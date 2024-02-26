Djordje Petrovic urges Chelsea to use 'painful' Carabao Cup final defeat as fuel for future success

Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has urged his teammates to use the heartbreak of a last-minute Carabao Cup final defeat to fuel future success.

Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbhali, Chelsea's co-owners, were in attendance at their first cup final since buying the club for £2.5billion in July 2022 but witnessed a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Captain Virgil van Dijk’s 118th-minute header ensured they were left disappointed at Wembley Stadium.

The result led to Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville labelling Chelsea the “billion-pound bottlejobs” after they failed to put an injury-hit and exhausted Liverpool team featuring a host of academy players away.

Liverpool lifted the trophy in front of Mauricio Pochettino's squad before they immediately fled down the tunnel.

Asked if Chelsea can use the pain as motivation, Petrovic said: "The feeling is very painful. It was a first final for a lot of us, also here at Wembley. The atmosphere was amazing and we really felt the Chelsea supporters with us.

“We must use this feeling because this is a new generation and we want to keep the success of this club.”

Pochettino also urged his players to “feel the pain” of defeat but said Jurgen Klopp's side remain an example to Chelsea after losing the Europa League and Champions League finals before becoming a winning machine.

The Argentine was also critical of his team for wasting “four, five or six big chances”, with Conor Gallagher, Cole Palmer and Axel Disasi particularly at fault during the initial 90 minutes.

Chelsea faded in extra time as substitutes Christopher Nkunku, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke failed to provide quality in the last half an hour.

The Blues were beaten by a heavily-weakened Liverpool side at Wembley (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

With Leeds to come in the FA Cup on Wednesday, a competition offering a final chance at silverware and potentially a last route into Europe, Petrovic urged Chelsea to start taking their chances before it is too late. "We are not happy and it hurts,” he continued.

“We left everything on the pitch. The team put in a lot of effort, and we had a lot of opportunities; we hit the post, and we had chances to maybe kill the game, but we couldn’t do it.

“Then we concede the very late goal, and that one detail changes everything, as we don’t have time to stop them from lifting the trophy. Now we have to get our heads up and think about Wednesday against Leeds, as that is an important game for us in the FA Cup.”