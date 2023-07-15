Djokovic and Alcaraz offer up clash of the generations in Wimbledon final

Uppity youth versus grand old man: a brilliant backdrop for a Wimbledon final. It happened nearly 50 years ago when 39-year-old Ken Rosewall took on the American Jimmy Connors who was 18 years his junior.

Connors annihilated Rosewall 6-1, 6-1, 6-4 to collect the first of his two Wimbledon titles and deprive the Australian of the only Grand Slam tournament crown missing from his trophy cabinet.

Chez Djokovic, 23 of those titles shine brightly. The 36-year-old Serb is the only player to have won at all four Grand Slam tournament venues in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York at leat three times.

Sunday afternoon will be his 35th major final and his ninth at Wimbledon. Only Andy Murray has defeated him once he reaches the last Sunday on Centre Court.

A tall order then for 20-year-old Alcaraz who advanced to his first final at Wimbledon with a straight sets victory over the third seed Daniil Medvedev.

"Well, it gives you extra motivation," said Alcaraz of his showdown with Djokovic. "I think it's more special to play final against a legend from our sport.

"If I win, it could be amazing for me – not only win a Wimbledon title but to do it against Novak would be super special.

Best

"I always say if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. Novak is one of them."

"I try to organise my schedule, training schedule, and my preparation weeks, and all the tournaments, according to these priorities."



