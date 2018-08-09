Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal win in Toronto Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, celebrates defeating Peter Polansky, of Canada, at the Rogers Cup men's tennis tournament in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) -- Four-time champion Novak Djokovic and top-seeded Rafael Nadal advanced to the third round of the rainy Rogers Cup on Wednesday.

Djokovic, coming off his fourth Wimbledon title, beat Canadian wild-card Peter Polansky 6-3, 6-4. The Serb had seven aces and never faced a break point in the 1-hour, 25-minute match that just beat the afternoon rain.

Nadal, playing for the first time since a five-set loss to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinals, topped France's Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-3 at night after a series of rain delays.

A former world No. 1, Djokovic is seeded ninth in the event he last won in 2016.

''I thought I served well in the moments when I really need it,'' Djokovic said. ''I thought I found pretty good accuracy and angles with the first serve, and also my second serve worked pretty well. Overall, my game was so-and-so. In the moments when I probably needed to step it up, I did.''

Heavy morning rain delayed the match by about an hour.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas set up a match against Djokovic, knocking off seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria, 6-3, 7-6 (6). Nadal will face Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland, a 1-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (10) winner over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany, the winner last week in Washington, beat American Bradley Klahn 6-4, 6-4, and fourth-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa edged Russia's Evgeny Donskoy 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (0).

Eighth-seeded John Isner, the American who won at Atlanta two weeks ago, beat France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6 (3), 6-2. Italy's Fabio Fognini, the No. 14 seed coming off a victory at Los Cabos, fell out with a 6-3, 7-5(14) loss to Canada's Denis Shapovalov.

Also, Karen Khachanov of Russia beat 12th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-4, 7-6 (3); Ilya Ivashka of Belarus topped American Ryan Harrison 7-6 (5), 6-4; and American Frances Tiafoe edged Canada's Milos Raonic 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1.

Story Continues

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina withdrew because of a left wrist injury.

''Sorry to my fans in Toronto, but I have to pull out of the tournament since my left wrist needs some days of rest,'' Del Potro said in a tweet.

Del Potro, who had a bye in the first round after reaching the Los Cabos final last week, was set to play Robin Haase of the Netherlands. Haase instead played Mikhail Youzhny, beating the Russian 7-5, 6-2.