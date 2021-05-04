DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Closing of CDN$28.1 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investors

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.
·8 min read

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES
OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSXV: DMGI) (DMGGF: OTCQB) (FSE: 6AX) ("DMG" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement to institutional investors of its common shares ("Common Shares") and warrants to purchase common shares ("Warrants") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately Cdn$28.1 million (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued 22,297,644 Common Shares and Warrants to purchase up to 22,297,644 Common Shares at a purchase price of Cdn$1.26 per Common Share and associated Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of Cdn$1.50 per Common Share at any time on or prior to May 3, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement in the United States. H.C. Wainwright & Co. received: (i) a cash commission of approximately Cdn$1.54 million (equal to 5.5% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement), and (ii) 1,226,370 non-transferable compensation warrants (the "Agent Warrants"). Each Agent Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of Cdn$1.575 per Common Share at any time on or before May 3, 2024.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for infrastructure expansion, equipment purchases, software development, expansion of marketing and sales activities, working capital and general corporate purposes. Details as to the intended specific allocation of the proceeds are disclosed in the Prospectus Supplement referred to below and further business development announcements will be made by DMG in due course as they arise.

The Common Shares and Warrants issued under the Private Placement were qualified by way of a prospectus supplement under the Company's base shelf prospectus dated March 1, 2021 (collectively, the "Prospectus Supplement") which was filed in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, copies of which are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The Common Shares and Warrants were offered and sold in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and all applicable state securities laws, and in certain other jurisdictions in accordance with applicable securities laws. No securities were offered or sold to Canadian purchasers.

The securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to resale restrictions in the United States under applicable U.S. federal and state securities laws with no resale restrictions in Canada.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in Canada in connection with the Private Placement.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release shall not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG’s businesses are segmented into three main divisions: data centre operations, data analytics and forensics and developing enterprise blockchains. DMG’s data centre operations focus on earning revenues from block rewards and transaction fees by mining primarily bitcoin as well as providing hosting services for industrial mining clients. DMG’s data analytics and forensic services provide technical expertise software products such as Blockseer Pool, Mine Manager and Walletscore, as well as working with auditors, law firms, and law enforcement organizations. DMG’s permissioned blockchain technology is focused on developing enterprise software for the supply chain management of controlled products. DMG’s strategy is to become the domain experts across the business verticals it focuses on. DMG’s management team includes seasoned crypto experts, forensic & financial professionals and blockchain developers with deep relationships throughout the industry.

Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may materially affect the future performance of DMG’s production of Bitcoin, and future operational results could also be materially affected by the price of Bitcoin and an increase in hashrate mining difficulty.

For more information on DMG Blockchain Solutions visit: www.dmgblockchain.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Sheldon Bennett, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.
Email: investors@dmgblockchain.com
Web: www.dmgblockchain.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR 516-222-2560

For Media Inquiries:
Jules Abraham, Head of Public Relations
CORE IR
jabraham@coreir.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, market and other conditions, volatility in the trading price of the Common Shares, business, economic and capital market conditions; the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition; the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; regulatory uncertainties; access to equipment; market conditions and the demand and pricing for products; the demand and pricing of bitcoins; security threats, including a loss/theft of DMG's bitcoins; DMG's relationships with its customers, distributors and business partners; the inability to add more power to DMG's facilities; DMG's ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; and the dependence on key personnel. DMG may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, the ability to successfully develop software, that there will be no regulation or law that will prevent the Company from operating its business, anticipated costs, the ability to secure sufficient capital to complete its business plans, the ability to achieve goals and the price of bitcoin. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The securities of DMG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of DMG's business.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment failures, lack of supply of equipment, power and infrastructure, failure to obtain any permits required to operate the business, the impact of technology changes on the industry, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, secure equipment, and hire personnel, competition, security threats including stolen bitcoins from DMG or its customers, consumer sentiment towards DMG's products, services and blockchain technology generally, failure to develop new and innovative products, litigation, increase in operating costs, increase in equipment and labor costs, decrease in the price of Bitcoin, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.


Latest Stories

  • Alomar resigns from Hall of Fame board in wake of sexual misconduct investigation

    The Hall of Fame said in a statement Monday that the board accepted Alomar's letter of resignation from the board.

  • Naomi Osaka one of four 'Gen-Z superstars' to co-host Met Gala this year

    The four-time Grand Slam champion's star keeps on rising.

  • LeBron James rips play-in tournament: 'Whoever came up with that s*** needs to be fired'

    The Lakers may have to play in it, but that doesn't mean LeBron has to like it.

  • How to watch the WNBA's 25th anniversary season

    The WNBA will have 100 nationally televised games to mark its 25th anniversary season. Here's how to watch.

  • Canada's Einarson loses fourth straight in women's world curling championship

    At 1-5, Canada can't afford any more losses if the host team is going to make the playoffs.

  • Dodgers pitcher Dustin May to undergo Tommy John surgery

    The Dodgers are losing one of their young stars.

  • 3-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser dies at 87

    Bobby Unser, three-time winner of the Indy 500 and one of the most charismatic, compelling characters in racing history, has died at the age of 87.

  • It's been a disappointing season for the Raptors, but has it been a failure?

    It's been a challenging, disappointing year for the Raptors, but that doesn't necessarily mean the season has been a failure.

  • Amber Sabathia, CC Sabathia's wife, announces new career as baseball agent

    After 20 years of being a baseball wife, Amber Sabathia is becoming a baseball agent.

