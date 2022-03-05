DJ Uiagalelei draws inspiration for diet from a future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexis Cubit
·2 min read
Dawson Powers/Special to The State
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DJ Uiagalelei
    American football quarterback

“Big Cinco” might just be a nickname in word only for DJ Uiagalelei moving forward.

Clemson’s rising junior quarterback revealed Friday evening that he had lost around 20 pounds during the offseason. He said he got up to around 260 pounds last season and is now 240, but wants to try and get down to 230 or 235.

A large part of the slimming-down process was cutting out sweets and fast food. That includes In-N-Out, a staple in Uiagalelei’s home state of California, and Bojangles, one of the first companies to offer him a name, image and likeness deal last summer.

“Bojangles,” he said, hesitating, “I mean, Bojangles, right now, I’m cutting it out just a little bit, just kind of cutting it out but in moderation.”

As much as he’d like to eat ice cream or make a quick stop at Bojangles, Uiagalelei is thinking long-term about his overall health and what’s best for his football career. He compared his new mindset to recently retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady’s approach to physical health and diet.

“You kind of see like the TB12 diet and stuff like that where your body’s like a temple,” the Tigers’ signal caller said. “You want to be able to treat your body like a Ferrari. I stopped eating fast food and trying to treat (my body) like a high-engine car, like a fancy car. Kind of just like good stuff in your body, and that’s what I’ve been doing.”

Uiagalelei has traded fast food for meal prepping through a food delivery service and eating smaller portions of food while being mindful of his calorie intake.

Not only did Uiagalelei get healthier weight-wise, but also trained with a company called 3DQB that has locations in Texas and California. According to its website, 3DQB teaches “cross-specific training programs and exercises that will help athletes improve their game time performance, motion, and movement mechanics. Increase their upper-body strength, flexibility, power, and muscle endurance, while achieving maximum performance and minimizing risk of injury.”

Everything he worked on there was based on what he’d been doing at Clemson and approved by offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

“Footwork, throwing stuff, I took that to (3DQB) and we went over it,” Uiagalelei said. “We set up a plan. We went and we executed that.”

The payoff of the extra work and slimmer frame will hopefully translate on the field. Even after the second practice of the spring, Uiagalelei says the weight loss has helped with his mobility in the pocket, but doesn’t think the extra pounds were part of his struggles last year.

“If I lose weight, I can be able to be a lot faster,” he said. “I can be more mobile. I didn’t feel like it affected me (last year) but I feel like it can make me that much better.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Race to Build a Cannabis Drink That Actually Tastes Good

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyCannabis and alcohol don’t mix. At least, that’s according to the federal agency that oversees such things, and which prohibits any alcoholic beverage from containing a controlled substance. That includes THC—the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. CBD—the non-psychoactive ingredient—is another matter, and in some precincts it’s considered legal to mix with alcohol, although this has yet to be fully sorted out. But in short, don’t l

  • Sherri Papini's family says they are 'appalled' by arrest in faked abduction

    The family of a Northern California woman whose 2016 disappearance triggered an intensive search and international headlines on Friday criticized the way she was arrested on charges she faked her own kidnapping. Sherri Papini, 39, of Redding, was “ambushed” in front of her children Thursday afternoon, according to her family. She spent the night in the Sacramento County jail awaiting her first appearance on charges of mail fraud and lying to a federal agent.

  • In New York's 'Little Odessa,' Ukrainians see Russians as neighbors, not enemies

    In just one day, Inga Sokolnikova filled two rooms in her beauty salon in New York City's Brighton Beach with donated diapers, clothes and medical supplies for her native country of Ukraine. The war in Ukraine has shaken Brighton Beach, a neighborhood filled with Cyrillic signage where residents from Russia and a slew of former Soviet Union countries have been living side by side for decades following waves of immigration beginning in the 1970s, earning it the nickname Little Odessa. Russia's invasion of Ukraine less than two weeks ago has stirred complicated emotions, but many Ukrainians here said the community has come together to support them.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.