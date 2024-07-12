Djokovic still on to equal Federer’s Wimbledon record after beating Musetti in semi-final

Djokovic mimed playing a violin after beating Musetti – a reference to his daughter's violin lessons - PA/Jordan Pettitt

Novak Djokovic received more boos from the Centre Court crowd after setting up a repeat of last year’s final against Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic played an imaginary violin after defeating Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets - 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 - and some fans seemed to think he was baiting them.

In fact, the violin routine – which Djokovic has now used after his last three wins – was a reference to the fact that his six-year-old daughter Tara is learning the violin. Tara was in his player box again for this match, but spent most of her time buried in a book entitled Unicorn Academy.

At least the post-match interview was free of rancour this time. Not for the first time, Djokovic spoke about his childhood enthusiasm for Wimbledon and the way he had built a version of the trophy out of anything he could find around the house.

His equanimity demonstrated how confident he is feeling after a magisterial display.

Musetti came up with some gorgeous tennis, and must be credited with Wimbledon’s version of the “best supporting actor” Oscar: best performance in a straight-sets defeat.

Yet no matter how many times Musetti came up with silky passing shots or big serves under pressure, Djokovic remained completely unconcerned.

Stefan and Tara Djokovic applaud their dad - Getty Images/Julian Finney

His friend and sometime hitting partner Nick Kyrgios has observed this week that Djokovic is moving as well as ever, even though he underwent surgery on a torn knee meniscus only five weeks ago. This semi-final bore the theory out.

Djokovic was able to cover even the most far-flung parts of the court without seeming to endanger the right knee, which is hiding under a grey compression sleeve.

From the beginning of the match, Musetti’s tactic was apparently to extend the rallies as long as possible, in the hope that Djokovic’s conditioning might be less perfect than usual in the wake of his knee surgery.

Musetti’s slice is a thing of beauty and if he could have hung on a little longer in the match, it had the potential to create an energy imbalance. It’s so easy for him to play, physically speaking, and forces Djokovic to supply all his own pace.

But Djokovic also had a say in the construction of points, and he kept coming forward to the net in order to keep his own workload down. When he got there, he was almost flawless, winning 15 of 16 net points in the opening set and 43 of 56 overall.

Musetti was forced to attempt ever bolder combinations in an attempt to trouble his apparently bulletproof opponent, and he came up with a couple of shots so audacious that even Djokovic had to applaud them. One was a backhand overhead that he hit with the power of a kicking horse, the other a running backhand pass that should go down as the shot of the tournament.

That is just SENSATIONAL from Lorenzo Musetti 😮‍💨



Even Novak Djokovic has to applaud that shot! 🔥#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/N5RsXU9VPN — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 12, 2024

As you might have gathered, the Musetti backhand is a remarkable shot: powerful, supple and above all beautiful. Yet it was up against arguably the greatest backhand in tennis history: the Djokovic double-hander, which is far less picturesque but astonishingly effective. Djokovic must have hit around 600 backhands in the 224 points contested in this match, and he made only eight unforced errors off that wing.

As Djokovic told on-court interviewer Lee McKenzie after his win: “I try not to take it for granted every time I find myself on this unique court. Obviously during the match, it is business time and trying to do your work and I try to outplay my opponent.

“I am satisfied and pleased, but I don’t want to stop here – hopefully I get my hands on the trophy.”

In the BBC studio, anchorwoman Clare Balding described Djokovic’s speech as “eloquent, thoughtful, revealing, funny”. Which was certainly an improvement on his previous effort, after his win over Holger Rune four days ago, in which he had accused the fans of booing him.

In fact, they had been saying “Ruuune” – something that even Djokovic acknowledged when he replied with an elongated “Gooodnight”. With Musetti on court on Friday, the potential was there for a similar “Mooo-setti” chant, but it never eventuated. Instead, we had just the one fan who yelled out “Gooodnight” after a botched forehand from Musetti, drawing an amused response from those who had been following the story.

Djokovic sets up Alcaraz rematch, as it happened...

08:32 PM BST

Wimbledon men’s final

Djokovic will meet Carlos Alcaraz in a rematch of last year’s final on Sunday. It promises to be a titanic battle between two of the best players in the world. Make sure to join us for that and the women’s final on Saturday.

For everything you need to know about the men’s final, click here.

