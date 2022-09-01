DJIB Launches First Ever Enterprise Grade Decentralised Data Storage Drive

·3 min read
Business Users Can Save Any File as NFT

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today DJIB launched the first ever end-to-end encrypted, enterprise grade decentralised data storage drive with embedded multi chain non-fungible token functionality. It enables the widespread adoption of NFTs in business applications.

Cloud data storage is dominated by services such as Amazon AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. However, in the age of blockchains, users find traditional storage limiting as it is centralised in the hands of individual corporations. User data can be potentially accessed without their knowledge by employees of such providers. The currently missing ability to save objects as NFTs will be increasingly required in business applications.

This is why, while being AWS S3 compatible and blazingly fast, the DJIB data storage drive for the first time addresses all of these concerns by being end-to-end encrypted, censorship resistant, and with built-in NFT functionality. It reimagines the concept of NFTs, treating them as a new type of file format, whereby users can "Save as NFT" any file stored on the drive, thus demystifying the creation of NFTs. Files can be up to 5TB large, which removes currently existing technical constraints. Users can either attach custom business logic to their NFTs, or use pre-defined templates from a library without knowing how to code. For example, a musician can publish a song with pre-defined licensing rights, or a pharmaceutical company can allow patients to share and profit from their medical data with very granular permissions and usage rights - all without the need of any intermediaries or use of specialist software. Any asset can now be tokenised. Any financial director can issue share certificates in NFT format.

Such NFTs are immediately interoperable with all the blockchains with which DJIB has a connector. It started from Solana, Ethereum and BSC, but will soon cover all key networks. DJIB is already working on connectors with teams from major blockchains, starting with those that are enterprise focused and see this as an opportunity to foster the development of applications within their ecosystems.

Moe Sayadi, DJIB CEO whose background is of a solutions architect at Microsoft and Avaloq, says: "Making our decentralised drive available to enterprise customers and removing the mystery behind the creation of NFTs opens an unimaginable trove of opportunities. It puts a powerful tool into the hands of non-technical domain experts. They can focus on the business logic attached to any document and potentially physical item, and move entire business processes to the cloud. This enables Object Oriented Business Process Management and many other exciting innovations which are in our pipeline and will be announced soon. We are discussing with corporate CTOs some very interesting use cases and I can confidently say that NFT evolution has finally passed the apes stage."

Contact: Max Atanassov max@djib.io +41-79-566-3797

DJIB Drive is high-availability S3-compatible decentralised enterprise object storage that allows business users to save any file as multi-chain ready NFT.



