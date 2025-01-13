Djokovic fights back with Andy Murray as coach – Australian Open latest

Coach Andy Murray looks on as his charge Novak Djokovic takes on Nishesh Basavareddy - AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Andy Murray is making his coaching debut as he helps former rival Novak Djokovic in his Australian Open first-round match against grand slam debutant and world No 107 Nishesh Basavareddy.

Earlier today British No 1 Jack Draper battled to victory over Argentina’s Mariano Navone in a match that lasted more than four hours, winning 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Draper will be joined in the second round by Jacob Fearnley, the 23-year-old Briton who beat an injured Nick Kyrgios in three sets.

Among the British women, Jodie Burrage beat French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean 6-2, 6-4 – two months after the Briton was considering quitting tennis – while Harriet Dart fought her way past Jana Fett in a first-round match lasting more than three hours.

11:31 AM GMT

In case you missed it: Jacob Fearnley defeated Nick Kyrgios in straight sets

Fearnley, from Edinburgh, won 7-6, 6-3, 7-6. The Texas Christian University graduate won his first tournament out of college on the grass of Nottingham in June 2004 and did not look back, adding three more titles, all on hardcourts, at Lincoln, Nebraska, Rennes and Orléans, on the second-tier Challenger Tour.

He is 86th in the rankings and is sure to go higher with no points to defend until the summer.

“I was extremely nervous before the match and I didn’t get too much sleep,” Fearnley said in his on-court interview.

“I knew it was going to be a rowdy match. I thought I played good.

“I’m sorry for Nick, I knew he was dealing with some stuff but he played some unbelievable tennis and I thought it was a great match.

“I just tried to focus on myself as best as I could. All things considered it’s probably the best match I’ve ever played.

“I’ve had a few heckles thrown my way in [American] college tennis but this was something I’d never experienced before.”

JAcob Fearnley wins - Graham Denholm/Getty Images

11:24 AM GMT

Novak Djokovic speaks

In the end it was great, he was the better player for a set and a half and he deserves his applause. I hadn’t seen him play until four days ago. It’s always difficult, you are playing someone with nothing to lose, he played some great shots. He’s a nice boy, a teenager still, He didn’t get carried away by the significance of the moment, he handled himself really well and I’m sure we’ll see a lot of him in the future. I’m thrilled to have [Andy Murray] in my corner, it was s strange experience to have him in my box as we’ve played 20 years against each other. But he gave me some great advice , he’s been doing really well. It’s been an enjoyable experience and let’s hope it doesn’t stop here.

11:17 AM GMT

Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Basavareddy (denotes server)

Djokovic snuffs out the fire of the very promising Basavareddy whose body needs more games to be battle-hardened. And yet the young man does take it to deuce by virtue of a Djokovic double fault.

Djokovic moves to advantage on his second serve and ties up the match with a scorching, wide ace, which he greets by tossing the other tennis ball in his hand to his left as of bemoaning the way they have flown tonight.

11:11 AM GMT

Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 5-2 Basavareddy* (denotes server)

Djokovic senses his moment to pounce at 30-all after a couple of unforced errors from the wild card who then chips a lob too long to give the great champion a match point.

But he forces a forehand too long and the American proceeds from deuce to advantage with a deft backhand that invites the error.

Back to deuce when Basavareddy pushes a forehand too long and Djokovic earns a second match point with a sizzling forehand crosscourt that kisses the line as Basavareddy let it go.

The server takes it back to deuce with a bullet of a wide serve and the Djokovic bullies a forehand too long, and then the same with a low backhand.

11:05 AM GMT

Djokovic* 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 5-1 Basavareddy (denotes server)

Djokovic hares out of he blocks to hold to love within a minute, winning the final two points with a pair of aces.

11:03 AM GMT

Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 4-1 Basavareddy* (denotes server)

The relentless competitiveness of Djokovic fights back after a strong start from his opponent to level the game at deuce, the error count and missed first serves mounting. A kicking second serve foxes Djokovic who loops his return out of bounds but at game point Basavareddy pumps a forehand into the net.

A lucky net cord helps a Djokovic forehand over and gives him break point. And he takes it, raising his index finger and circling it as if twirling a tiny lasso, when Basavareddy’s crosscourt drop shot flies wide.