08:27 PM BST

Djokovic on Alcaraz

He is a great example as a young player that has a well balanced life on and off the court. He has great values in his family a lot of charisma. He is deservedly one of the greatest 21-year-olds we have seen in this sport. We will see a lot of him in the future no doubt. He is going to win many more Grand Slams, but hopefully in two days not this one! In the future when I retire in about 15-years! I am joking... Jokes aside, he has already beaten me here in a thrilling five-setter - I don’t expect anything less than that. He is complete as a player as they come. It is going to take my best ability to beat him on Sunday.

08:22 PM BST

Djokovic’s violin celebration explained

My daughter has been playing violin for some time already, six months, and we agreed that I would celebrate that way. Everyone has something of their own, I changed it, it depends on the moment and feelings, now I have a violin.

Novak Djokovic is through to another Wimbledon final - Shutterstock/Adam Vaughan

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning match point, with a violin gesture - Getty Images/Julian Finney

08:13 PM BST

Djokovic reacts

I came into London eight days before the tournament started. I didn’t know [if I would play] and I was keeping everything open until the day of the draw. I have played a couple of practice sets with top plays and that proved to me I was in a good enough state to not just be in Wimbledon, but to go deep into the tournament. That kind of mentality is there and is ever present. Thank you to the team members for helping me.

08:04 PM BST

‘Djokovic love is real’

Despite the booing and racquet violin playing, this crowd are thoroughly enchanted by Djokovic with even the disappointed Italian fans and journalists giving the Serb a standing ovation.

Even a few here got a little teary as he spoke about dreaming of playing at Wimbledon as a seven-year-old during the Balkan conflict of the 1990s. The 37-year-old really is loved here. Djokovic just receives it a little differently.

08:02 PM BST

WATCH: The moment Djokovic reached the Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic is a #Wimbledon finalist once again 🇷🇸



The 7-time champion defeats Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-4#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Gx6pwb39DH — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2024

07:54 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 Musetti*

Musetti has given himself a chance. Can he take it?

Musetti backhand down the line, Djokovic gets it back but the ball sits nicely for Musetti to hit a forehand winner, 15-0.

Deep Musetti return, Djokovic replies with a forehand long, 30-0. The crowd chant ‘Lorenzo’. Djokovic silences them with an overhead smash winner. Then a perfect serve down the T which is unreturned, 30-all.

Wide Djokovic second serve, Musetti stretches to meet it and hits a brilliant cross court forehand return winner, break point.

Musetti has golden chance to pass but can’t make it, Djokovic stays in the rally and Musetti nets a forehand. He can’t believe it.

Musetti gets another look at a backhand pass but goes long, match point.

Musetti backhand long, GAME SET MATCH DJOKOVIC.

A few boos for Djokovic as he performs his violin celebration for his daughter.

07:46 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 7-6 (7-2), 5-4 Musetti

Groans from the crowd as Musetti quickly finds himself 0-40 down. He saves the first match point with a rare serve and volley play.

He then gets lucky with a drop volley which Djokovic reaches but can’t get over the net. He then saves the third when Djokovic’s return is long.

Miraculous hold by Musetti is then completed with a forehand winner. Disbelief on the face of Djokovic as he walks to his chair.

07:42 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (7-2), 5-3 Musetti*

Another efficient and uneventful service game from Djokovic to move within a game of a 2023 finals rematch with Carlos Alcaraz.

07:37 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 7-6 (7-2), 4-3 Musetti

Drop shot winner by Musetti to hold serve and stay within touching distance. If he is going to start his fightback, it needs to happen soon.

07:36 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (7-2), 4-2 Musetti*

Musetti is 2-16 against top five players. 0-4 at the grand slams. Doesn’t look like he will be adding to his tally as Djokovic holds comfortably again.

07:33 PM BST

‘Djokovic knee watch’

After his second-round win over young Scottish hope Jacob Fearnley, Djokovic spoke about the impact of his recent knee surgery not causing pain but hampering movement.

Nine days later and although he is still wearing a grey knee support on his right leg due to the meniscus tear that ended his French Open, he has been moving much more fluently and with it would seem to have more energy.

07:30 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 7-6 (7-2), 3-2 Musetti

Bizarre situation as Musetti challenges a call but Hawkeye doesn’t seem to be working. Djokovic is laughing. Play eventually resumes and the replays appear to show Djokovic’s forehand was long, 15-0.

