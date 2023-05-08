DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:DKSH) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:DKSH) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM185m ÷ (RM2.9b - RM1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Trade Distributors industry average of 8.9% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 89% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 16%. Since 16% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

On a side note, DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 61% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

In Conclusion...

The main thing to remember is that DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

