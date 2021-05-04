DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Closing of CDN$28.1 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSXV: DMGI) (DMGGF: OTCQB) (FSE: 6AX) ("DMG" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement to institutional investors of its common shares ("Common Shares") and warrants to purchase common shares ("Warrants") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately Cdn$28.1 million (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued 22,297,644 Common Shares and Warrants to purchase up to 22,297,644 Common Shares at a purchase price of Cdn$1.26 per Common Share and associated Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of Cdn$1.50 per Common Share at any time on or prior to May 3, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement in the United States. H.C. Wainwright & Co. received: (i) a cash commission of approximately Cdn$1.54 million (equal to 5.5% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement), and (ii) 1,226,370 non-transferable compensation warrants (the "Agent Warrants"). Each Agent Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of Cdn$1.575 per Common Share at any time on or before May 3, 2024.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for infrastructure expansion, equipment purchases, software development, expansion of marketing and sales activities, working capital and general corporate purposes. Details as to the intended specific allocation of the proceeds are disclosed in the Prospectus Supplement referred to below and further business development announcements will be made by DMG in due course as they arise.

The Common Shares and Warrants issued under the Private Placement were qualified by way of a prospectus supplement under the Company's base shelf prospectus dated March 1, 2021 (collectively, the "Prospectus Supplement") which was filed in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, copies of which are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The Common Shares and Warrants were offered and sold in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and all applicable state securities laws, and in certain other jurisdictions in accordance with applicable securities laws. No securities were offered or sold to Canadian purchasers.

The securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to resale restrictions in the United States under applicable U.S. federal and state securities laws with no resale restrictions in Canada.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG’s businesses are segmented into three main divisions: data centre operations, data analytics and forensics and developing enterprise blockchains. DMG’s data centre operations focus on earning revenues from block rewards and transaction fees by mining primarily bitcoin as well as providing hosting services for industrial mining clients. DMG’s data analytics and forensic services provide technical expertise software products such as Blockseer Pool, Mine Manager and Walletscore, as well as working with auditors, law firms, and law enforcement organizations. DMG’s permissioned blockchain technology is focused on developing enterprise software for the supply chain management of controlled products. DMG’s strategy is to become the domain experts across the business verticals it focuses on. DMG’s management team includes seasoned crypto experts, forensic & financial professionals and blockchain developers with deep relationships throughout the industry.

Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may materially affect the future performance of DMG’s production of Bitcoin, and future operational results could also be materially affected by the price of Bitcoin and an increase in hashrate mining difficulty.

For more information on DMG Blockchain Solutions visit: www.dmgblockchain.com.

