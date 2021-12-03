DLR Group Announces Firm Appointments
Firm elevates two senior principals, 61 principals across its integrated design disciplines.
Minneapolis, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLR Group, a 100 percent employee-owned integrated design firm, has newly appointed two senior principals and 61 principals. The firm recognizes annually the commitment of its employee-owners in these roles.
“This has been a year of growth and the leadership capital in DLR Group is stronger and more diverse than at any point in our history,” said DLR Group CEO Griff Davenport, AIA. “These outstanding design professionals are committed to delivering on our promise to elevate the human experience through design. I’m extremely proud to recognize these employee-owners as leaders within the firm.”
The following individuals were recently appointed as DLR Group senior principals and principals.
Senior Principals
Lloyd Ramsey, Engineering (Phoenix)
Ramsey is a nationally recognized expert in integrated design and building optimization. As Global Engineering Leader, he collaborates with other sustainable design experts and has led integrated teams in planning, programming, and delivery of high-performance projects in the U.S. and Canada. Under his leadership, DLR Group’s engineering disciplines have instilled a culture of training and mentorship to help develop younger engineers progress in their careers. He is a respected partner, contributor, and an asset to our growing engineering team.
Jeremy Reding, AIA, WELL AP, Architecture (Seattle)
As Global Workplace Leader, Reding provides design and leadership across DLR Group to create award-winning, technology-enhanced, and employee-centered workplaces for public and private clients. He is a champion for integrated design within the firm. Through him, DLR Group is laying the groundwork for the future of workplace design.
Principals
Robert Allen, AIA – Architecture, Washington, D.C.
David Almany, AIA – Architecture, Kansas City
Dale Anderson, AIA, ACHA – Architecture, Seattle
Sean Avery, PE, LEED AP – Engineering, Seattle
Kwame Bailey – Business Development, Washington, D.C.
Jon Baker, FAIA, LEED AP – Architecture, San Diego
John Beyer, AIA – Architecture, Charlotte
Cal Bowie, AIA – Architecture, Washington, D.C.
Diana Brown, PE, SE – Project Management, Seattle
Peter Brown, FAIA, LEED AP – Architecture, Shanghai
William Carney – Technology, Minneapolis
Nathan Casteel, AIA, LEED AP BD+C – Architecture, Chicago
John Chadwick – Architecture, Washington, D.C.
Matthew Davitt, AIA, LEED AP – Architecture, Washington, D.C.
Marilyn Denison, Ed. D. – Architecture, Dallas
Chris Ertl, AIA, LEED AP – Architecture, Kansas City
Amy Farrell, NCIDQ – Interiors, Cleveland
Wendy Ferlisi – Interiors, Charlotte
Kathleen Fitzpatrick, MBA – Business Development, Phoenix
Ben Foth, AIA, LEED AP BD+C – Architecture, Phoenix
R. David Frum, FAIA, FACHA – Architecture, Seattle
Buddy Gessel, AIA, LEED AP – Architecture, San Diego
Chris Getz, AIA, LEED AP BD+C – Architecture, Orlando
Sheri Ginett, NCIDQ, IIDA – Interiors, Charlotte
Anat Grant, LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP – Acoustical Design, Los Angeles
Bill Gridley, FAIA, NCARB – Architecture, Washington, D.C.
Matthew Gulsvig, AIA, LEED AP – Architecture, Omaha
Sara Guyette, AIA, LEED AP – Architecture, Minneapolis
Matthew Heller – Business Development, Los Angeles
Jonathan Hopkins – ITDG, New York
Michael Huffstetler, LEED AP, F.SAME – Architecture, Omaha
Heather Hughes, AIA, LEED AP BD+C – Architecture, Lincoln
Damian Huneycutt, AIA – Architecture, Charlotte
Ian Kilpatrick, AIA, NCARB – Architecture, Kansas City
Brian Leonard, AIA – Architecture, San Diego
Johnny Lin – Interiors, Shanghai
Todd McGraw, AIA – Architecture, Charlotte
Leanne Meyer-Smith, AIA, LEED AP BD+C – Architecture, Chicago
Dan Michaels, RA – Architecture, Cleveland
Michael Minton, AIA – Architecture, Washington, D.C.
Tom Mitchell – Business Development, Kansas City
Rick Nowicki, AIA – Architecture, San Diego
Shona O’Dea, LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP – HPD, Sacramento
April Pottorff, FAIA – Architecture, Austin
Gary L. Rademacher, AIA – Architecture, Dallas
Elise Robinson, AIA – Architecture, Washington, D.C.
Ryan Robley, PE, SE – Engineering, Denver
Jamal Salem - Architecture, Dubai
Richard Salopek, AIA – Architecture, Washington, D.C.
B. Sanborn – Research, Chicago
Jose Sanchez, Assoc. AIA, LEED AP BD+C – Architecture, Los Angeles
Daniel Siedhoff, AIA – Architecture, Lincoln
Monika Smith, AIA, LEED AP BD+C – Architecture, Washington, D.C.
Derek Smith, PE – Engineering, Kansas City
Jesse Smith, LEED AP – Acoustical Design, Portland
Benjamin Strain, AIA, LEED AP – Architecture, Denver
Ben Szela, PE, LC – Engineering, Dallas
Andy Thompson – Architecture, Riverside
Yu Tsai - Architecture, Shanghai
Kenneth Turner, AIA, NCARB – Architecture, Chicago
Michael Vander Ploeg – Architecture, Seattle
About DLR Group
DLR Group is an integrated design firm delivering architecture, engineering, interiors, planning, and building optimization for new construction, renovation, and adaptive reuse. Our promise is to elevate the human experience through design. This promise inspires sustainable design for a diverse group of public and private sector clients; local communities; and our planet. DLR Group is 100 percent employee-owned and fully supports the initiatives and goals of the 2030 Challenge and is an initial signatory to the China Accord and the AIA 2030 Commitment.
CONTACT: Jessica Osborn DLR Group 9139802008 josborn@dlrgroup.com