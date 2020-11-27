Dlamini and Barbero sign contract extensions with Qhubeka Assos

NTT&#x002019;s Nic Dlamini &#x002013; pictured at the 2020 Vuelta a Espana &#x002013; has signed a contract extension to stay with the team, as Qhubeka Assos, in 2021
Current NTT Pro Cycling riders Nic Dlamini and Carlos Barbero have signed contract extensions that will keep them at the South African WorldTour squad as it becomes Qhubeka Assos for 2021.

Team principal Doug Ryder was able to announce in earlier this month that the team had been saved for 2021 by virtue of clothing supplier Assos stepping up its commitment to the team, following NTT's decision in September to pull out as main sponsor after the 2020 season. The bicycle charity Qhubeka – which provides bicycles to children in Africa – will also return as one of the team's naming sponsors.

The team recently announced the extension of European road race champion Giacomo Nizzolo's contract, as well as the signing of Simon Clarke from EF Pro Cycling, Dimitri Claeys from Cofidis and Kilian Frankiny from Groupama-FDJ.

Twenty-five-year-old South African Dlamini is a product of the team's Dimension Data for Qhubeka feeder team, turning professional with the then WorldTour-level Dimension Data squad in 2018.

However, at the end of last year, Dlamini was training in the Table Mountain National Park outside Cape Town when he was stopped and attacked by park rangers, who claimed that he hadn't paid for a permit to ride in the park, resulting in one of them breaking his arm as he was bundled into the back of their vehicle.

Dlamini returned to racing action at the Vuelta a Burgos in Spain following the sport's shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and went on to race at the Czech Tour, the World Championships road race and the BinckBank Tour. He then started the Vuelta a España in October – the second Grand Tour of his career after also completing last year's Vuelta – but was forced to pull out during stage 11 with illness.

"To re-sign with the team, now as Team Qhubeka Assos, is a big relief as it means that the African dream stays alive," Dlamini said in a press release on Thursday.

"Having Qhubeka back as part of our name is very special, and I'm really looking forward to seeing the kit design with the Qhubeka hand on our back, as they have always been part of our DNA and very close to our hearts. The focus is of course on winning, but also importantly on putting children on bicycles, so I know that my teammates and I are suffering out there for a great purpose.

"Doug has worked really hard to keep the team alive and we all appreciate his incredible efforts," he continued. "We now need to give the absolute maximum back to the team to try and score the best possible results for next year, and hopefully we can keep the dream alive for another couple of years."

'I'm delighted to continue in this great family'

Barbero joined the team for the 2020 season after three seasons with Movistar. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the sport this year, the 29-year-old Spanish rider was able to race a full season, starting with sixth place overall at the Saudi Tour in February.

He also took sixth place at the one-day Memorial Pantani in August, and, like Dlamini, Barbero also took part in the Vuelta a España at the end of the season.

"I'm delighted to continue in this great family," Barbero said. "I have felt very comfortable during this strange year in the team and my desire was always to renew.

"I'd like to extend my thanks to the incredible work Doug has done to keep the team alive in 2021, and as riders this provides us the platform to continue to educate the world that 'bicycles change lives'," he said, referring to the Qhubeka organisation, "and so I cannot wait to ride next season as Team Qhubeka Assos."

Team principal Doug Ryder added: "In Nic and Carlos, you couldn't have two more different stories in terms of their backgrounds, but who epitomise exactly the power that our team, and sport, has in bringing people together. Both are exceptional individuals and core to the fabric of our team going into next season.

"Nic's continued development is something that we are very proud of," Ryder continued. "He's someone that we've supported ever since he first dreamed of becoming a professional rider. To come through our Continental team, and then to establish himself at WorldTour level, speaks to exactly what we are as an organisation.

"2020, though, has been a very difficult year for everyone, and Nic had additional challenges in that he was injured for the first quarter of it," he added. "At 25, he is now in a crucial part of his career as a rider, and knows that he now needs to kick on as part of that, not just for himself but also for the team.

"Carlos came in at the start of the season and immediately made such a big impact," Ryder said of Barbero. "His personality away from the bike makes him an incredible team man, and he's ambitious on it, too, so he's the perfect mix.

