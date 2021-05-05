DLH Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

DLH Holdings Corp.
·13 min read

Revenue Milestone of $61.5 Million; Operating Margins Expand; Enhanced Revenue Visibility from April CMOP Award

ATLANTA, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights

  • Second quarter revenue increased to $61.5 million in fiscal 2021 from $54.8 million in fiscal 2020, reflecting the acquisition of Irving Burton Associates (“IBA”)

  • Operating margins rose to 7.5% in the current year second quarter from 7.0% in the prior-year period

  • Earnings were $2.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2021 second quarter versus $2.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020

  • After the end of the quarter, in April 2021, the Company announced it had won the Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy ("CMOP") logistics recompete with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"), worth approximately $202 million over five years

  • Contract backlog was $608.7 million as of March 31, 2021, excluding the subsequent CMOP logistics award of approximately $202 million.

Management Discussion
“We continued to see positive trends this quarter impacting all aspects of our performance, supporting our confidence for the year ahead,” said DLH President and Chief Executive Officer Zach Parker. “Revenue rose 12% versus the comparable period in 2020, and we reported improved operating margins of 7.5% along with earnings of $0.19 per share. We remain focused on de-levering the Company further as the year progresses and affirm our prior estimate of a debt balance of $50 to $52 million at fiscal year end. We’re actively bidding on numerous other opportunities within our core markets, underscoring our positive outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2021.

"In April, we announced that the VA had awarded us a follow-on contract to provide medical logistics for its CMOP program, which we’ve now managed for over two decades. The VA’s confidence in our ability to continue providing this invaluable service – made even more important by the pandemic – speaks volumes to the capabilities of our staff and demonstrates our commitment to this agency. We are honored by the award of this contract, which includes a base period of one year and four one-year options, providing enhanced revenue visibility and stability."

Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $61.5 million versus $54.8 million in the prior-year period. The increase was due principally to the Company’s IBA acquisition, completed September 30, 2020, which added approximately $7.4 million in revenue; partially offset by reductions in travel-related program revenue compared to the prior-year period. The reduction in travel-related program revenue was primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Income from operations was $4.6 million for the quarter versus $3.8 million in the prior-year period and, as a percent of revenue, the Company reported an operating margin of 7.5% in fiscal 2021 versus 7.0% in fiscal 2020. The current year performance reflects increased revenue contribution from time and materials programs, which generally yield stronger returns than cost reimbursable contracts, and lower general and administrative ("G&A") expenses, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization. Interest expense in the quarter increased to $1.0 million, versus $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, due to higher outstanding debt levels, reflecting the acquisition of IBA. Income before taxes was $3.6 million for the quarter versus $2.9 million in fiscal 2020, representing 5.9% and 5.3% of revenue, respectively, for each period.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, DLH recorded a $1.0 million and $0.9 million provision for tax expense. The Company reported net income of approximately $2.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 versus $2.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. As a percent of revenue, net income was 4.2% for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 versus 3.7% for the prior year period.

On a non-GAAP basis, EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was approximately $6.6 million versus $5.6 million in the prior-year period, or 10.8% and 10.2% of revenue, respectively.

Key Financial Indicators
Fiscal year to date, DLH has generated $6.1 million in operating cash, and has paid down $7.2 million of its secured loan facility. The Company anticipates strong operating cash flow for the remainder of the fiscal year and intends to continue using cash to make debt prepayments when possible.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.4 million and debt outstanding under its credit facility of $62.8 million, versus cash of $1.4 million and debt outstanding of $70.0 million as of September 30, 2020.

At March 31, 2021, total backlog was approximately $608.7 million, including funded backlog of approximately $84.6 million, and unfunded backlog of $524.1 million. The backlog excluded the April CMOP logistics contract award of approximately $202 million.

Conference Call and Webcast Details
DLH management will discuss second quarter results and provide a general business update, including current competitive conditions and strategies, during a conference call beginning at 11:00 AM Eastern Time Thursday, May 6, 2021. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-5290 or 412-317-5256. Presentation materials will also be posted on the Investor Relations section of the DLH website prior to the commencement of the conference call.

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed on the DLH Investor Relations website or by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the conference ID 10155504.

