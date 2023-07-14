Sinner vs Djokovic LIVE! Wimbledon latest score and updates from Centre Court

Wimbledon 2023 LIVE!

Novak Djokovic takes on Jannik Sinner for a place in the Wimbledon final this afternoon as he puts his 33-match unbeaten run at SW19 to the test. It is six years since the Serbian last lost at the tournament, but he faces a player who very nearly ended that run 12 months ago.

Sinner was two sets up against Djokovic in the quarter-finals last year, only for the tennis great to hit back and win on his way to a fourth successful Wimbledon title. The 21-year-old heads onto Centre Court looking to become the first player to beat Djokovic on that court since Andy Murray beat him in the 2013 final.

Djokovic will not have it all his own way, even if Sinner has had a relatively comfortable path through to the last four. The Italian has not faced a seeded player over the past fortnight. Will we see a SW19 shock this afternoon? Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated blog below!

Wimbledon 2023 latest news

1.30pm: Djokovic vs Sinner

Approx. 4pm: Alcaraz vs Medvedev

How to watch

Predictions

Djokovic closes in on first set

14:12 , Matt Verri

Sinner *2-5 Djokovic

Sinner runs down the drop volley from Djokovic and flicks the forehand down the line, lovely shot. Wrong-footed next point though by the net cord, tries to adjust his feet quickly but slices into the net.

A long, bruising rally, Sinner looks for even more with the forehand but it’s dumped into the net. Looks to his box and slides his feet, blaming that shot on the surface.

Mood isn’t helped as Djokovic fires down an ace and moves a game away from the first set.

Sinner stays in touch

14:07 , Matt Verri

Sinner 2-4* Djokovic

Just about room for that drop volley from Sinner, flicked over the net and Djokovic can only watch it clip the outside of the line as he chases after it. Ace to follow, 30-0.

Two forehand winners later and it’s a rapid hold to love. Sinner still in this set.

Break point saved again

14:04 , Matt Verri

Sinner *1-4 Djokovic

Too good. Sinner in charge of the point as he moves up to the net, but the forehand down the line from Djokovic is perfect.

Not so good this time from the defending champion though, slice floats beyond the baseline. 30-30, Sinner with a glimmer of hope as he tries to get this set back on serve.

More than a glimmer - backhand catches the line and Sinner has a break point. Saved again! Sinner had the court open down the line, went crosscourt with the forehand though and it’s out. Big chance missed. Deuce.

And Djokovic extends his advantage in the opening set, ace down the T seals the hold.

Sinner up and running

13:57 , Matt Verri

Sinner 1-3* Djokovic

Sinner could do with a comfortable hold here to get himself on the board. Firmly on track to do so too, Djokovic nets his return before Sinner fires down the first ace of the match.

The Italian is briefly held back as he nets another forehand, again trying to force the issue, but he gets the routine hold he was after with a superb winner. Found a lovely angle on that.

Break consolidated

13:53 , Matt Verri

Sinner *0-3 Djokovic

Brilliant backhand pass from Sinner, who has come out swinging at anything and everything.

Djokovic more measured as you’d expect, he’s working the Italian around the court in the early stages. Big second-serve return from Sinner keeps him in the game, but Djokovic finds a first serve when he needs it and leads 3-0 at the changeover.

Perfect start for Djokovic

13:49 , Matt Verri

Sinner 0-2* Djokovic

First serves out wide finding their mark early for Sinner, but they are sandwiched by a couple of unforced errors from the Italian. 30-30, pressure on his serve straight away too.

Especially now. Sinner continues to go big at every opportunity with the forehand, gets this one wrong though. Break point for Djokovic.

Taken! Ruthless from the defending champion. Not great from Sinner though, another unforced error from his forehand and it’s an early break for Djokovic.

Djokovic saves break points!

13:45 , Matt Verri

Sinner *0-1 Djokovic

Sinner has his first point of the semi-final, nice backhand pass and Djokovic at full stretch can’t get the volley back in play, and it’s swiftly followed by his second. Loose forehand from the defending champion. 30-30.

Break point Sinner! Lovely whipped forehand, lands just in. Really confident start this from the Italian. Djokovic saves thathough, his forehand catching the line and the slice that follows from Sinner drifts into the tramlines.

Another break point coming up though - superb from the Italian! Flat, clean hitting and it’s a forehand winner down the line. Again he can’t convert, dumped into the net this time.

There’s the hold for Djokovic, with the help of a framed forehand from Sinner. Some opening game that!

Djokovic to serve first

13:37 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running in this semi-final clash!

Here we go!

13:33 , Matt Verri

Djokovic and Sinner have arrived on Centre Court!

Time for the usual quick warm-up and then we’ll be underway in about five minutes or so.

Sinner managed two sets against Djokovic a year ago - his challenge is to take that third and final step.

13:29 , Matt Verri

Reminder that the winner of this opening semi-final clash will face Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday.

It’s seemed increasingly inevitable that we will get that Djokovic vs Alcaraz final, with every day of the Championships that has passed.

Sinner and Medvedev might have other ideas...

Roof shut for semi-final

13:21 , Matt Verri

Centre Court starting to fill up, with ten minutes to go until the players walk out.

The rain has, at last, stopped at Wimbledon, but that’s unlikely to remain the case for long. Roof will remain closed all day you would think.

(PA)

More of the same?

13:15 , Matt Verri

Two sets down, but Djokovic still got the job done!

A thrilling clash between these two 12 months ago in the quarter-finals - something similar this year and we’re in for a very special afternoon.

You’ve got just about enough time to watch the highlights from that match before they return to Centre Court.