Double break.

10:57 AM GMT

Djokovic* 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-1 Basavareddy (denotes server)

A wobble from Djokovic as two careless drop shots give Basavareddy the lead ta 15-30. But a vicious second serve at 170kmh ties it back up at 30-all. A third unforced error hands Basavareddy break-back point but Djokovic pushes him deep and wide with a forceful backhand to set up a volleyed winner.

Deuce. The squawk of a Victorian bird stops the serve mid toss, much to the delight of the crowd. A fabulous return of serve from Basavareddy hauls it back to deuce from advantage Djok who then pulls out an ace followed by a punishing serve that Basvareddy cannot get back.

10:49 AM GMT

Djokovic* 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 2-1 Basavareddy (denotes server)

Basavareddy starts well to lead 30-love but an unforced forehand error followed by a double fault allow Djokovic back in at 30-all. Djokovic then mishits two forehands and smiles ruefully in exasperation as he throws the young American a bone.

10:46 AM GMT

Djokovic* 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 2-0 Basavareddy (denotes server)

An ace and a couple of unreturnable serves tie up a routine hold for Djokovic who is purring now.

10:43 AM GMT

Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 1-0 Basavareddy* (denotes server)

Unforced errors and a stroke of luck for Djokovic take him to a love-30 lead but then he sprays a forehand long. A wild forehand that almost takes out the umpire from Basavareddy gives his opponent two break points and he needs only one, won with his return, and greets it by shouting ‘Yes!’

Djokovic breaks.

After an impressive start Basavareddy is struggling - REUTERS/Edgar Su

10:36 AM GMT

More treatment for Basavareddy

Delays the start of the fourth set.

Meanwhile Jacob Fearnley has beaten Nick Kyrgios 7-6, 6-3, 7-6.

10:36 AM GMT

Djokovic* 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Basavareddy (denotes server)

Huge cheer when Basavareddy’s legs obey him and he takes the first point as Djokovic serves for the match with a series of fizzing forehands culminating in a winner up the line.

An unforced error on the forehand allows Djokovic to tie things up but he, too, then hooks a forehand too long from around his ankles.

Djokovic stays in a long rally to end it with a deep backhand down the line to set up a crosscourt forehnd winner to make it 30-all.

Basavareddy’s forehand clips the cord and stays on his side after a long rally in which Djokovic’s grunts increased in frequency and volume. Set point.

When Basavareddy drags a backhand wide at the end of another toe-to-toe rally, Djokovic allows himself a roar and a shake of the fist. Murray stands up calmly and applauds.

I am Novak! Hear me roar! - DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

10:27 AM GMT

Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 5-4 Basavareddy* (denotes server)

But Basavareddy’s serve has recovered and he also holds to love, not with Djokovoic’s firepower but by using angles, particularly on his opponent’s backhand side, to wrap it up lickety-split.

10:25 AM GMT

Djokovic* 4-6, 6-3, 5-3 Basavareddy (denotes server)

Four successive aces take Djokovic to 17 for the match as he makes mincemeat of the static Basavareddy. Cruelty in motion.

10:21 AM GMT

Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 4-3 Basavareddy* (denotes server)

Big mistake from Basavareddy on an overhead take sit to 15-all but a backhand winner up the line earns him the next point. At the breaks he is speaking to his brother via the medium of a ball-girl courier, perhaps seeking reassurance more than strategical tips. The kick-serve is operating well and he holds to 30 but Djokovic retains the break.

10:19 AM GMT

Djokovic* 4-6, 6-3, 4-2 Basavareddy (denotes server)

Djokovic holds to 15. It’s getting harder to provide much detail on these Djokovic service games as it’s a fully functioning veteran champion against a tyro whose body is failing him with the odd glimmer of hope on his own serve.

10:14 AM GMT

Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 3-2 Basavareddy* (denotes server)

Some mobility returns for Basavareddy and Djokovic applauds Nishesh at deuce for a crosscourt drop-shot winner that sets up his hold. Some marvellous Djokovic winners in this game, none better in his career than a backhand winner up the line that just brushed the whitewash by the width of the tuft of fuzz on the tennis ball.

