DKBinnovative Named to the Prestigious Inc. 5000 List for the 5th Consecutive Year

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine has ranked DKBinnovative as No. 2,397 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored and humbled to be named among such prominent companies," said Keith Barthold, CEO of DKBinnovative. "I'm grateful to our loyal team and customers for helping us continue to grow, especially during such a difficult year."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About DKBinnovative

DKBinnovative provides reliable and highly secure managed IT solutions that simply work—and accelerate your business. With a special emphasis on cybersecurity and compliance, we accelerate workforce productivity through a proven proprietary process, guaranteed to deliver measurable end-results most organizations have never experienced. With DKBinnovative as your IT partner, you can focus on core objectives and the clients or patients you serve, while we work tirelessly to improve your IT every single day. DKBinnovative is currently seeking strategic acquisition opportunities. Learn more at www.dkbinnovative.com.

