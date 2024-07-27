Spain’s dream team of Alcaraz and Nadal dig deep to advance in Olympic doubles

‘A very tough start’: Rafael Nadal (left) was happy with how he and Carlos Alcaraz performed against Andrés Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez. Photograph: Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images

When a 12-year-old Carlos Alcaraz was asked to name his favourite tennis player, his answer was not what many would have expected. During his childhood, Alcaraz saw himself most in Roger Federer’s high-octane, all-court attacking style, the brand of tennis that he aspired to copy.

In recent years, that answer has changed. With age, it seems, Alcaraz has come to truly understand the undeniable influence Rafael Nadal has had over his career and of so many around him.

Having already experienced the ecstasy of defeating his idol in battle, this time Spain’s past and future greats converged on the same side of the court. Despite Nadal’s lack of matches and Alcaraz’s unfamiliarity with doubles, the Spaniards thrived under pressure in the decisive moments as they toppled Andrés Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez, the sixth seeds from Argentina, to reach the second round of the Olympics with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win.

“It was a dream come true, honestly,” said Alcaraz. “I dreamed about playing my debut in the Olympic Games, but playing with Rafa it was even more special. I’m really happy about the level we played, I’m really happy to give us the chance to keep going, to play another round. I think our level is good enough to believe and hopefully keep going.”

Since Nadal revealed that he was keen to play doubles with Alcaraz at the Olympics, the hype has been overwhelming. It reached fever pitch just before 7pm on Saturday night as Billie Jean King was ushered on to the court – to a standing ovation – to hype up the stadium before two more champions emerged.

Even the opponents added to the occasion. As has been the case for most Argentinian athletes so far at the Olympics, Gonzalez and Molteni were booed from the moment they stepped on to the court (the Argentina football team were filmed singing a derogatory song aimed at a number of France players during their Copa América celebrations) and the Court Philippe-Chatrier crowd was relentless in their support of their Roland Garros champions.

Alcaraz has played doubles at only six tournaments and that inexperience was painfully clear early on as he struggled with his decision-making and looked clueless at the net. While Nadal tried to take control he also struggled with his return and timing on his groundstrokes. The Argentinians, meanwhile, are solid top 20 doubles players and regular partners. Amid bursts of brilliance from Nadal and Alcaraz, Molteni and Gonzalez were solid on serve and return and defended the net well.

As they have been so many times in singles, though, Nadal and Alcaraz were so sharp in the decisive moments. With the first-set tie-break level at 3-3, they simultaneously stepped up, their energy rising as they fed off each other. In an array of nuclear forehands, relentless aggression and their trademark accompanying roars, the Spaniards rolled through.

Likewise, after starting the second set slowly and trailing 0-3, they methodically found their way back into the contest and by the time they snatched the decisive break for 5-4, Alcaraz was lasering brilliant returns while Nadal eviscerated forehands at will. As the crowd chanted “Rafa” in unison, Nadalcaraz closed out a wildly enjoyable night with their first win.

“We played well,” said Nadal. “It has been a very tough start against a great couple, they are so good, they are used to playing together. It has been an emotional night, an electrifying night, amazing crowd and to play with Carlos in this court has been so special. Just super happy about the victory and to give us the chance to keep going.”

A night earlier, Nadal was revealed as one of the final torchbearers of the Olympic flame in the Paris 2024 opening ceremony, taking the baton from Zinedine Zidane, joining with Serena Williams and handing it over to Amélie Mauresmo in scenes that also underlined the star power of tennis’s legends. Alcaraz is clearly following in the footsteps of those champions. However far they go in the draw, this was a perfect, fitting moment between a 38-year-old in the final stretch of his career and his 21-year-old compatriot who has taken hold the baton with both hands.

“Yesterday was a super emotional moment for me too,” said Nadal “I can’t thank enough Paris and France to give me that honour. I’m still with the emotions very high, just enjoying every single moment and let’s see what’s going on.”

Earlier, Novak Djokovic reached the second round with an easy 6-0, 6-1 win over Matthew Ebden, an Australian doubles specialist, as all outdoor matches were postponed due to rain. Nadal is scheduled to face Marton Fucsovics on Sunday afternoon, and a win would set up a 60th meeting between Djokovic and Nadal in the second round.

Although Nadal looked OK in the doubles half court, he has been struggling with thigh pain over the past week and he remains uncertain about whether he will take to the court in the singles.