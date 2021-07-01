Djokovic Dispatches Anderson to Enter 3rd round at Wimbledon

Top seed and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic cruised through to the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over 2018 finalist Kevin Anderson on Wednesday.



Djokovic was dominant as he won four out of the eight break points he got and did not face any break point from the South African who seems to have plateaued after a good start to his career.



The Serb won 84 per cent of the points on his first serve and 73 per cent of the points on second serve.

Also Read: Injured Serena Williams Retires From Wimbledon First Round Match

Anderson committed three double faults to Djokovic's one.



Djokovic is eyeing a hat-trick of Wimbledon titles, a feat that only Roger Federer, Bjorn Borg and Pete Sampras have achieved previously.



In another match, seventh-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini scored a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory over Guido Pella of Argentina in two hours and 16 minutes to advance to the second round. The 25-year-old Berrettini smashed 20 aces.



"[My confidence was] definitely something that helped me today when things got a little bit complicated," said Berrettini.



Also winning was Kei Nishikori, who became only the 12th active player to record 100 Grand Slam match wins after he defeated Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to enter the second round.



However, 20th seed Aslan Karatsev, a rising start from Russia, crashed out in the first round after he lost to Jeremy Chardy 7-6(4), 7-6(6), 6-3.

Also Read: Federer Through to Round 2 at Wimbledon After Opponent's Injury

. Read more on Tennis by The Quint.Djokovic Dispatches Anderson to Enter 3rd round at Wimbledon48,786 New COVID Cases, 1,005 Deaths in India; Tally Over 3.04 Cr . Read more on Tennis by The Quint.