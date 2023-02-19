DK Metcalf hit with NFL drug test 1 day after winning NBA Celebrity All-Star Game MVP

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has proven that nothing can stop the NFL's drug testing program. Not the offseason, and not even an entirely different sport.

Metcalf participated in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game on Saturday night as part of Dwyane Wade's team, and he put a show for the crowd, throwing down dunks and boosting his team to an 81-78 win over Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith's team. DK was a highlight machine the whole game.

Not in DK Metcalf's house ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/nYajzhx9EF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 18, 2023

Metcalf finished the game with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks, and also won MVP, much to the delight of his teammate Tyler Lockett and the Seahawks' Twitter account.

MVP MVP MVP!



DK Metcalf is your 2023 Celebrity All-Star Game MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/l7NbVZkd3s — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 18, 2023

Let’s go DK!!!! — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) February 18, 2023

It's the offseason in the NFL now, and while some players are restricted in what sports they can do during those football-free months (like the Cleveland Browns forbidding Myles Garrett from playing basketball), the Seahawks were obviously fine with Metcalf participating in the game. And since the next real NFL game won't be for nearly seven months, what he's doing now, just seven days since the Super Bowl, can't possibly trigger one of the NFL's famously "random" drug tests, right?

You read the title of this article, so you know where this is going.

On Sunday morning, Metcalf posted a screenshot of his phone to his Instagram Story, which showed a text message from an NFL drug tester. And when you get a text message from an NFL drug tester, there's just one thing they want.

From DK Metcalf’s IG story: NFL requiring him to administer Performance Enhancing Substance test following his MVP showing at the NBA Celebrity All-Star game and the viral video of his one-handed catch. SMH 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ @dkm14 pic.twitter.com/P9XR5TO6R8 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 19, 2023

Lockett was pretty clear on Twitter that he thinks the "randomness" of the NFL's drug tests are a joke.

But they say it’s random https://t.co/BeJgFJXxV5 — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) February 19, 2023

There are plenty of examples of the NFL handing out a "random" drug test to a player who just had a massive game. In 2022, wide receiver A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles got hit with a test notification the day after his three-touchdown game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.

I would have a drug test this morning huh lol 🙄 Rogerrrrr this is not random 😭@NFL — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) October 31, 2022

It also happened to Kyle Van Noy in 2021, and that same year Garrett got called for a drug test twice in two weeks. But it's a rarity for it to happen when it's the offseason and the guy isn't even playing football. Metcalf may be one of the first.