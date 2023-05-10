Djerba Tunisia: Deadly shooting near Africa's oldest synagogue

Ghriba synagogue (file image)

Two visitors and two security guards have been killed in a gun attack near Africa's oldest synagogue, on the Tunisian island of Djerba.

The attack took place during an annual pilgrimage to the island, which attracts Jewish visitors from Europe and Israel.

A guard reportedly shot dead his partner before opening fire on visitors and security forces near the synagogue before being killed himself.

His motivation was not clear.

The two dead visitors were cousins.

They have been named by Israeli media as French national Benjamin Haddad, 42, and Aviel Haddad, 30, a dual citizen of Tunisia and Israel.

"They were shot - murdered in cold blood. They were just in the car park and were supposed to go in, in front of the entrance for the security check," relative Mordechai Madar told Israeli radio station 103FM.

Four other visitors and five members of the security forces were injured.

It is not clear whether the visitors were pilgrims visiting the Ghriba synagogue. Video posted online, that has not been independently verified, showed visitors running as gunshots rang out.

The French government "condemns this heinous act in the strongest terms," foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said.

More than 5,000 Jews participated in the 2022 pilgrimage to Ghriba, AFP news agency reported, citing local organisers.

It is not the first time the 2,500-year-old synagogue has been targeted.

In 2002 a bomb attack, claimed by al-Qaeda Islamist militants, killed more than 20 people on the island.

The annual pilgrimage to Djerba - about 500km (310 miles) from the capital, Tunis - has had tight security since the bombing.

Tunisia is a majority-Muslim country, but Djerba is home to hundreds of Jews.