Lovely drop volley by Djokovic, 40-15. Djokovic backhand return winner down the line, 40-30. Djokovic return into the net and Musetti holds.

07:25 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (7-2), 3-1 Musetti*

Djokovic hits two double faults but still comes through to hold to 30. He’s giving points away and still Musetti can’t break.

Lorenzo Musetti reacts - Shutterstock/Tolga Akmen

07:20 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 7-6 (7-2), 2-1 Musetti

Musetti holds to 30 and needs to find something special very soon to prolong this match. There is a growing sense of inevitability in the crowd as Djokovic closes in on victory.

07:17 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (7-2), 2-0 Musetti*

Djokovic is in the mood to finish this set quickly as he holds with a drop shot winner. Musetti has never given up or let the occasion get to him.

He is just being beaten by the better player.

07:14 PM BST

‘Little Italy’

Given the current good fortunes of Italian tennis and perhaps the disappointment of the national football team, there is something of an Italian invasion here on Centre Court. The media seating is packed with Italian journalists which is helpful when the fans shout out in Italian to encourage the 22-year-old Tuscan as the rest of us can ask for translations!

Nothing controversial in Italian yet. Musetti’s demonstrative nature was winning over the crowd as he dug deep to stay in the second set tie-break. There is very much a desire that the Italians will make an unprecedented weekend with the Tuscan in the final on Sunday with Jasmine Paolini playing for glory tomorrow.

SW19 might be falling for Musetti but he has already become something of a viral sensation online. Social media with clips of him pushing his infant son Ludovico in a pram while still in tennis whites have endeared those at home and here to him. Musetti will need all the love he can get at two sets down.

07:12 PM BST

Third Set: Djokovic* 6-4, 7-6 (7-2), 1-0 Musetti

Stating the obvious when I say it is a mountain to climb for Musetti now. And he gets broken here as Djokovic produces a vintage backhand pass to beat Musetti at the net.

Novak Djokovic on the stretch - Eddie Mulholland for the Telegraph

07:02 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) Musetti - TIE-BREAK

Musetti flicks a backhand down the line and it’s long, 5-2. Musetti slices a backhand into the net, 6-2.

Djokovic overhead smash winner, 7-2.

That's a tight second set - but the seven-time champion takes it! 👊



He's on course for his tenth Wimbledon final as it stands 🔟#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/kyYILhrW5q — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 12, 2024

07:00 PM BST

‘Great resilience again from Musetti’

Great resilience again from Musetti. Even if he loses in straight sets - the most likely scenario - he has shown some serious game.

06:58 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 6-6 Musetti - TIE-BREAK

Musetti return long, 1-0. Musetti slices a forehand long, 2-0. Musetti backhand wide, 3-0. Stunning Musetti forehand down the line after Djokovic had dragged him off the court, 3-1.

Djokovic first serve down the T unreturned, 4-1. Djokovic backhand long, 4-2.

06:54 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 6-6 Musetti

Relief for Musetti after he lobs Djokovic, who sprints back and puts him a lob of his own. Musetti has what should be an easy smash and he makes it but barely catches the sideline, 30-15.

Musetti volley into the net, set point. Saved by Musetti after Djokovic’s deep forehand is called out. And Musetti survives to forces a tie-break.

Djokovic still the heavy favourite to win this.

06:46 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 6-5 Musetti*

Djokovic attempts a drive forehand but gets it all wrong and nets, 0-15. Djokovic with a loose forehand that flies long, 0-30. Big chance for Musetti here...

Djokovic snuffs out the immediate danger with his third ace of the match, 30-30. A fourth ace makes it a game point. And a third ace in a row seals the game.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man.

06:42 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 5-5 Musetti

Musetti handles the moment well, producing a series of first serves and holding when Djokovic nets a forehand.

06:40 PM BST

‘Late teatime for the stars’

One lesson to learn at the All England Club is to pace oneself and if one is fortunate enough to have a Royal Box seat it is easier to leave one’s seat for refreshments. Tea time seemed to come late as there were still quite a few vacated seats in the most coveted section of Centre Court deep into the second set.