About DLH
DLH delivers improved health and readiness solutions for federal programs through research, development, and innovative care processes. The Company’s experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,200 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to public health to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH`s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings and cash flow. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements made in this release due to a variety of factors, including: the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”), including the measures to reduce its spread, and its impact on the economy and demand for our services, are uncertain, cannot be predicted, and may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties; the risk that we will not realize the anticipated benefits of our recent or any future acquisition; the challenges of managing larger and more widespread operations resulting from our recent acquisition; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; compliance with new bank financial and other covenants; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid and award protests, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the ability to successfully integrate the operations our recent acquisition and of any future acquisitions; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, as well as subsequent reports filed thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

CONTACTS:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Contact: Chris Witty

Phone: 646-438-9385

Email: cwitty@darrowir.com

TABLES TO FOLLOW

DLH HOLDINGS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

61,506

$

54,798

$

119,358

$

107,036

Cost of Operations:

Contract costs

48,722

42,941

94,727

84,281

General and administrative costs

6,135

6,260

12,285

12,174

Depreciation and amortization

2,029

1,760

4,091

3,619

Total operating costs

56,886

50,961

111,103

100,074

Income from operations

4,620

3,837

8,255

6,962

Interest expense, net

1,004

906

2,084

1,846

Income before income taxes

3,616

2,931

6,171

5,116

Income tax expense

1,049

855

1,790

1,488

Net income

$

2,567

$

2,076

$

4,381

$

3,628

Net income per share - basic

$

0.20

$

0.17

$

0.35

$

0.30

Net income per share - diluted

$

0.19

$

0.16

$

0.32

$

0.28

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic

12,544

12,299

12,521

12,193

Diluted

13,570

13,003

13,568

12,886


DLH HOLDINGS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands except par value of shares)

March 31,
2021

September 30,
2020

(unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

420

$

1,357

Accounts receivable

41,675

32,541

Other current assets

3,469

3,499

Total current assets

45,564

37,397

Equipment and improvements, net

2,593

3,339

Operating lease right-of-use assets

21,055

22,427

Deferred taxes, net

37

Goodwill

65,643

67,144

Intangible assets, net

50,762

52,612

Other long-term assets

539

606

Total assets

$

186,156

$

183,562

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Debt obligations - current, net of deferred financing costs

$

3,124

$

6,727

Operating lease liabilities - current

2,130

2,045

Accrued payroll

12,012

10,611

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities

30,824

28,578

Total current liabilities

48,090

47,961

Long-term liabilities:

Deferred taxes, net

1,475

Debt obligations - long term, net of deferred financing costs

57,199

60,544

Operating lease liabilities - long-term

20,499

21,620

Total long-term liabilities

79,173

82,164

Total liabilities

127,263

130,125

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 40,000 shares; issued and outstanding 12,545 and 12,404 at March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively

13

12

Additional paid-in capital

86,942

85,868

Accumulated deficit

(28,062

)

(32,443

)

Total shareholders’ equity

58,893

53,437

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

186,156

$

183,562


DLH HOLDINGS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

(unaudited)

Operating activities

Net income

$

4,381

$

3,628

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization expense

4,091

3,619

Amortization of deferred financing costs

413

374

Stock based compensation expense

844

384

Deferred taxes, net

1,512

1,258

Gain from lease modification

(121

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Accounts receivable

(9,134

)

(11,722

)

Other current assets

30

(1,211

)

Accrued payroll

1,401

1,913

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities

2,245

2,280

Other long-term assets/liabilities

336

260

Net cash provided by operating activities

6,119

662

Investing activities

Business acquisition adjustment, net of cash acquired

59

Purchase of equipment and improvements

(53

)

(141

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

6

(141

)

Financing activities

Borrowing on revolving line of credit, net

2,000

Repayment of senior debt

(7,250

)

(3,000

)

Payment of deferred financing costs

(43

)

(3

)

Repurchased shares of common stock

(211

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options

231

27

Net cash used in financing activities

(7,062

)

(1,187

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(938

)

(666

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

1,357

1,790

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$

420

$

1,124

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information

Cash paid during the period for interest

$

1,639

$

1583

Cash paid during the period for income taxes

$

184

$

409

Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activity

Non-cash cancellation of common stock

$

$

211


Revenue Metrics

Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2021

2020

Market Mix:

Defense/VA

59

%

47

%

Human Services and Solutions

14

%

21

%

Public Health/Life Sciences

27

%

32

%

Contract Mix:

Time and materials

76

%

70

%

Cost reimbursable

20

%

28

%

Firm fixed price

4

%

2

%

Prime vs Sub:

Prime

89

%

93

%

Subcontractor

11

%

7

%


Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses EBITDA and EBITDA as a percent of revenue as supplemental non-GAAP measures of performance. We define EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization. EBITDA as a percent of revenue is EBITDA for the measurement period divided by revenue for the same period.