Djokovic on Sinner challenge

13:08 , Matt Verri

“We mostly played kind of at the same time,” Djokovic said after his quarter-final win.

“He’s playing on a very high level. He likes to play on grass. He likes to play on quick surfaces because he likes to be aggressive and take control of the point. From both forehand and backhand, he’s smashing the ball really, really hard, trying to be the one that is going to dictate the point from early on. I know his game well.

“He’s so young, so of course it’s expected that he’s going to improve. He is improving, no doubt, I think with the serve. He’s been serving better. On grass, obviously makes a difference.

“He’s a very complete player. Now first time in semis of Wimbledon. I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Half an hour to go!

12:59 , Matt Verri

The rain is getting heavier around SW19, but the Centre Court roof ensures we’ll be getting up and running as scheduled.

Sinner and Djokovic will be strolling onto court in 30 minutes, for the first semi-final of the day.

Alcaraz vs Medvedev to follow later today - could be two epic matches in store.

(AFP via Getty Images)

A fairly decent run...

12:52 , Matt Verri

Novak Djokovic has won 44 straight matches on Centre Court 🤯



Jannik Sinner will need luck on his side in today's semi-final 🍀



📺🎧 Watch on @BBCiPlayer and listen on @BBCSounds from 13:30 BST. pic.twitter.com/Fdb1OeZtH5 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 14, 2023

Sinner: I’m much stronger now

12:44 , Matt Verri

Jannik Sinner was asked after his quarter-final win about how much he has improved over the past 12 months, since he took the first two sets against Djokovic before falling to a last-eight defeat at Wimbledon last year.

He said: “For sure physically I have improved. I’m much stronger. I can stay on court for many hours without suffering.

“Also mentally you’re going in a slightly different mental side on court knowing you are also top-10 player. It is a little bit different. You might go as a favorite most of the time on the court till certain rounds of the tournament. Also this is different.

“I think also game-wise or tennis-wise I feel better. If I have to play the slice, I can play now without thinking. Before was always a little bit different. I can go to the net knowing that I have good volleys.

“I have some good things now in my game, and hopefully I can use it in the right way.”

(PA)

Weather update

12:33 , Matt Verri

Bad. Very, very bad.

The rain continue to pour at Wimbledon, no play on the outside courts any time soon.

Roof will likely remain shut over Centre Court all day, so we’ll have no issues with the two semi-finals.

Djokovic: Of course I am favourite

12:14 , Matt Verri

Novak Djokovic says he is “of course” the favourite to win Wimbledon, after reaching the semi-finals.

The seven-time champion was typically confident after beating seventh seed Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 in a high-quality thriller.

Speaking after that win Djokovic said: “It was like a dogfight. He had his chances, I had my chances. I’m very glad to overcome the challenge. I think this is the best I’ve played him in any grand slam.

“He played terrific tennis. So far, so good — we reached the semi-finals. Still a couple of matches to go. Hopefully, I can get a shot at the title.”

Asked whether he is the favourite to lift the trophy, Djokovic could not be accused of dodging the question.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but of course I would consider myself favourite,” he said. “Judging with the results I’ve had here — the previous four occasions of Wimbledon I won, and reaching the other semi-final — I do consider myself favourite.”

Djokovic sent a message to the players left in the tournament, saying: “I know that they want to get a scalp, but it ain’t happening. I’m very humble!”

(AP)

Will they meet again on Sunday?

12:07 , Matt Verri

Sinner takes advantage of kind draw

12:01 , Matt Verri

You can of course only beat the player standing on the other side of the net, but things could have been much more difficult for Sinner.

The Italian is yet to face a seeded player, with his quarter-final opponent Roman Safiullin making it beyond the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Safiullin and Quentin Halys took Sinner to four sets, but it has been a relatively comfortable run so far for the 21-year-old.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Predictions

11:51 , Matt Verri

Jannik Sinner proved 12 months ago he is capable of really pushing Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, taking a two-sets lead before the Serbian came roaring back to take victory.

Djokovic has been tested at points throughout this fortnight too, but we’re backing him to come through an entertaining clash in four sets.

That will set the stage for world number one Carlos Alcaraz to set up a blockbuster final against Djokovic.

Medvedev came under huge pressure against the big-serving Christopher Eubanks in the quarter-finals, and now faces an entirely different style of play. Alcaraz should have enough to take down the third seed, though there’s every chance he needs at least four sets.

How to watch Wimbledon action

11:42 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: The coverage this afternoon will get underway on BBC Two at 1pm BST, before switching to BBC One at 1:45pm. As ever, viewers can use the BBC iPlayer to follow all the action.

Live blog: Keep up to date with both semi-finals right here with us!

Alcaraz vs Medvedev

11:27

Once the dust settled on Djokovic and Sinner’s battle, it’ll be over to Alcaraz and Medvedev.

Medvedev is the last remaining player from Russia or Belarus left in the tournament, so him triumphing at Wimbledon - however unlikely that is, would present an awkward moment for the Princess of Wales on Sunday during the traditional trophy presentation given the ongoing tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Still, he must first beat 20-year-old world no1 boy wonder Alcaraz, which looks a tall order if the last 12 days are anything to go by.

(Reuters)

Semi-final day

11:17 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage from Wimbledon as the final four men standing fight it out for two final spots.

First up on Centre Court, it’s four-time champions Novak Djokovic against no8 seed Jannick Sinner before world no1 Carlos Alcaraz takes on Daniil Medvedev.

The weather is abysmal but the roof on Centre Court is on, so we’re on schedule for a 1.30pm start.

Stick with us!