Today’s Royal Box attendees, which has something of a theme of honouring tennis players and actors, has been rather muted compared with last Friday evening when Emma Raducanu was on the same court. Perhaps it is the presence of former Wimbledon champions Ash Barty, Pat Cash and Michael Stich that has actors including Hugh Grant, Oscar winner Rami Malek, Felicity Kendal and James Norton perhaps taking a more technical rather than passionate view of the match.

One suspects Italian-American actor Stanely Tucci, a known tennis aficionado may take the side of Musetti.

06:39 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 5-4 Musetti*

Pressure now firmly on Musetti after Djokovic holds to 15 and makes the Italian serve to stay in the set.

06:36 PM BST

‘First acknowledgement in the crowd of the “Ruuuune” controversy’

A first acknowledgement there in the crowd of the “Ruuuune” controversy from a few nights ago. After Musetti put a forehand in the net, a fan shouted “Gooodnight”, which was of course Djokovic’s pointed reply during that post-match interview.

06:35 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 4-4 Musetti

Trouble for Musetti on his serve as Djokovic makes it 30-30 but he responds with a first serve that is unreturned. An exasperated Djokovic throws his arms out after a sliced backhand drifts long.

Relief for Musetti.

Novak Djokovic reacts - PA/Aaron Chown

06:31 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 4-3 Musetti*

Djokovic is back in the groove again and he consolidates the break back with a backhand return. Ominous time for Musetti.

Needs to hold in the next game to halt Djokovic’s momentum.

06:26 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 3-3 Musetti

Here comes Djokovic! He forces Musetti into a difficult overhead backhand smash and he misses, 0-30.

Djokovic drop shot, Musetti chases it down but flicks his forehand wide, three break points.

Djokovic forehand return winner and he gets the break back. Too good by the Serbian.

06:22 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 2-3 Musetti*

Djokovic holds to 30 to keep himself in touching distance of Musetti. While the scoreline is like this, Djokovic can always fight back.

06:21 PM BST

‘One of the shots of the tournament’

The crowd are absolutely loving Musetti’s delightful backhand. His running crosscourt pass there was one of the shots of the tournament.

06:18 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 1-3 Musetti

A rare easy service game for Musetti which concluded with a jaw dropping running backhand winner that beats Djokovic at the net.

Class from Djokovic to applaud one of the shots of the tournament.

That is just SENSATIONAL from Lorenzo Musetti 😮‍💨



Even Novak Djokovic has to applaud that shot! 🔥#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/N5RsXU9VPN — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 12, 2024

06:16 PM BST

‘Some level from Musetti here to stay ahead’

Some level from Musetti here to stay ahead in the second set. The goal, as I suggested earlier, must be to take Djokovic deep and hope that his conditioning is a little less perfect than normal after the post-surgical layoff.

06:15 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 1-2 Musetti*

Djokovic doesn’t seem himself at the moment and backhand long makes it 30-30. He shadow practises his backhand as if to show himself what he should have done.

Djokovic backhand winner down the line to hold. A wry smile after that. He wishes he had done that earlier.

Novak Djokovic hits a forehand - Eddie Mulholland for the Telegraph

06:10 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 0-2 Musetti

Musetti gets 30-0 ahead but Djokovic hits back to earn a break point. Timely 124mph first serve by the Italian and Djokovic fails to return it, deuce.

Musetti backhand into the net, break point Djokovic. Musetti finds his first serve right when he needs it again and Djokovic’s return is long.

Musetti survives when Djokovic flicks a forehand long. Big hold by Musetti.

06:01 PM BST

Second Set: Djokovic 6-4, 0-1 Musetti*

Must win set for Musetti here because I can’t see him winning this match in five. He earns two break points at 15-40 after a Djokovic double fault.

Djokovic saves the first. Great rally, Djokovic looks to be in control, Musetti turns it around and hits a brilliant backhand winner down the line to break.

Game on?

05:57 PM BST

‘Absurd touch and tactical mastery of the forecourt’

Ridiculous stat alert: Djokovic won 15 points out of 16 in that first set when he made it to the net. Absurd touch and tactical mastery of the forecourt.

05:53 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4 Musetti

Great heroics from Musetti in the previous game but it is not a break unless you hold in the next game. Let’s see what he can do because Djokovic will feel confident about breaking him again.

And Djokovic starts the game strongly, dictating from the baseline, pushing Musetti left then right before placing a backhand winner into the open court. Musetti then nets a sliced backhand, 0-30.