These non-GAAP measures of performance are used by management to conduct and evaluate its business during its review of operating results for the periods presented. Management and the Company's Board utilize these non-GAAP measures to make decisions about the use of the Company's resources, analyze performance between periods, develop internal projections and measure management performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating and financial results and understanding how such results compare with the Company's historical performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure:

(amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Net income

$

2,567

$

2,076

$

491

$

4,381

$

3,628

$

753

(i) Interest expense, net

1,004

906

98

2,084

1,846

238

(ii) Provision for taxes

1,049

855

194

1,790

1,488

302

(iii) Depreciation and amortization

2,029

1,760

269

4,091

3,619

472

EBITDA

$

6,649

$

5,597

$

1,052

$

12,346

$

10,581

$

1,765

Net income as a % of revenue

4.2

%

3.7

%

0.5

%

3.7

%

3.4

%

0.3

%

EBITDA as a % of revenue

10.8

%

10.2

%

0.6

%

10.3

%

9.9

%

0.4

%

Revenue

$

61,506

$

54,798

$

6,708

$

119,358

$

107,036

$

12,322



Latest Stories

  • Rangers fire president John Davidson, GM Jeff Gorton in stunning shakeup

    The firings come just one day after the Rangers put out a scathing release ripping the NHL DoPS and calling for George Parros' job.

  • Police open investigation into Jake Virtanen sexual misconduct allegations

    Police have confirmed an investigation has been opened after a woman went public with allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against Canucks forward Jake Virtanen.

  • Fred VanVleet on Raptors' frustrating season: 'We're the best worst team of all-time'

    Fred VanVleet was quick to note he was kidding, but we can't think of a better bunch of words to summarize the 2021 Toronto Raptors.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers called Packers GM 'Jerry Krause' in texts with teammates

    Rodgers apparently found a creative way to mock the GM he reportedly loathes.

  • Toronto Blue Jays returning to Buffalo for second year in a row

    The Blue Jays say they will call Sahlen Field home starting June 1.

  • Survey: Misogyny, racism and bullying prevalent across Canadian youth hockey

    Canada's game continues to grapple with a culture of misogyny, racism and bullying, according to a survey of former youth hockey coaches and players.

  • Blue Jays proving they are prioritizing present over future

    Patience no longer rules the day for the Blue Jays, who have hinted at an increased urgency around the ball club.

  • Report: Ex-Raps coach Nate Bjorkgren has relationship issues with Pacers

    Bjorkgren is finishing up his first year as Pacers coach. It could be his last.

  • NHL continues to enable Tom Wilson's dangerous antics with another lazy ruling

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Michelle Waterson in top form after finishing brutal 4x4x48 challenge

    Waterson, who is ranked ninth among strawweights and coming off a win over Angela Hill, loved the experience of what was clearly a grueling exercise.

  • Knicks sign Argentine star Luca Vildoza to 4-year, $13.6M contract ahead of free agency

    Luca Vildoza was praised by Kobe Bryant a few years ago.

  • Lehmann kicked off German club's board after racist text

    BERLIN — Former Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was removed from Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin's supervisory board on Wednesday after sending a racist text message to a Black former player. Dennis Aogo published a screenshot of Lehmann's WhatsApp message asking whether Aogo was “actually your quota Black person.” Aogo, a former Germany player, was working for broadcaster Sky covering the Champions League semifinal game between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. “WOW are you serious?” Aogo wrote on Instagram. “This message was probably not meant for me.” Lehmann said on Twitter that he apologized to Aogo for the “impression” given by the message. He added that Aogo was “knowledgeable” in his work as a TV analyst and said he raised Sky's share or “quota” of the ratings. Lehmann has also been a Sky analyst but will no longer appear on its coverage of games, Sky Germany executive vice-president for sports Charly Classen said on Wednesday. Andreas Fritzenkötter, a spokesman for Hertha investor Lars Windhorst, told the dpa news agency that Lehmann was no longer an adviser to Windhorst or his company's representative on the supervisory board. The club said Lehmann had expressed himself “in a racist way” in the message to Aogo. “Such statements do not reflect in any way the values that Hertha BSC stands for and actively campaigns for,” club president Werner Gegenbauer said. “Hertha BSC distances itself from any form of racism." Lehmann had joined the Hertha supervisory board in May 2020 on behalf of Windhorst. Hertha goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow welcomed the announcement that Lehmann was no longer involved with the club. “We as a club, as Hertha, represent certain values. Those weren't reflected in this message. Therefore, I think this step had to come,” Schwolow said. Lehmann backstopped Arsenal's “Invincibles” squad in 2003-04 and also played at Borussia Dortmund and Schalke. He made 61 appearances for Germany and retired in 2011. Aogo, who was in Germany's squad at the 2010 World Cup, retired last year. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Dak Prescott is helping to lead NFL revolution on mental health

    Pro football culture is starting to view mental health considerations less as a weakness to be concealed and more as a strength to be embraced.

  • NASCAR officially reveals the 2022 Cup Series car

    The car will replace the current Cup Series car ahead of the 2022 season and is designed to be more affordable for team owners.

