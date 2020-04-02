The DLC Asia (HKG:8210) Share Price Is Down 57% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And unfortunately for DLC Asia Limited (HKG:8210) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 57%. Because DLC Asia hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 55% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Given that DLC Asia didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

DLC Asia's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 30%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price drop of 57% is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of. Fingers crossed this is the low ebb for the stock. We have a natural aversion to companies that are losing money and shrinking revenue. But perhaps that is being too careful.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SEHK:8210 Income Statement April 2nd 2020

A Different Perspective

We doubt DLC Asia shareholders are happy with the loss of 57% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 20%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 55%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for DLC Asia (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