Musetti double fault, three set points. Musetti saves the first with a backhand winner. But not the second. Musetti attempts a drop shot but nets.

Djokovic claims the first set.

05:49 PM BST

Djokovic 5-4 Musetti*

Great play by Musetti as he starts the game with a forehand winner. Big cheers from the crowd. That’s bound to upset Djokovic. Musetti slices a backhand into the net, 40-15. Two set points.

Musetti saves the first when Djokovic forehand lands in the tramlines. And the second when he stretches Djokovic wide and his defensive backhand is wide, deuce.

Djokovic forehand into the tramlines. Support for Musetti is growing as he gets a break point. Can he take it?

YES. Musetti forehand winner down the line. Musetti breaks back in style. What a shot.

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in action - Shutterstock/Neil Hall

05:41 PM BST

Djokovic* 5-3 Musetti

Djokovic’s class is beginning to tell here as he moves to 0-30. Musetti fights back to 30-all and moves ahead in the game when Djokovic nets an attempted drop shot.

121mph first serve by Musetti is unreturned and he holds. Djokovic to serve for the set next.

05:39 PM BST

‘I thought I heard a couple of “Mooooo-setti” shouts’

The break-point rally that Djokovic constructed to move 4-2 up was mind-boggingly good. He gestured to the fans afterwards, as if to say “Are you not entertained?” The crowd has generally backed Musetti, as they will tend to when an underdog is up against it. I thought I heard a couple of “Mooooo-setti” shouts but I might have been imagining it.

05:37 PM BST

Djokovic 5-2 Musetti*

122mph first serve by Djokovic, Musetti slices a return that barely goes over the net and spins away from Djokovic, 40-30. Another big first serve by Djokovic and he holds.

05:35 PM BST

Djokovic* 4-2 Musetti

Pressure on the Musetti serve after he pushes a forehand into the tramlines, 0-30. Beautiful drop volley winner by Djokovic, 0-40.

Musetti saves the first when Djokovic puts a backhand long. Djokovic is forcing Musetti to cover so ground but the Italian is doing everything he can to stay in the point but Djokovic is too strong and a Musetti forehand goes long and Djokovic breaks.

Djokovic calls on the crowd to make more noise. I can hear a few boos around me but it was nothing compared to the support for him.

🗣 "So that's how he won 24 Grand Slams!" 😅



Novak Djokovic wins a sensational 26-shot rally 👊#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/OqqxarmUGS — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 12, 2024

05:27 PM BST

Djokovic 3-2 Musetti*

Musetti’s short slices and angled shots are forcing Djokovic out of his comfort zone but he is handling it well so far. He moves to 40-15 before Musetti blasts a backhand down the line for a winner.

Defensive backhand long by Musetti and Djokovic holds.

05:23 PM BST

Djokovic* 2-2 Musetti

Slice by Musetti drifts into the tramlines, 30-30. Musetti responds to the moment with a backhand winner down the line as Djokovic went the other way.

Djokovic tries to be aggressive with a forehand return but misses the sideline. Musetti survives that scare.

05:19 PM BST

Djokovic 2-1 Musetti*

Serving from the Royal Box end, Djokovic hits his second ace of the match, 40-0. Great lob by Musetti, Djokovic’s overhead smash is good but doesn’t finish the point. Musetti fires a forehand deep and Djokovic misses with a forehand.

Djokovic holds with a Musetti backhand goes wide.

05:19 PM BST

‘Both men showing off consummate grass-court skills’

An exquisite first game there, with both men showing off consummate grass-court skills. The Musetti slice is a thing of beauty and if he can hang in the match, it has the potential to create an energy imbalance.

It’s so easy for him to play, physically speaking, and forces Djokovic to make all the pace. But that will only start to make itself felt if Musetti can extend the match to four or five sets - a big ask on the court that Djokovic has made his own.

05:15 PM BST

Djokovic* 1-1 Musetti

Musetti ace, 40-15 and the Italian gets on the board when Djokovic’s backhand return goes long.

Musetti has made a very assured start.

05:10 PM BST

First Set: Novak Djokovic 1-0 Lorenzo Musetti* (*denotes next server)

Musetti won the toss and opts to receive first. The Italian is a bit of a showman so the crowd is in for a treat. Djokovic won’t have things all his own way.

