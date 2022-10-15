DLTx ASA and Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. Announce Business Combination

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp.
·13 min read

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BMAQ) has entered into a business combination agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of DLTx ASA (OSX: DLTX) including all Web 3 infrastructure assets.

  • DLTx builds the infrastructure for Web 3 globally, including decentralized Cloud Computing, Green Bitcoin Mining, and Decentralized Data Relay Services;

  • Transaction will enable further investment in DLTx’s Web 3 infrastructure and portfolio, accelerating the Company’s mission of being a premier provider of Web 3 and decentralized transaction infrastructure to the masses;

  • DLTx management will join and manage the business of the Company;

  • Combined company expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market; and

  • Combined company anticipated to have an implied initial enterprise value of approximately $163.35 million.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and OSLO, Norway, Oct. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLTx ASA (OSX: DLTX) (“DLTx”) and Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BMAQU, BMAQ, BMAQW, BMAQR) (“Blockchain Moon”), a special purpose acquisition vehicle, have entered into a business combination agreement pursuant to which Blockchain Moon will acquire all of the subsidiaries and substantially all of the assets of DLTx ASA. Upon the closing of the transaction, the new combined company of Blockchain Moon and such acquired subsidiaries and assets (the “Company”) is anticipated to be named DLTx Inc. and expects to trade under the symbol “DLTX” on the Nasdaq Global Market (the “Nasdaq”).

The Company will be based in the United States and will continue to specialize in protocols that provide predictable value both in utility and economics. The Company will build on DLTx’s strong track record in capitalizing on growth opportunities in the Web 3 space, including early investments in one of the largest industrial scale Bitcoin mining operations in North America, Filecoin cloud storage, and Decentralized Data Relay Services.

Leading Tech Company in Blockchain Space

Based in Oslo and publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, DLTx is a vertically integrated technology company developing Web 3 and decentralized transactions by deploying blockchain infrastructure at scale across major global industries. DLTx is a tech company run by decentralists who believe in the new economy that is powered by cryptographic digital assets. The DLTx team has been at the forefront of developing and launching of several of the most important protocols in the blockchain space, including Ethereum, developed the first blockchain investment fund in 2014, has built out large-scale mining infrastructure since 2015, and now operates the first publicly traded company focused on powering Web 3.

Transaction Overview

In exchange for the acquired DLTx business, DLTx’s shareholders will receive shares of common stock in the Company with a value equal to the equity value of the acquired DLTx business as set forth in the business combination agreement, at a price per share of $10.00. The special committee and the board of directors of Blockchain Moon (the “Special Committee”) and the board of directors of DLTx have each approved the proposed transaction, which is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023, subject to, among other things, the approval by DLTx’s shareholders and Blockchain Moon’s stockholders, delivery of a fairness opinion to the Special Committee and satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions. The transaction will result in the issuance of approximately 10.6 million common shares in the Company to DLTx’s shareholders, subject to adjustment as set forth in the business combination agreement.

Each holder of common stock of Blockchain Moon will receive one share of common stock of the Company upon the closing of the business combination for each share of Blockchain Moon common stock held immediately prior to closingHolders of Blockchain Moon common stock who elect to redeem their shares will receive $10.00 plus any applicable interest per share at the closing, but will not receive any shares of the public company.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement has been filed as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Blockchain Moon with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on October 14, 2022 (available at www.sec.gov).

Management Comments

James Haft, Chairman of DLTx, said, “DLTx’s mission is to be a premiere blockchain and Web3 infrastructure company. The Nasdaq listing will provide access to the global capital markets to accelerate the development of our business and position us to take advantage of the growth of decentralized communications and finance.”

Enzo Villani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blockchain Moon commented, “The blockchain economy and Web 3 can only thrive if there is infrastructure in place. DLTx is building that infrastructure and we look forward to working with DLTx management to execute that vision."

Thomas Christensen, Chief Executive Officer of DLTx, commented, “Over the past year, DLTx has made tremendous strides. The move to Nasdaq will allow the company to expand at a greater pace through access to the US capital markets.”

Changes in Executive Management and Board

The technical and management team of DLTx will assume positions at the Company. The Company’s board of directors will also include Enzo Villani, and others to be named prior to the approval of the transaction by shareholders.

Advisors and Other Professionals

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS are serving as legal advisors to Blockchain Moon. Reed Smith LLP, DLA Piper LLP and Advokatfirmaet CLP, DA are serving as legal advisors to DLTx. BDO US, LLP is serving as the independent auditor for Blockchain Moon. Marcum LLP and Plus Revisjon AS are serving as independent auditors for DLTx. Richards Layton & Finger is serving as legal advisor to the Special Committee. SGI Securities and Chardan Capital Markets are serving as financial advisors to Blockchain Moon.

About DLTx

DLTx is a vertically integrated technology company expanding Web 3 capabilities by deploying blockchain infrastructure at scale across major global industries. The DLTx team is comprised of decentralists who believe in the new economy that's powered by cryptographic digital assets. The DLTx team has been at the forefront of developing and launching several of the most important protocols in the blockchain space including Ethereum, developed the first blockchain investment fund in 2014, has built out massive scale mining infrastructure since 2015, and now operates the first publicly traded company focused on powering Web 3.

Learn more at https://www.DLTx.com

About Blockchain Moon

Blockchain Moon is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Blockchain Moon seeks to capitalize on the extensive experience of its management team, board of directors and advisors who are both blockchain industry investors and entrepreneurs to pursue prospective targets that are high growth businesses in blockchain technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Blockchain Moon is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Enzo Villani and Chief Financial Officer Wes Levitt.