10:11 AM GMT

Djokovic* 4-6, 6-3, 3-1 Basavareddy (denotes server)

Basavareddy can still fire from the hip and at 30-love down, having been beaten by a lovely backhand and then an ace, the young American pulls off a scorching return to Djokovic’s bootstraps. But an elementary mistake on the volley followed by a shonky return seals the hold for Djokovic to 15.

Basavareddy’s body has started to fail him - JOEL CARRETT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

10:06 AM GMT

Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 2-1 Basavareddy* (denotes server)

Well, well, well. The treatment and banana have worked their magic and Basavareddy holds to love, the precision of his first serve, which deserted him midway through the second set, returning with a vengeance. He wasn’t tested in a longer rally but then again he did not need to be.

10:03 AM GMT

Djokovic* 4-6, 6-3, 2-0 Basavareddy (denotes server)

Basavareddy was a joy to watch on two legs but is being taken apart on one as the old, wily soldier pushes him to places he doesn’t want to visit. Djokovic holds to 15, the 15 an unforced error.

10:00 AM GMT

Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 Basavareddy* (denotes server)

Basavareddy had several minutes of massage on his left leg from thigh to calf but he still walks stiffly to the baseline.

It could be over pretty quickly from here unless Basavareddy can find a way to regain some mobility. After Basavareddy wins the first point, Djokovic pushes him to the corners for a spot of leg torture and then pounces on the errors to earn two break points.

And he double-faults to hand the initiative to Djokovic. He goes over to have four bites of a banana but it may not help his spasming left leg.

09:52 AM GMT

Djokovic* 4-6, 6-3 Basavareddy (denotes server)

After a dodgy start that began with an unforced forehand error. Djokovic moves to 30-15 as his opponent starts to suffer from cramp and hobbles around like the Tin Man, one leg a stilt, the other buckling in pain.

Djokovic levels it up in routine fashion against the lame American and Basvareddy calls for the trainer

Murray joins Djokovic in celebrating the turning of the tide - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

09:48 AM GMT

Djokovic 4-6, 5-3 Basavareddy* (denotes server)

Tim Henman worries that the one thing lacking from Basavareddy’s game, extreme physicality, is going to be his undoing. The game goes to deuce as he tries to ‘go big’, striving for aces costs him a double fault, and a forehand goes too long. Djokovic’s wonderful, trademark crosscourt backhand winning return gives him advantage and he seals the break when Basavareddy pulls a backhand wide.

Djokovic punches the air for the first time after taking a break point at the sixth attempt. And now he will serve for the set.

09:42 AM GMT

Djokovic* 4-6, 4-3 Basavareddy (denotes server)

Djokovic responds in kind, going bang-bang-bang-bang with four monster serves to hold to love within a minute.

09:41 AM GMT

Djokovic 4-6, 3-3 Basavareddy* (denotes server)

Straightforward hold to love for Basavareddy, wrapping it up in under a minute. Basavareddy has something in his socks, a couple of things that are as bulky as ankle tracking tags. They’re obviously not the kind of ankle tags we’re used to seeing in the criminal justice system but what are they for?

09:37 AM GMT

A strange turn

Interesting to see Djokovic gesturing to Murray and the rest of his coaching staff to ask for more vocal support. This is awkward for him now, especially as he doesn’t have much of a working relationship with Murray yet. The whole situation is turning somewhat strange and it feels like Murray must be getting a first taste of life on the other side.On the upside, though, I do feel like Djokovic is playing better. He has missed a few break-point opportunities in this set but at least he is creating them. Meanwhile British No3 Jacob Fearnley is two sets up on Nick Kyrgios, who has had the trainer on twice to attend to his abdominal issue. It looks like Kyrgios’s decision to play here was primarily a sentimental one.

09:37 AM GMT

Djokovic* 4-6, 3-2 Basavareddy (denotes server)

Djokovic channels his stretch super hero skills to hold to 15, employing that flexibility and remarkable ability to reach the corners to thwart Basavareddy.

09:33 AM GMT

Djokovic 4-6, 2-2 Basavareddy* (denotes server)

Basavareddy responds to a Djokovic cross-court drop shot by sprinting into position to pump one of his own down the line as winner. At 30-all as Djokovic yelps after a couple of shots of a long rally, Murray is on his feet when Djokovic wears him down to earn a break point.

