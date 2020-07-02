DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

It is hard to get excited after looking at DMC Global's (NASDAQ:BOOM) recent performance, when its stock has declined 12% over the past month. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on DMC Global's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DMC Global is:

13% = US$23m ÷ US$174m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2020).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.13.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of DMC Global's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, DMC Global seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 7.2% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for DMC Global's significant 61% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared DMC Global's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 37%.

NasdaqGS:BOOM Past Earnings Growth July 2nd 2020

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if DMC Global is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is DMC Global Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

DMC Global's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 2.3% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (98%) of its profits. So it looks like DMC Global is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, DMC Global has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 25% over the next three years.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with DMC Global's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