  • Packers GM doesn't think relationship with Aaron Rodgers is beyond repair

    Brian Gutekunst hopes the relationship between him and Rodgers can be repaired.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • DK Metcalf serious about making a run at the Olympics in the 100m

    DK Metcalf is serious about trying to qualify for the Olympics in the 100 meters.

  • Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin leaves after one shift following 4-game absence

    It could be a precautionary measure, but it's not a great sign that Alexander Ovechkin could only play 39 seconds in his return to the lineup.

  • Storms force Blazers to take shelter in hotel parking garage

    ATLANTA — The Portland Trail Blazers got a bit of a scare before their game against the Atlanta Hawks when a tornado warning forced them to evacuate their hotel rooms. The warning was issued Monday morning, about seven hours after the Trail Blazers arrived at their hotel a couple of miles north of State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. The team had travelled in the early morning hours after a victory Sunday night at Boston. Coach Terry Stotts said his players and staff were told to go to a lower-level parking garage, where they remained for about 30 minutes. “I know tornadoes can do anything,” Stotts said. “You have to take the right precautions. The hotel staff was very organized and got everyone down there. We hung out there for about a half-hour, then we went back to our rooms.” Severe storms moved across the South, spawning multiple tornadoes, damaging homes and uprooting trees from Mississippi to Kentucky. A tornado spotted in Atlanta forced thousands to seek shelter, and one man was killed west of the city when a falling tree brought down power lines onto his vehicle. Asked if the severe weather disrupted any preparations for his team, Stotts said, “We didn’t get into our rooms until 3:30 in the morning. I’m sure there were some people sleeping and it disrupted their sleep. Hopefully they were able to make it up in the afternoon.” ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and find his work at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Paul Newberry, The Associated Press

  • White Sox's Robert could miss rest of year with hip injury

    CHICAGO — Luis Robert couldn’t put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field Sunday. A day later, the news was no less painful for the White Sox or their promising young centre fielder. Robert could miss the remainder of the season after a scan Monday showed he has a torn right hip flexor, another major blow for a team eyeing a deep playoff run. General manager Rick Hahn said their will be more consultations with specialists in the next few days to determine whether Robert needs surgery. Either way, Hahn said Robert won’t resume baseball activities for three to four months at least. It’s not clear if he will play again this year. “It hasn’t been ruled out,” Hahn said. “It just all depends on the healing timeframe here. And unfortunately, none of us are smart enough to know exactly how his body will respond to whatever’s next. We’ll just have to wait and see.” The White Sox were already without slugging outfielder Eloy Jiménez, who is expected to miss most of the season after rupturing his left pectoral tendon in spring training. Robert was injured in Sunday’s loss to Cleveland. He fell to the ground after beating out an infield single to third base in the first inning and was helped off the field while putting no weight on his right leg. Second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting and a Gold Glove winner last season, Robert is batting .316 with one homer and 11 RBIs. The White Sox are second in the AL Central behind Kansas City at 15-12. Chicago ended a string of seven losing seasons last year and made the playoffs for the first time since 2008. “The challenges have perhaps become greater, but the goals remain the same,” Hahn said. “We look forward as a group — by that, I mean those in the clubhouse and those in the front office — trying to find the best way to navigate through this.” Hahn said he expects the White Sox to go with Leury Garcia and Billy Hamilton in centre field for now. But he hasn't ruling out looking for outside help. “It’s disappointing,” Hahn said. “There’s no sugarcoating that. It’s a blow. In some ways, we’ve been here. We were here four, five weeks ago when Eloy went down. That clubhouse is strong and cohesive and motivated and focused. And I suspect as disappointed as they all are going to be to hear the news, as I was today, that in due course the focus is going to return to winning ballgames.” The White Sox have been on a roll lately, winning seven of nine prior to Sunday’s loss. They ranked third in the majors in batting average and sixth in runs. Rookie sensation Yermín Mercedes is making the most of his opportunity with Jiménez sidelined. He entered Monday third in the AL with a .395 average and has five home runs and 16 RBIs, serving mainly as the team’s designated hitter. “It’s a matter of viewing this as a bit of a challenge, as an opportunity for those who are going to get more play time and a chance for staff members to get more creative both in the clubhouse and in the front office,” Hahn said. “If this was easy, we’d just sit back and enjoy the ballgames. And that’s just not the nature of these gigs.” Hahn said outfielder Adam Engel is progressing after experiencing a setback in his recovery from a strained hamstring in spring training. He is about three weeks away from a rehab assignment. Pitcher Reynaldo López had surgery Sunday on both corneas after experiencing blurred vision and will begin the minor league season on the injured list. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Andrew Seligman, The Associated Press

  • Barrier-breaking golfer to become 1st with Down syndrome to compete in a national college championship

    Amy Bockerstette gained viral fame in 2019 at TPC Sawgrass, but has been knocking down doors for years.

  • Ex-Bengals WR Chad Johnson to make boxing debut on Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul undercard

    The boxer formally known as Ochocinco will likely face another athlete or celebrity.

  • How one of Syracuse's most popular teams took a stand against domestic violence

    When their coach planned to reinstate a player accused of a domestic violence incident, the team was ready to walk out.

  • Atlanta Dream coach Nicki Collen hired to replace Kim Mulkey at Baylor

    With Nicki Collen headed to Waco, the Atlanta Dream now don't have a head coach less than two weeks from the start of the 2021 season.