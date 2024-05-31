Djokovic strolls into French Open round of 32, fans hit with alcohol ban

Novak Djokovic reached the French Open last 32 for the 19th successive year on Thursday as Roland Garros organisers banned alcohol from the stands in an effort to counter disruption from rowdy fans.

Defending champion Djokovic cracked 43 winners past Spain's 63rd-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena to canter to a 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 win.

The three-time champion, seeking a record 25th Grand Slam title, goes on to face 30th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

Djokovic has defeated Musetti four times in five meetings.

However the Italian gave the Serb a major scare at the French Open in 2021 when he won the first two sets of their last 16 clash before retiring injured in the decider.

"It was a difficult match against Roberto. He hit a lot of very good and precise shots," said Djokovic.

"The last game of the first set I played really well and started to play at a higher level. At the end of the match I was then playing very well."

Also easing through to the third round on another rain-hit day in the French capital were women's title contenders Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

The behaviour of fans at the tournament, which was brought into focus by Belgium's David Goffin's claim that he had chewing gum spat at him, prompted a series of measures to clamp down on loutish behaviour.

"Alcohol has been allowed in the stadiums until now but that's over," tournament director Amelie Mauresmo told reporters.

However, alcohol including beer from mobile vendors, will still be sold around the grounds.

On Thursday, he refused to further discuss the case.