Djokovic is meant to have knee injury but there’s no sign of it as he sprints to a Musetti drop volley and hits an angled backhand pass, 30-15. A point to get the blood pumping.

Djokovic ace, 40-15. Forehand into the net by Djokovic makes it deuce. Musetti is mixing things up with his slice before flatting his backhand.

Djokovic volley winner to hold after five minutes.

05:04 PM BST

Here we go!

First Grand Slam semi-final vs 13th Wimbledon semi-final.



It's time for Lorenzo Musetti vs Novak Djokovic 🤩#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/b9UaN0GeyD — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2024

04:56 PM BST

Head-to-head

The last time the two met, Novak Djokovic won in five sets. That was six weeks ago in the French Open in an incredible match which finished at 3:07am.

Musetti again threatened to get the better of his opponent by leading two sets to one, only to lose the fourth and tire in the fifth in the third-round at Roland Garros

It was Djokovic’s fifth win against the Italian, whose only victory over Djokovic came on the clay of Monte Carlo last year.

After four meetings on clay and two on hard courts, the Italian aims to finally get the better of the seven-time Wimbledon champion.

04:45 PM BST

Watch Alcaraz’s winning moment

The title defence rolls on 💪



Carlos Alcaraz defeats Daniil Medvedev 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/gPS9G6sDaa — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2024

04:43 PM BST

Defending champion Alcaraz reaches Wimbledon final

Carlos Alcaraz has progressed into a second consecutive Wimbledon final after he recovered from a slow start to down Daniil Medvedev in four sets.

In a repeat of the 2023 semi-final, third seed Alcaraz found himself 5-2 down during the first set on Centre Court, which Medvedev eventually claimed on a tie-break.

The Spaniard had struggled with his serve throughout the Championships, but eventually found his radar to level before he produced his best for the key moments in sets three and four to clinch a 6-7,6-3, 6-4. 6-4 victory in just under three hours.

Carlos Alcaraz is one win away from defending his Wimbledon title - Getty Images/Sean M. Haffey

04:39 PM BST

Tournament so far

Lorenzo Musetti:

First round : vs Constant Lestienne 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-2

Second round: vs Lucicano Darderi 6-2, 6-7, 7-6,6-2

Third round: vs Francisco Comesana 4-6,6-3,6-3,6-2

Round of 16: vs Giovanni Mtpetshi Perricard 4-6,6-3,6-3,6-2

Quarter-final: vs Taylor Fritz 3-6,7-6, 6-2, 3-6,6-1

04:35 PM BST

Tournament so far

Novak Djokovic:

First round: vs Vit Kopriva 6-1, 6-2,6-2

Second round : vs Jacon Fearnley 6-3, 6-4, 5-7,7-5

Third round : vs Alexei Popryn 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6

Round of 16 : vs Holger Rune 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Quarter-final: vs Alex de Minaur walkover

04:31 PM BST

Djokovic is playing in a record-extending 49th grand slam semi-final

Hello and welcome to coverage of men’s semi-final day at Wimbledon.

The second match is between Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti.

With victory today, Musetti could become the third Italian player to defeat Djokovic at a grand slam after Jannik Sinner and Marco Cecchinato. A win would also make him just the second Italian man in history to reach a Wimbledon final after Matteo Berrettini in 2021.

“Of course, I played him many times in different stage, even big ones like of course two times in French Open,” Musetti said. “I beat him one time in Monte-Carlo. Then I lost all the others.

“I have to say with Nole, after the match I always finished with a lesson. Of course, the last match was really an intense match from both players and really stressful match.

“So what I have to say, against him you are probably more stressed because he’s probably the best player ever or one of the best players ever.

“You walk on court with a different mentality. As I said before, I think if I play in a certain way, I could have my shot in the next round.”

Djokovic earned his place in the last four after Alex de Minaur withdrew from their quarter-final match up with a hip injury.

It means the seven-time champion has additional time to rest his knee and prepare for this match. In comparison, Musetti needed five sets to beat Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals.

“After the birth of my son, I will put this in the second position,” Musetti said after the match. “Of course, for my career it is the best day of my life.”

“I’m expecting a big, big fight and it’s one of the toughest challenges on tour but I’m an ambitious guy and I like to be challenged.”