DK Metcalf, Marshon Lattimore each fined after heated ‘Monday Night Football’ battle

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf were both hit with fines on Saturday for their repeated scuffles during their “Monday Night Football” battle last week.

The NFL hit Lattimore with a $10,815 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct, and Metcalf with a $6,949 fine for the same reason.

The Saints’ 13-10 win proved to be a chippy one between Lattimore and Metcalf. Lattimore was penalized for unnecessary roughness during the loss after he either shoved or swung at Metcalf without any clear reason either at the very beginning or end of a play.

Lattimore, who was on Metcalf for most of the night, was seemingly chirping back and forth with him the entire game. Metcalf finished the night with two catches for 96 yards — one of which was an 84-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Though Lattimore was the one penalized, Saints coach Sean Payton wasn’t too upset with his cornerback.

“I think he’s extremely competitive,” Payton said earlier this week, via ESPN . “"I didn't think it was ... I think when you watch the whole game, I said this [the day after the game], and I gotta be careful in how I word this. I didn't agree with all the calls that were made in that game. I did not think it was officiated well.

"But, yeah, there's an edge to how he plays. And I think that's what makes him one of the better corners in this league."