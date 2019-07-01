Djokovic adds former Wimbledon champ Ivanisevic to coaching team

(Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic has added former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic to his coaching team ahead of his title defense at SW19, the Serb has said.

"I am grateful to have Goran Ivanisevic on my side of the net. We have agreed to collaborate at #Wimbledon and hopefully many more in the future," the 32-year-old wrote https://www.facebook.com/djokovicofficial/posts/2466503410069162:0 on his Facebook page.

Ivanisevic, who won the singles title at Wimbledon in 2001 after finishing runner-up in 1992, 1994 and 1998, will join Djokovic's long-time coach Marian Vajda.

"I am thankful to Marian for supporting the idea to invite Goran and strengthen our team ahead of this important tournament," added Djokovic, who begins his title defense against German Philipp Kohlschreiber later on Monday.





(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)