NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow LLP, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against DraftKings Inc. ('DraftKings' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:DKNG). Investors are encouraged to contact the firm.

On June 15, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging the online betting company DraftKing's 2020 three-way merger with Bulgaria-based SBTech has opened the Company up to exposure linked to black-market gaming and money laundering. In a research note, Hindenburg Research called DraftKings 'a $21 billion SPAC betting it can hide its black market operations' and also unveiled a short position in the online gaming group. Following the release of the Hindenberg report, DraftKings shares fell by more than 5% in intraday trading.

If you currently own stock or options in DraftKings, contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

(800) 321-0476

david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/653036/DKNG-ALERT-National-Law-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-Investigating-Claims-Against-DraftKings-Following-Allegations-of-Black-Market-Connections



