Djokovic arrives in Dubai after deportation from Australia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Novak Djokovic arrived early Monday in Dubai after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended the No. 1-ranked men's tennis player's hopes of defending his Australian Open title.

The Emirates plane carrying Djokovic touched down after a 13 1/2-hour flight from Melbourne, where he had argued in court he should be allowed to stay in the country and compete in the tournament under a medical exemption due to a coronavirus infection last month.

Dubai International Airport was quiet early Monday morning as flights from Australia and Asia began to arrive. Passengers wearing mandatory face masks collected their bags and walked out of the cavernous terminal. The first Muslim call to prayers before the sunrise echoed over the terminal.

It wasn't immediately clear where Djokovic planned to travel next. The Dubai Duty Free tennis tournament, which Djokovic won in 2020, doesn't start until Feb. 14.

Dubai, the commercial capital of the United Arab Emirates, doesn't require travelers to be vaccinated, though they must show a negative PCR test to board a flight.

Djokovic had won nine Australian Open titles, including three in a row, and a total of 20 Grand Slam singles trophies, tied with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most in the history of men’s tennis. Federer is not playing while recovering from injury, and Nadal is the only former Australian Open men's champion in the tournament that began Monday.

Djokovic’s visa was initially canceled on Jan. 6 by a border official who decided he didn’t qualify for a medical exemption from Australia’s rules for unvaccinated visitors. He was exempted from the tournament’s vaccine rules because he had been infected with the virus within the previous six months.

He won an appeal to stay for the tournament, but Australia's immigration minister later revoked his visa. Three Federal Court judges decided unanimously Sunday to affirm the immigration minister’s right to cancel Djokovic’s visa.

Vaccination amid the pandemic was a requirement for anyone at the Australian Open, whether players, their coaches or anyone at the tournament site. More than 95% of all Top 100 men and women in their tours’ respective rankings are vaccinated. At least two men — American Tennys Sandgren and Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert — skipped the first major tournament of the year due to the vaccine requirement.

Djokovic's attempt to get the medical exemption for not being vaccinated sparked anger in Australia, where strict lockdowns in cities and curbs on international travel have been employed to try to control the spread of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Australian Open starts hours after Djokovic's deportation

    The Australian Open started Monday without nine-time champion Novak Djokovic and, finally, the focus was on forehands and backhands instead of his fight to avoid deportation because he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19. Fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari started the program on the main court at Melbourne Park with a 6-4, 7-6 (2) win over Tatjana Maria, with defending champion Naomi Osaka due next in Rod Laver Arena. In two early results on Day 1 of the first major tennis tournament of 2022, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 6-3, and 15th-seeded Elina Svitolina got past Fiona Ferro 6-1, 7-6 (4).

  • Credit Suisse chief, architect of new strategy, quits over COVID-19 breaches

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Credit Suisse's Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has resigned after flouting COVID-19 quarantine rules, raising questions over the embattled lender's new strategy even as it tries to recover from a string of scandals. Credit Suisse, Switzerland's No.2 bank, said Horta-Osorio resigned following an investigation commissioned by the board. The resignation comes less than a year after he was brought in to clean up the bank's corporate culture marred by its involvement with collapsed investment firm Archegos and insolvent supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital.

  • Australia leaves door open for Djokovic to play at next year's Open

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has left the door open for Novak Djokovic to compete at next year's Australian Open despite the tennis superstar facing an automatic three-year ban from entering the country. The world number one player left Australia late on Sunday after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over the country's COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status. Under immigration law, Djokovic cannot be granted another visa for three years unless Australia's immigration minister accepts there are compelling or compassionate reasons.

  • Top Asian News 2:47 a.m. GMT

    Novak Djokovic arrived early Monday in Dubai after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended the No. 1-ranked men's tennis player's hopes of defending his Australian Open title. The Emirates plane carrying Djokovic touched down after a 13 1/2-hour flight from Melbourne, where he had argued in court he should be allowed to stay in the country and compete in the tournament under a medical exemption due to a coronavirus infection last month.

  • Serbia's president urges Djokovic to come home

    Serbia’s president called on Novak Djokovic to return to his native country on Sunday hours after the top-ranked tennis player lost his court battle to play at the Australian Open and was deported. Djokovic's final destination was not immediately clear. A masked Djokovic was photographed in an Melbourne airport lounge with two government officials in black uniforms.

