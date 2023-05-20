DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for DLH Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.076 = US$22m ÷ (US$363m - US$79m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, DLH Holdings has an ROCE of 7.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured DLH Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for DLH Holdings.

What Can We Tell From DLH Holdings' ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at DLH Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 16% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

In Conclusion...

We're a bit apprehensive about DLH Holdings because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. But investors must be expecting an improvement of sorts because over the last five yearsthe stock has delivered a respectable 69% return. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

DLH Holdings does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