Learn more at https://www.BMAQ.IO

Important Information and Where to Find It

On October 4, 2022, Blockchain Moon filed a definitive proxy statement (the “Extension Proxy Statement”) for a special meeting of its stockholders to be held on October 19, 2022 to consider and act upon a proposal to extend the date (the “Termination Date”) by which Blockchain Moon must complete an initial business combination to January 21, 2023 (the “Charter Extension Date”) and to allow Blockchain Moon, without the need for another stockholder vote, to elect to extend the Termination Date to consummate a business combination on a monthly basis, up to six times, by an additional one month each time, after the Charter Extension Date, by resolution of Blockchain Moon’s board of directors (the “Extension Proposal”), if requested by Jupiter Sponsor LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Blockchain Moon’s sponsor. The Extension Proxy Statement was mailed to Blockchain Moon stockholders of record as of September 27, 2022. Stockholders may obtain a copy of the Extension Proxy Statement at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

Malibu Parent, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a newly formed subsidiary of Blockchain Moon (“New BMAC”), intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a prospectus with respect to New BMAC’s securities to be issued in connection with the proposed business combination and proxy statement with respect to Blockchain Moon’s stockholder meeting to vote on the proposed transaction (the “Business Combination Proxy Statement”). The Business Combination Proxy Statement will be sent to all Blockchain Moon stockholders. Blockchain Moon and New BMAC also will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of Blockchain Moon are urged to read the Extension Proxy Statement, registration statement, Business Combination Proxy Statement and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.

Investors and securityholders will be able to obtain free copies of the Extension Proxy Statement, registration statement, the Business Combination Proxy Statement and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by Blockchain Moon or New BMAC through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. The documents filed by Blockchain Moon or New BMAC with the SEC also may be obtained free of charge upon written request to Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp., 4651 Salisbury Road, Suite 400, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

NEITHER THE SEC NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES REGULATORY AGENCY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED OF THE TRANSACTIONS DESCRIBED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR FAIRNESS OF THE BUSINESS COMBINATION OR RELATED TRANSACTIONS OR PASSED UPON THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE DISCLOSURE IN THIS PRESS RELEASE. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY CONSTITUTES A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including certain financial forecasts and projections. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to future results of operations and financial position, revenue and other metrics planned products and services, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations of DLTx Inc., market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Blockchain Moon and its management, and DLTx and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the business combination agreement with respect to the proposed business combination; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against DLTx, Blockchain Moon, the Company or others following the announcement of the proposed business combination and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; (3) the inability to complete the proposed business combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of Blockchain Moon or the shareholders of DLTx, or to satisfy other closing conditions of the proposed business combination; (4) changes to the proposed structure of the business combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining regulatory approval of the proposed business combination; (5) the ability to meet Nasdaq’s listing standards following the consummation of the business combination; (6) the risk that the announcement and consummation of the proposed business combination disrupts the current plans and operations of DLTx; (7) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (8) costs related to the proposed business combination; (9) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (10) the possibility that DLTx or the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (11) the inability to obtain PIPE financing; (12) the risk that the proposed business combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Blockchain Moon’s securities; (13) the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed by Blockchain Moon’s business combination deadline and the failure to obtain an extension of the business combination deadline if sought by Blockchain Moon; (14) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof, and its effect on business and financial conditions; (15) volatility in the markets caused by geopolitical and economic factors; and (16) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Blockchain Moon’s Form S-1 (File No. 333-259770), its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and registration statement on Form S-4 that New BMAC intends to file with the SEC, which will include a prospectus and proxy statement of Blockchain Moon, referred to as a proxy statement/prospectus, and other documents filed by Blockchain Moon from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Blockchain Moon nor DLTx gives any assurance that either Blockchain Moon or DLTx or the Company will achieve the expected results set forth in any forward-looking statements. Neither Blockchain Moon nor DLTx undertakes any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

Participants in the Solicitation

Blockchain Moon, New BMAC and DLTx and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Blockchain Moon’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transactions. Blockchain Moon’s stockholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the directors and executive officers of Blockchain Moon from the proxy statement/prospectus included in the registration statement on Form S-4 to be filed by New BMAC with the SEC in connection with the business combination. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to Blockchain Moon’s stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus included in the registration statement on Form S-4 for the proposed business combination to be filed by New BMAC with the SEC in connection with the business combination.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, sell or solicit any securities or any proxy, vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be deemed to be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act.

Contacts:

DLTx - Media and Investor Relations Contact

Thomas Christensen: thomas(a)dltx.com

Dulce Mercado: dulce(a)dltx.com

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. - Investor Relations Contact

Enzo Villani: evillani(a)bmac.group

Wes Levitt: wlevitt(a)bmac.group


Latest Stories

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Canada's Dalton Kellett announces he's leaving AJ Foyt Racing

    Canada's Dalton Kellett says he's leaving AJ Foyt Racing. The 29-year-old from Stouffville, Ont., made the announcement over social media on Tuesday morning. Kellett debuted on the IndyCar Series for Foyt in 2020 and became the team's veteran driver this past season. "This is not a conclusion I came to lightly, as both the team and I have dedicated time and effort to putting together a program for 2023," said Kellett on his verified Instagram account. "However, at this point, it isn't the right

  • Jets sign first-round pick Brad Lambert to three-year, entry-level contract

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract. The team announced Wednesday that Lambert's deal carries an average annual value of US$1.2 million at the NHL level. He was the team's first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2022 draft. The 18-year-old has been assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose after playing three pre-season games for the Jets, where he recorded one goal and one assist in the three contests. Lambert, of Finland, spent last seas