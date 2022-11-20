Djokovic matches Federer's record with 6th ATP Finals title

  • Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Norway's Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3, in their singles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Norway's Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3, in their singles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
  • Norway's Casper Ruud reacts during his singles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    Norway's Casper Ruud reacts during his singles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
  • Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after scoring a point against Norway's Casper Ruud during their singles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after scoring a point against Norway's Casper Ruud during their singles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
  • Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a forehand to Norway's Casper Ruud during their singles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a forehand to Norway's Casper Ruud during their singles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
  • Norway's Casper Ruud hits a forehand to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their singles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    Norway's Casper Ruud hits a forehand to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their singles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
  • Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns with a backhand to Norway's Casper Ruud during their singles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns with a backhand to Norway's Casper Ruud during their singles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
  • Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Norway's Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3, in their singles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Norway's Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3, in their singles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
  • Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with his son after defeating Norway's Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3, in their singles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with his son after defeating Norway's Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3, in their singles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic claimed a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title by beating the third-seeded Casper Ruud on Sunday to top a fantastic finish to the season for the Serb.

Djokovic won 7-5, 6-3 to secure his first title at the event since 2015 and match Roger Federer’s record.

The 35-year-old Djokovic, who had lost his two previous finals at the event, raised his arms out and smiled broadly after sealing the match with an ace.

Djokovic became the oldest champion at the prestigious year-end tournament and also earned the largest payday in tennis history as he walked away with $4.7 million for claiming the ATP Finals trophy undefeated.

It was Ruud’s fourth defeat in a major championship match this year after also losing finals at Miami, Roland Garros and the U.S. Open. Ruud has never won a set against Djokovic in four meetings.

Djokovic started strongly in Turin and had two break points in Ruud’s very first service game. The Norwegian managed to recover although he was also forced to save another break point in the eighth game.

Djokovic finally broke Ruud’s serve at the fourth time of asking. And it was at a crucial moment, on set point, and the Serbian ecstatically pumped his fist in the air after Ruud sent a backhand long.

The seventh-seeded Djokovic broke again in the fourth game of the second set and there was no way back for Ruud.

Djokovic has ended the year with an 18-1 record after winning trophies in Tel Aviv and Astana before reaching the Paris Masters final. His five titles this season also include triumphs at Wimbledon and in Rome.

