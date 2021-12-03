DLR Group Announces Firm Appointments

Firm elevates two senior principals, 61 principals across its integrated design disciplines.

Minneapolis, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLR Group, a 100 percent employee-owned integrated design firm, has newly appointed two senior principals and 61 principals. The firm recognizes annually the commitment of its employee-owners in these roles.

“This has been a year of growth and the leadership capital in DLR Group is stronger and more diverse than at any point in our history,” said DLR Group CEO Griff Davenport, AIA. “These outstanding design professionals are committed to delivering on our promise to elevate the human experience through design. I’m extremely proud to recognize these employee-owners as leaders within the firm.”

The following individuals were recently appointed as DLR Group senior principals and principals.

Senior Principals

Lloyd Ramsey, Engineering (Phoenix)

Ramsey is a nationally recognized expert in integrated design and building optimization. As Global Engineering Leader, he collaborates with other sustainable design experts and has led integrated teams in planning, programming, and delivery of high-performance projects in the U.S. and Canada. Under his leadership, DLR Group’s engineering disciplines have instilled a culture of training and mentorship to help develop younger engineers progress in their careers. He is a respected partner, contributor, and an asset to our growing engineering team.

Jeremy Reding, AIA, WELL AP, Architecture (Seattle)

As Global Workplace Leader, Reding provides design and leadership across DLR Group to create award-winning, technology-enhanced, and employee-centered workplaces for public and private clients. He is a champion for integrated design within the firm. Through him, DLR Group is laying the groundwork for the future of workplace design.

Principals

Robert Allen, AIA – Architecture, Washington, D.C.

David Almany, AIA – Architecture, Kansas City

Dale Anderson, AIA, ACHA – Architecture, Seattle

Story continues

Sean Avery, PE, LEED AP – Engineering, Seattle

Kwame Bailey – Business Development, Washington, D.C.

Jon Baker, FAIA, LEED AP – Architecture, San Diego

John Beyer, AIA – Architecture, Charlotte

Cal Bowie, AIA – Architecture, Washington, D.C.

Diana Brown, PE, SE – Project Management, Seattle

Peter Brown, FAIA, LEED AP – Architecture, Shanghai

William Carney – Technology, Minneapolis

Nathan Casteel, AIA, LEED AP BD+C – Architecture, Chicago

John Chadwick – Architecture, Washington, D.C.

Matthew Davitt, AIA, LEED AP – Architecture, Washington, D.C.

Marilyn Denison, Ed. D. – Architecture, Dallas

Chris Ertl, AIA, LEED AP – Architecture, Kansas City

Amy Farrell, NCIDQ – Interiors, Cleveland

Wendy Ferlisi – Interiors, Charlotte

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, MBA – Business Development, Phoenix

Ben Foth, AIA, LEED AP BD+C – Architecture, Phoenix

R. David Frum, FAIA, FACHA – Architecture, Seattle

Buddy Gessel, AIA, LEED AP – Architecture, San Diego

Chris Getz, AIA, LEED AP BD+C – Architecture, Orlando

Sheri Ginett, NCIDQ, IIDA – Interiors, Charlotte

Anat Grant, LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP – Acoustical Design, Los Angeles

Bill Gridley, FAIA, NCARB – Architecture, Washington, D.C.

Matthew Gulsvig, AIA, LEED AP – Architecture, Omaha

Sara Guyette, AIA, LEED AP – Architecture, Minneapolis

Matthew Heller – Business Development, Los Angeles

Jonathan Hopkins – ITDG, New York

Michael Huffstetler, LEED AP, F.SAME – Architecture, Omaha

Heather Hughes, AIA, LEED AP BD+C – Architecture, Lincoln

Damian Huneycutt, AIA – Architecture, Charlotte

Ian Kilpatrick, AIA, NCARB – Architecture, Kansas City

Brian Leonard, AIA – Architecture, San Diego

Johnny Lin – Interiors, Shanghai

Todd McGraw, AIA – Architecture, Charlotte

Leanne Meyer-Smith, AIA, LEED AP BD+C – Architecture, Chicago

Dan Michaels, RA – Architecture, Cleveland

Michael Minton, AIA – Architecture, Washington, D.C.

Tom Mitchell – Business Development, Kansas City

Rick Nowicki, AIA – Architecture, San Diego

Shona O’Dea, LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP – HPD, Sacramento

April Pottorff, FAIA – Architecture, Austin

Gary L. Rademacher, AIA – Architecture, Dallas

Elise Robinson, AIA – Architecture, Washington, D.C.

Ryan Robley, PE, SE – Engineering, Denver

Jamal Salem - Architecture, Dubai

Richard Salopek, AIA – Architecture, Washington, D.C.

B. Sanborn – Research, Chicago

Jose Sanchez, Assoc. AIA, LEED AP BD+C – Architecture, Los Angeles

Daniel Siedhoff, AIA – Architecture, Lincoln

Monika Smith, AIA, LEED AP BD+C – Architecture, Washington, D.C.

Derek Smith, PE – Engineering, Kansas City

Jesse Smith, LEED AP – Acoustical Design, Portland

Benjamin Strain, AIA, LEED AP – Architecture, Denver

Ben Szela, PE, LC – Engineering, Dallas

Andy Thompson – Architecture, Riverside

Yu Tsai - Architecture, Shanghai

Kenneth Turner, AIA, NCARB – Architecture, Chicago

Michael Vander Ploeg – Architecture, Seattle

About DLR Group

DLR Group is an integrated design firm delivering architecture, engineering, interiors, planning, and building optimization for new construction, renovation, and adaptive reuse. Our promise is to elevate the human experience through design. This promise inspires sustainable design for a diverse group of public and private sector clients; local communities; and our planet. DLR Group is 100 percent employee-owned and fully supports the initiatives and goals of the 2030 Challenge and is an initial signatory to the China Accord and the AIA 2030 Commitment.

# # #

CONTACT: Jessica Osborn DLR Group 9139802008 josborn@dlrgroup.com