Basavareddy defends it when Djokovic’s backhand slice drifts too long, a 13th unforced error. At deuce Basavareddy smites a forehand winner down the line after a flukey forehand kissed the line earlier in the rally much to Djokovic’s disgust.

But Basavareddy’s first serve is cracking and down to 50 per cent accuracy in this set, Djokovic taking advantage twice in the next two points to earn a break point that inspires the crowd in to the most sustained chanting of the match.

Basavareddy, however, demonstrates his coolness with a fantastic drop shot winner up the line followed by a nasty kick serve to reach advantage. Tim Henman says he is playing brilliantly but he doubts that he can maintain this intensity. Nevertheless, Basavareddy holds and the crowd responds with due euphoria.

09:24 AM GMT

Djokovic* 4-6, 2-1 Basavareddy (denotes server)

At 30-love Djokovic goes ace-double fault to take the game to 40-15 and follows that with a weak second serve that enables Basavareddy to set up a blistering forehand winner.

But Djokovic goes to the net after pushing his opponent progressively deeper to smash the winner.

Djokovic holds his serve - REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

09:19 AM GMT

Djokovic 4-6, 1-1 Basavareddy* (denotes server)

Terrific lob by Basavareddy ends a superb rally in which Djokovic, all elastic ankles and squeaky slides, fought fire with fire, silk with silk, to move to 40-15. But Djokovic then crosses himself when a booming forehand winner kisses the baseline and Basavareddy pans a volley into the net.

At deuce, though, Basavareddy unfurls that forehand to close out the hold.

09:14 AM GMT

Djokovic* 4-6, 1-0 Basavareddy (denotes server)

Tim Henman says this is where the psychology can change as expectation rears it’s head for a debutant who was playing as if he had nothing to lose. Djokovic turns the screw to take a 40-love lead on the back of punishing serves, the last of them as wide as legally possible to the backhand court. And, indeed, he holds to love. Djokovic has not lost in the first round of a grand slam for 19 years.

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic stumble in the first set of their partnership - AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

09:07 AM GMT

Djokovic 4-6 Basavareddy* (denotes server)

Basavareddy serves for the set but Djokovic tries to burst his bubble with a forehand winner smacked down the line off a second serve. Invired to do so again off a second serve, he pulls his crosscourt forehand out.

Basavareddy’s first double fault gives Djokovic a 15-30 lead before a backhand winner thrashed down the line ties it up at 30-all.

An unforced error after a bruising rally, Djokovic’s defence as magnificent as the old days, earns Djokovic break-back point. But his forehand off a second serve, a body serve, drifts too long. Deuce.

After his serve seemed to be shaking, the Californian nails an ace to move to set point and he seals the deal when Djokovic pulls a forehand from the centre of the court into the net.

09:00 AM GMT

Djokovic* 4-5 Basavareddy (denotes server)

What was looking like a no-nonsense hold at 40-love starts to wobble when Basavareddy again makes Djokovic stoop to hit groundstrokes off his laces but at 40-30, when one sits up, Djokovic nails the forehand winner down the line.

Djokovic has been looking quite uncomfortable. He’s massaging the ball rather than really hitting it and he’s gasping for air like a man playing in 40-degree heat. In fact, it’s probably a pleasant 18 or 20. He’ll need to find something because at the moment he is struggling to deal with Basaraveddy’s rally ball. But then, there are times when he emerges from a funk quite quickly, as Andy Murray himself has experienced. Meanwhile on John Cain Arena, British No3 Jacob Fearnley has won the first set against Nick Kyrgios, who really doesn’t look fit or dialled in. On commentary, Robbie Koenig suggested that this could be one of the last tournaments that Kyrgios plays.

08:58 AM GMT

Djokovic 3-5 Basavareddy* (denotes server)

Djokovic has a break-back point but Basavareddy holds his own in a gun-slinging baseline rally to take it back to the relative safety of deuce and then moves to advantage with a gorgeous drop shot.

Djokovic comes out firing though and plays a wonderful forehand winner down the line to return to deuce but then pumps a forehand long, his seventh unforced error.

At advantage Basavareddy arcs a kick serve that swerves down the T and Djokovic cannot keep his return in. The kid’s a joy to watch.