"He also had some misfortune this year getting injured just prior to his 'home race' – the Vuelta a Burgos – but we know that he will take on the challenge that next season will bring head-on."

    On a bright November morning in Australia, Andrea Seccafien takes a call from a Toronto reporter before a pair of late spring runs with temperatures set to reach 33C. "Never a rest day," said Canada's record holder in the women's half marathon. "To run more 5K to half marathon I need to run a lot." Seccafien doesn't mind the scorching heat now that she's finally training for a race — a half marathon Dec. 13 in the Australian island state of Tasmania — after two coronavirus pandemic lockdowns kept her out of competition from March through October. Seccafien's mental health suffered greatly through those months. Sharing a small apartment with fiancé Jamie Whitfield, she became overwhelmed by "a spiral of thoughts, a lot of worries" and took a break from training in June before the second lockdown of 111 days. Seccafien often wondered if the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics would indeed be held next summer. Would she get a chance to qualify for the Summer Games in the 10,000 metres? What would a long layoff mean for her career? Everything felt so much harder because my heart rate was always 20 beats over a normal amount. — Canadian runner Andrea Seccafien on training while struggling with mental health "I didn't know what was wrong [with me]. I was definitely dealing with a lot of anxiety but thankfully we have a really good support group with Athletics Canada," said Seccafien, who also began seeing a sports psychologist in Australia, where she has lived since late 2017 after Jamie landed a job as a post-doctoral researcher at the Melbourne campus of the Australian Catholic University. "I also wasn't sleeping well, so it was just a lot of things going on." During lockdown, Melbourne's five million residents could leave home to exercise outside and buy groceries but not travel further than five kilometres. Fortunately, there was 31 km stretch of running space for Seccafien on a nearby trail system. Still, the native of Guelph, Ont., faced many challenges. "Everything felt so much harder because my heart rate was always 20 beats over a normal amount," the 30-year-old recalled, her voice cracking with emotion. "My body was amped up all the time. 'Nerve-racking' without treatment "I would try to do a workout but running a time that would normally be very easy would feel as if I was doing a threshold or a pace faster and harder than a regular easy run." During tougher training sessions on the road, Jamie would bike alongside Seccafien and joined her on all long runs. "That was extremely helpful. It was really hard [emotionally] but we're a good team," said the Melbourne Track Club member, who found it "nerve-racking" running 150 km weekly and not being able to receive physio and massage therapy. Looking back, Seccafien realizes stepping away was necessary after struggling through training and not seeing improvement in her fitness. "When we went back into lockdown in July, it gave me time to train on my own, at my own pace and not compare myself to others, which was beneficial to getting back into fitness and confident again," said Seccafien, who also focused on meditation and her daily training responsibilities to work through the anxiety. "I think if I had to go back training [with my group] it would have spiraled again. Now, I feel normal." Seccafien is also in good physical health after tearing her right plantar — the ligament connecting the heel bone to your toes — in September 2018. After attempts to run through the pain led to a stress reaction (deep bone bruise) and prevented her from racing the 10,000, Seccafien reinjured the plantar while finishing second in the 5,000 at the Canadian championships in Montreal on July 25, 2019. She recovered to run two personal-best times in three days that October in Doha, Qatar — 15:04.67 in the semifinals to shave nearly four seconds off her PB and hit the 15:10 Olympic standard, then clocking her first-ever sub-15-minute 5,000 to place 13th in her first world final. WATCH | Andrea Seccafien runs sub-15-minute 5,000m for 1st time: "You always want to finish higher, so the goal in Tokyo would be top eight or 10," said Seccafien, who was 20th at her 2016 Olympic debut in Rio. "In Rio I was so green. I was making moves and wasting energy. Now, I feel I've learned how to run those [championship] races." In Tasmania, the former University of Toronto Track Club runner will race for the first time since setting a 33:05 PB in the 10K on Feb. 23, three weeks after taking down Natasha Wodak's Canadian half marathon record in 1:09:38 at the Kagawa Marugame International Half Marathon in Japan. "Since August, I have had a consistent block of training and I do think I'm quite fit, so there is no reason it shouldn't go well," said Seccafien, who remains hopeful of running the 5,000 and 10,000 in Tokyo. "I don't know if it'll be a Canadian record race, but I hope to be around that time."