DMG’s Blockseer suite of technologies, we have introduced an option for companies and individuals who have particular interest in governance, regulatory issues, and ESG goals. The goal of these products is to give greater optionality than was previously available to those individuals and organizations in how they can choose to interact with the bitcoin blockchain,” commented DMG’s CTO Adrian Glover.

DMGI Podcasts on McNallie Money

We encourage investors to listen to two recent YouTube podcasts on McNallie Money:

Interview with CEO Sheldon Bennett and COO Steven Eliscu:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5D7RdJaLdjQ

Analysis of DMG’s Year in Review and December 2022 Investor Presentation:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1qNvlKFRxY

Please note that the opinion of McNallie Money is the opinion of Bryce McNallie, and DMG had no role in the production or editing of these videos, nor was it paid for.

CEO Sheldon Bennett Appears Before Canadian House of Commons

On February 1, 2023 DMG CEO Sheldon Bennett appeared before the Canadian House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry and Technology to support the activities of the Digital Asset Mining Coalition, which is defending the Canadian Bitcoin mining industry’s eligibility for input tax credits for the process of mining bitcoin. Mr. Bennett’s testimony can be found at https://www.ourcommons.ca/Committees/en/WitnessMeetings?witnessId=294204 .

Accounting Standards Board’s Crypto-Asset Working Group

DMG’s CEO, Sheldon Bennett, has been Invited to this working group due to his many years working as a technical specialist in audit and legal matters. “I look forward to being part of the ASB’s working group for this important work to shape future standards in this evolving industry,” commented Mr. Bennett.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG's sustainable businesses are segmented into two business lines under the Core and Core+ strategies and unified through DMG's vertical integration.

Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may materially affect the future performance of DMG's production of Bitcoin, and future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of Bitcoin and an increase in hashrate mining difficulty.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Sheldon Bennett, CEO and Director

