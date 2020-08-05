DLH Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

New Contract Wins Position Company for Strong Finish to Fiscal 2020

ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Highlights

Revenue was $51.5 million for the third quarter versus $38.7 million for the prior-year period

Operating income was $3.8 million for the third quarter versus $1.7 million for the prior-year period

Earnings were $2.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 versus $0.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the prior-year period; earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $5.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 versus $2.6 million for the prior-year period

DLH generated $10.0 million of cash from operations during the quarter and reduced the Company's debt to $44.5 million from $55.0 million at March 31, 2020

The Company also recently announced awards of more than $15 million for trials and studies related to COVID-19

Management Discussion

“I’m very pleased to report that, in the midst of a global pandemic, DLH has continued to generate solid financial results and strengthen its outlook,” stated DLH President and Chief Executive Officer Zach Parker. “We posted operating margins of 7.4%, generated $10.0 million of cash from operations, and again paid down debt – reducing it by nearly 20% from second quarter levels. We also brought on Jeanine Christian as President of our S3 operating unit and Jackie Everett as Chief Growth Officer; both Jeanine and Jackie bring seasoned leadership experience, broad customer relationships, and analytical skills honed within the scientific community. We are confident they will be instrumental to our continued success going forward.

“In addition, we recently received contracts to assist the National Institutes of Health in their fight against infectious diseases – in this case, COVID-19. With recent awards expected to generate approximately $15 million in calendar 2020, we will evaluate multiple therapeutic products and manage a consortium of partners to conduct trials in a rapid and efficient manner. Wins like this not only underscore the value of our expertise and relationships with key government agencies, they bolster the outlook for our Company at a time when the U.S. – and world – are seeking leadership in identifying and producing treatments to battle the continuing pandemic. I’m proud of DLH’s role in this fight and the assistance we’re providing towards getting a cure to market as soon as possible.”

Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $51.5 million versus $38.7 million in the prior-year period. The significant increase was due primarily to the inclusion of revenue from the Social & Scientific Systems operating unit ("S3") for the full quarter, versus inclusion for three weeks in the prior-year period following the June 2019 acquisition.

Income from operations was $3.8 million for the quarter versus $1.7 million in the prior-year period and, as a percent of revenue, the Company reported an operating margin of 7.4% in fiscal 2020 versus 4.4% in fiscal 2019, reflecting stronger operating results, partly offset by increased amortization from acquired intangibles. Interest expense in the quarter was $0.8 million, versus $0.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, due to the borrowing required to finance the S3 acquisition. Income before taxes was $3.0 million for the quarter versus $1.1 million in fiscal 2019, representing 5.8% and 2.9% of revenue, respectively, for each quarter.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, DLH recorded a $0.9 million provision for tax expense versus $0.3 million in the prior-year period. The Company reported net income of approximately $2.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 versus $0.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. As a percent of revenue, net income was 4.1% for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 versus 2.1% for the prior-year period.

On a non-GAAP basis, EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $5.5 million versus $2.6 million in the prior-year period, resulting in 10.7% and 6.7% as a percentage of revenue for each respective year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the impact of the S3 acquisition, including the improved operating leverage achieved through the expansion of the Company's business base, as well as growth across the Company’s legacy operations.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

DLH generated $10.0 million in operating cash during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, largely reflecting improved profitability and a reduction in accounts receivable. The Company anticipates continued strong operating cash flow for the remainder of fiscal 2020, and projects a debt balance of $40 to $42 million at fiscal year-end.