  • Verdict soon in Djokovic's deportation appeal in Australia

    A verdict is expected later Sunday in tennis star Novak Djokovic's appeal against a deportation order that threatens his participation in the Australian Open. The top-ranked male tennis player needs to win the appeal to defend his Australian Open title in play that begins on Monday. Djokovic is scheduled to play the last match on Monday at the Rod Laver Arena, according to Tennis Australia, the tournament organizer, which announced the timing for Monday's matches after the court adjourned.

  • After Biden's first year, the virus and disunity rage on

    WASHINGTON (AP) — From the inaugural platform, President Joe Biden saw American sickness on two fronts — a disease of the national spirit and the one from the rampaging coronavirus — and he saw hope, because leaders always must see that. “End this uncivil war,” he implored Americans on Jan. 20, 2021. Of the pathogen, he said: “We can overcome this deadly virus." Neither malady has abated. For Biden, it's been a year of lofty ambitions grounded by the unrelenting pandemic, a tough hand in Congres

  • T.J. Watt scoops and scores for Steelers as Chiefs get too tricky

    The Chiefs offense is potent enough without trying to run trick plays.

  • Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star to learn final Australian visa fate after court hearing

    Follow all the latest developments in Melbourne with Djokovic set to finally learn whether he will be able to play at the Australian Open

  • Serbia calls Australia's decision to deport Djokovic 'scandalous'

    Serbia's premier and Novak Djokovic's family on Sunday denounced as "scandalous" Australia's deportation of the tennis star for not being vaccinated against COVID-19, and the Serbian president said he would always be welcome in his homeland. A unanimous ruling by a three-judge bench rejecting Djokovic's appeal against the cancellation of his visa dealt a final blow to his hopes of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open. Djokovic's family said in a statement that they were "very disappointed" with the decision by the Australian authorities, and that the court ruling was related with "politics and all (other) interests."

  • Dak Prescott on Cowboys fans throwing debris as refs raced to tunnel: 'Credit to them'

    Cowboys fans were seething on Sunday. Apparently, so was Dak.

  • Andy Murray: Reaction to 2019 Australian Open drama made me want to continue career

    Whether we are talking bushfires or banishments, every Australian Open has its own unexpected drama. Back in 2019, the big story was Andy Murray and his wobbling bottom lip.

  • Box Office: ‘Scream’ Set to Dethrone ‘Spider-Man’ With $36 Million Holiday Weekend Debut

    Do you like scary movies? North American audiences still do, even as most other theatrical releases continue to struggle amid a pandemic. “Scream” is the latest horror film to make a sizable impression at the domestic box office, with an opening weekend that should finally dethrone “Spider-Man: No Way Home” after the Marvel entry’s four-week […]

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON — Elias Pettersson insisted he never worried throughout a monthlong drought about when his next goal would come. “Sometimes it just doesn't go your way,” he said. “I know what I’m capable of.” The gifted Swede showed Sunday what he's capable of, scoring twice to help the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 and snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had two goals in the first five minutes of the second period after not scoring the past seven games dating to Dec. 14

  • ‘You’d have to like this script.’ San Francisco 49ers lead Dallas Cowboys at halftime

    The Dallas Cowboys trail the San Francisco 49ers 16-7 at halftime.

  • Cowboys start long offseason after another playoff failure, as they lose to 49ers

    The Cowboys looked like Super Bowl contenders just a few weeks ago.

  • 'Fairly easy lifting;' Boston restaurants prepare for customer vaccine mandate

    Patrons 12 and older will be required to show they have received at least one vaccine dose to enter indoor dining, bars, nightclubs, gyms and entertainment venues.

  • N. Korea fires 2 suspected missiles in 4th launch this year

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, South Korea's military said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North likely fired two ballistic missiles from an area in Sunan, the location of Pyongyang's international airport, but didn't immediately say how far

  • Bruce Arians smacked Bucs safety Andrew Adams on his helmet amid scrum for loose ball

    The incident took place during the Bucs' playoff win over the Eagles.

  • Dallas Cowboys ousted from playoffs as slew of penalties kill their chance to advance

    The play of the most-penalized team in the regular season carried over into the postseason.