  • Vancouver police open investigation into Jake Virtanen sexual misconduct allegations

    Police have confirmed an investigation has been opened after a woman went public with allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen. "On Monday, Vancouver police detectives made contact with the complainant after learning of allegations in media coverage on the weekend," said Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin. "In the interest of privacy and to protect the integrity of the investigative process, we are unable to provide further information at this time." On the weekend, the Canucks placed the 24-year-old on leave after the allegations surfaced. In a statement, the team said it had launched an independent investigation. "Our organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously," it read. Visintin said, generally speaking, police do not identify victims in sexual assault cases. Suspects are only identified if they are charged, following an investigation. Virtanen, who is from Langley, B.C., was drafted sixth overall by Vancouver in 2014.

  • Canadian boxer Many Bujold fighting for Tokyo Olympic berth outside ring

    Mandy Bujold would have far preferred fighting this battle within the familiar ropes of the ring.Instead, the Tokyo Olympic fate for Canada's best boxer lies in the hands of the Court of Arbitration for Sport after her Tokyo qualifying tournament was scrapped due to COVID-19. Bujold and her lawyer Sylvie Rodrigue were denied their appeal to the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday, leaving the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne her last chance to box in what would be her final Games. "I had been hopeful (about the IOC's decision)," Bujold said Wednesday morning. "But they did not even address the issues in our letter, which is really unfortunate, right?"You think of the Olympics and the principles of Olympism, you think about fairness, you think about sportsmanship, you think about all these things that make the Olympics what they are, and make me proud to be an Olympian and to get this response was really tough."Bujold's case, which Rodrigue planned to file before the end of day Wednesday, is about motherhood, and the timing of her maternity leave that would have been ideal without a global pandemic. After a competitive year erased by COVID-19, the 11-time national flyweight champion had been confident she'd clinch a berth at the Olympic qualifying tournament this month in Buenos Aires, but the event was recently cancelled due to a dangerous wave of the virus in Argentina.With no remaining international competitions for boxers from the Americas, athletes were selected on a revised ranking system using three events between 2018 and 2019 — all events Bujold didn't compete in because they conflicted with her maternity leave. Bujold's daughter Kate Olympia was born on Nov. 5, 2018.Bujold's case is a human rights violation and discrimination case, Rodrigue said, noting it violates two particular rules of the Olympic Charter, that the IOC's role is:— to act against any form of discrimination affecting the Olympic movement;— to encourage and support the promotion of women in sport at all levels and in all structures with a view to implementing the principle of equality of men and women.In the Olympic Boxing Task Force's revised ranking system for Tokyo, "It's like Mandy has never been ranked in the world," Rodrigue said. "What we say is the fact that they do not accommodate pregnant or postpartum athletes by recognizing their rankings pre-pregnancy, they are violating the rights of the athletes from a gender equity and from a discrimination standpoint."The 33-year-old Bujold had planned to retire after the Tokyo Games, and had already pushed back her departure for a year after the Olympics were postponed to 2021. "I've been training for this opportunity, for this final moment to kind of close this chapter of my career, and now not even being able to have that opportunity, that's really tough," she said. Both the Canadian Olympic Committee and Boxing Canada wrote letters in support of her appeal to the IOC, Bujold said. The continental qualifiers were originally scheduled for last March, but were scrapped due to the pandemic.Adding to the frustration, the European qualifying event is still happening next month in Paris. Bujold said a European boxer with an identical story — she had a baby and took maternity leave around the same time — is just one fight from punching her ticket to Tokyo. Whatever the CAS rules, there was never a doubt Bujold would pursue this battle to the end. "I think about when I'm preparing for a fight in the ring, I make sure that I do everything possible to give myself the opportunity to win. And, that's exactly what we're doing right now, in a different type of fight," she said. "As much as (Tuesday) was tough to get that news, and you kind of want to just give up and just say, 'OK, well, we're fighting this giant, what are we really going to do?' that's where we have to say, 'Well, you know what? There's still options and things that we can do, we have to move forward, because that's what we said we were gonna do."Bujold, a two-time Pan American Games champion who was previously ranked No. 2 in the Americas, would be the first Canadian woman to box in back-to-back Olympics. Her Rio Olympics ended in heartbreak due to illness; hours before her quarterfinal bout she was in hospital on an I.V. Her goal was to close her career with a medal in Tokyo. Now with everything in doubt, it's not easy some days to go to the gym."That's been probably the toughest part," Bujold said. "I've tried to get refocused this week, last week was tough, just kind of dealing with all of this in between (workouts). At the end of the day, I'm trusting Sylvie, I'm trusting her team to fight for me. So, I need to be prepared and do my part by staying ready, and staying in shape. "So until there's a final conclusion, at the end of all of this, I need to just stay ready."This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Billy Joe Saunders ready for the challenge that is Canelo Alvarez

    Saunders made noise about not fighting Alvarez because of the size of the ring, but that was never really going to happen.