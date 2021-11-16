DJSI 2021: For the 17th consecutive year, Sodexo ranks among the leaders of the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World Indices

Paris, November 16th 2021 – Sodexo, the world leader in Quality of Life Services, remains at the top of its industry according to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). Sodexo scores among the highest in the areas of environment, social and corporate governance, demonstrating once again its leadership in responsible practices.

In an economic context where corporate responsibility has become one of the priority themes of concern for companies and their employees, the DJSI index is a key indicator. Sodexo obtains the best score in the "Restaurants and Leisure Facilities" sector, with a score of 75 out of 100 (up 2 points compared to 2020), assessing the sustainability of the company (where the average of the 28 companies in the sector is 21).

Sodexo retains the lead in the "Environment" category, thanks to several major environmental commitments including the adoption of a target to reduce carbon emissions by 34% by 2025, the withdrawal of all single-use plastics from all its European sites, the joining of the RE100 initiative and its goal to switch to 100% renewable electricity by 2025 at its directly operated sites. Sodexo also maintains its leadership in social matters, obtaining the highest scores in the field of respect for human rights or the impact of its operations at the local level, consolidating the commitments of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion approach and responsible sourcing.

Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and Interim CEO of Sodexo:

" The recognition of our commitment through the DJSI ranking for the 17th consecutive year and the continuation of our leadership in corporate responsibility is a source of great pride for all Sodexo teams. This new distinction rewards a proactive policy and a pioneering commitment, initiated in 2009 with our "Better Tomorrow" roadmap. The increasingly fragile social contexts that we face, climate change, as well as the search for a more responsible economic development mean that the collective action of companies is more than ever crucial and an absolute priority.”

Story continues

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global:

« We congratulate Sodexo on being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). This distinction reflects your commitment and leadership in terms of sustainability in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment reflects a growing commitment by companies to ESG transparency. »

Launched in 1999, the DJSI is one of the first sets of global indices to track the largest and most important publicly traded companies on the topic of sustainability. DJSI World, for example, is made up of companies that are leaders in global sustainability and is based on long-term economic and ESG factors.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 56 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, childcare centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 412,000 employees throughout the world. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

17.4 billion euro Fiscal 2021 consolidated revenues

412 000 employees as at August 31, 2021

#1 France-based private employer worldwide

56 countries

100 million consumers served daily

11.5 billion euro in market capitalization (as at October 26, 2021)

Contacts

Sodexo

Mathieu SCARAVETTI Clémence SAVIDAN

Tel: +33 1 57 75 81 28 Tel : +33 6 12 63 77 31

mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com clemence.savidan@sodexo.com

Attachment



