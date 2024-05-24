Djokovic loses Geneva semi and goes to French Open with no titles in 2024

GENEVA (AP) — Novak Djokovic will defend his French Open title in Paris still without a trophy this season after losing in the Geneva Open semifinals on Friday.

The 44th-ranked Tomas Machac beat Djokovic 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 in the last clay-court event to prepare for Roland Garros, where main-draw play starts on Sunday.

Djokovic’s record in 2024 dropped to 14-6 overall and 0-3 in semifinals, including at the Australian Open against Jannik Sinner.

Machac took his first match-point chance which came on Djokovic’s serve and clinched when the top-ranked Serb pushed a backhand long.

Djokovic warmly greeted Machac at the net, and smiled as he walked off court applauding the fans.

Machac, a Czech, will play the final on Saturday against two-time Geneva champion Casper Ruud or Flavio Cobolli.