On his grand slam debut, Basavareddy is playing some mesmerising shots - REUTERS/Edgar Su

08:48 AM GMT

Draper beats Navone

It has been a slog but he prevails 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Jack Draper battled through the heat and a five-set battle against Mariano Navone that lasted more than four hours to reach the Australian Open second round. Drawn against Argentina’s Navone, Draper had to save break points in the fourth set to come back and claim victory 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Last year Draper fell ill immediately after his first-round win at Melbourne Park, and had similar struggles in the US Open, but has been working on his ability to perform in hot temperatures ahead of this season. The British No 1 also faced a race to be fit for the start of the 2025 season with a hip injury and did not play for Great Britain in their opening United Cup match at the start of January. But against Navone he took the game into the fifth set, even serving at 200km/hr with the game drawing to a conclusion, with any lingering injury not affecting his ability to take the game into the fifth set. Draper hit 54 winners, but made 88 unforced errors during the match, which he will want to address going forward, but he was strong on his serve and held out to ensure his future in the competition.

08:47 AM GMT

Djokovic* 3-4 Basavareddy (denotes server)

Basavareddy’s ability to impart so much slice is making Djokovic grub around his ankles to get the returns back over the net and is struggling to do so as his opponent races into a love-30 lead.

Then a misjudgment by Djokovic when he thinks a forehand is going long and he lets it go gives Basavareddy three break points.

Djokovic defends the first with a brutal serve but not the second as Basavareddy devours a second serve down the T to whip a backhand winner return

Basavareddy breaks serve.

08:44 AM GMT

Djokovic 3-3 Basavareddy* (denotes server)

Basavareddy’s tactic with his serve to push Djokovic into the corners to allow him to go to the net early with his second shot is working well and allows him to fly off the baseline to take a 40-15 lead, using the drop shot and a fine crosscourt winner. A loopy forehand that kicks up high also diddles Djokovic and Basavareddy squares the match at 3-3.

What a fine start from Basavareddy, who seems totally unfazed by his first match on a stadium court - and by the presence of the greatest player of all time across the net. Djokovic looks like he will need to focus here. He’s not quite feeling it yet, but that will probably come. Meanwhile, Jack Draper is about to serve for the match at 5-2.

08:41 AM GMT

Draper holds serve

The British No 1 now leads 5-2 in the fifth set after two holds and will serve for the match.

Jack Draper will serve for the match - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

08:39 AM GMT

Djokovic* 3-2 Basavareddy (denotes server)

An eighth winner so far for Basavareddy stretches Djokovic but his ninth is something special at the end of an epic rally featuring a delicate chip down the line, a volleyed-drop and a smashed winner from the young man.

At 15-30 Djokovic responds with an ace and takes the next point too when Basavareddy’s return drifts milimetres wide. Djokovic is then penalised by the smallest of margins when his deep forehand goes agonisingly long, the shadow of the ball on Hawk-Eye touching the baseline while the ball itself was just out.

But back comes Djokovic to hold with a wide serve and a vicious kicker.

08:34 AM GMT

Djokovic 2-2 Basavareddy* (denotes server)

Excellent opening point for Djokovic who follows an overhead with a withering forehand to set up an angled volley winner. But Basavareddy also goes to the net to thrash a forehand winner to get it back to 15-30.

A backhand overhead volley winner from Basavareddy makes it 30-all after some terrific defensive play from Djokovic is broken by court manipulation from the teenager, forcing his opponent into the corners.

An ace and a disguised forehand winner, slicing it to deuce court when Djokovic was heading the other way, wrap up the hold.

08:30 AM GMT

Different strokes

Well, Channel Nine’s local coverage in the Australia seemed quite unbothered about the Andy Murray coaching storyline. They spent the entirety of the warm-up here interviewing Basaraveddy’s coach instead! Meanwhile Mariano Navone has got the physio on and looks to be cramping. He just dropped his serve to love with four straight unforced errors into the net.

08:29 AM GMT

Draper breaks Navone again

And seemms to have turned the tide to lead 4-1 in the fifth set.

08:29 AM GMT

Djokovic* 2-1Basavareddy (denotes server)

Basavareddy’s ability to take the forehand early and sweeping his racket under the ball with his unorthodox grip earns him a couple of points but Djokovic holds to 30 by virtue of two unreturnable serves up the T.

Andy Murray watches Novak Djokovic in his new role as coach - Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

08:26 AM GMT

Draper holds his serve

In a ding-dong game he pulls through to lead the decider 3-1.

08:25 AM GMT

Djokovic 1-1Basavareddy* (*denotes server)

Basavareddy seems to have a durable serve but a couple of wild forehands make a gift of two points to Djokovic but his ability to paint the baseline in a long rally, making Djokovic hit from around his ankles, gets him back in the game at 30-all.

Djokovic earns break point when his opponent loses focus and pans a backhand into the net. But the net comes to his rescue when Djokovic flays a forehand into it. At deuce Basavareddy hooks a forehand wide to the ad court and Djokovic cannot get there with his backhand, following that with a second serve ace.

08:19 AM GMT

Djokovic* 1-0 Basavareddy (*denotes server)

Djokovic starts with two unreturnable serves but once Basavareddy, who is only 5ft 11in, gets into a rally, his double-handed back hand pushes Djokovic back enough to elicit the mistake. But Djokovic’s serve digs him out of a shallow hole and then after another decent rally capitalises when he comes to the net to whip a forehand crosscourt winner.

08:17 AM GMT

Draper has broken Navone’s serve

And leads 2-1 in the fifth set.

Jack Draper finally gets his nose in front - ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

08:15 AM GMT

Jack Draper update

Greetings from Melbourne, where the schedulers have really thrown us a curveball. Covering the Brits out here is going to be tricky this evening, as both Jacob Fearnley and Jack Draper contest matches at the same time as Andy Murray’s coaching debut in Novak Djokovic’s player box. I’ll do my best to keep across all the different courts at once! But for the record, Draper’s just starting the deciding set of a nerve-racking opening match against Argentina’s Mariano Navone.

It is going with serve so far in the deciding set which means the score is 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 1-1 between Navone and Draper.

08:12 AM GMT

Out come the players

Novak Djokovic is resplendent in his blue Lacoste and receives a tremendous welcome on Rod Laver Arena from his enormous local fan club. Nishesh Basavareddy is in grey as they shake hands before the knock up. Basavareddy is a boys’ doubles US Open champion with one Challenger Tour title so far.

08:04 AM GMT

Shots from the dressing room

Show Andy Murray talking intently to Novak Djokovic who is twisting at the hips to loosen up. In the build-up Djokovic is given a Q and A about how well he knows Murray, and gets the tennis related ones right but apart from ‘chocolate ice cream’ as his guilty pleasure, he knows nothing of his personal preferences.

07:58 AM GMT

The match is scheduled to start at 8.10am

And looks like it will be broadcast on Europsort 1 in the UK, though may switch to Eurosport 2. Keeping track of which is almost impossible on the current EPG.

07:14 AM GMT

Preview: A hundred places and 24 titles between them

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the first round match of the Australian Open between the 10-time champion and current No7 seed, Novak Djokovic, and the 19-year old American Nishesh Basavareddy, who is ranked exactly 100 places below Djokovic and is making his debut in the main draw of a grand slam tournament.

Today’s match is the first in competition for the new partnership between Sir Andy Murray as his friend and former rival’s coach as Djokovic, the Olympic champion, strives for the 25th title that eluded him last year when he was knocked out in the semi-finals at Melbourne Park and was beaten in the Wimbledon final for the second year running by Carlos Alcaraz.

“It’s a nice number of years that I’ve been coming to Australia,” Djokovic said, “the place where I had the greatest Grand Slam success.” The most significant change for him as he tries to overtake Margaret Court’s 24 titles and stand alone at the summit with 25 is the relationship with Murray. “We thought we’d give it a go and see if I can help,” said the Scot, who won three major titles of his own and two Olympic singles gold medals.

“Novak is not just one of the best tennis players of all-time. He’s one of the best athletes of all-time.”

One other difference this time in Melbourne is the valedictory air to is participation. This time Djokovic is accompanied by his wife and two children though all talk of ‘farewells’ has been banished.

Basavareddy, 18 years Djokovic’s junior, grew up cheering for him. “He’s been my favourite player ever since I started watching really at about age six or seven,” Basavareddy, who announced that he was quitting his degree at Stanford University to turn pro, said. “I just watched a lot of his matches and tried to learn from him.”