DJ Tim Westwood steps down from Capital Xtra radio show after allegations

·2 min read
Tim Westwood
Westwood presented a Saturday night slot on the hip-hop station

Tim Westwood has stepped down from his Capital Xtra radio show "until further notice" after sexual misconduct claims, the station's parent company has said.

His exit follows allegations from seven women of predatory sexual behaviour and touching by the British hip-hop DJ.

"Following the claims that have recently come to light, Tim Westwood has stepped down from his show until further notice," a statement from Global said on Wednesday.

Westwood strenuously denies the claims.

On Tuesday, a joint investigation by the BBC and The Guardian featured the accounts of seven women relating to alleged incidents between 1992 and 2017.

Westwood, 64, presented a Saturday night slot on hip-hop station Capital Xtra. He previously hosted shows on Radio 1 and 1Xtra from 1994 to 2013.

Two of his forthcoming DJ sets in Birmingham and Bognor Regis have also been cancelled in light of the allegations.

The women accused Westwood of predatory sexual behaviour and touching, claiming he abused his position in the music industry to exploit them.

Two said he had initiated unwanted and unexpected sex, one claimed she was subjected to unwanted oral sex, and four accused the DJ of touching their bottoms or breasts.

The women who spoke to the BBC are all black, and said they met Westwood through his work. They told their stories in a BBC Three documentary, Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power.

BBC iPlayer image: Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power
BBC iPlayer image: Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power

Watch on BBC iPlayer

Earlier on Wednesday, BBC director general Tim Davie described the testimony of the women as "powerful and appalling", and called for anyone else with evidence to come forward.

Mr Davie said he had found no evidence of complaints made to the corporation about the DJ while he was at the BBC.

A spokesman for Westwood said he was a well-respected and highly successful DJ and that he strenuously denied in their entirety the serious allegations made against him.

He said he did not behave in the manner described and any suggestion that he acts, or has acted, in the way described would be false.

If you have been affected by any of these issues in this story you can visit BBC Action Line.

Banner saying &#39;Get in touch&#39;
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Have you been affected by any of the issues raised? If you are able to talk to us please email: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • 1st Canadian goalball championships in 3 years underway

    After being put on hold due to the pandemic, the 2022 Canadian Goalball Championships are underway this weekend in Calgary at the Bob Niven training centre at WinSport. Goalball is a Paralympic sport played exclusively by athletes who are blind or visually impaired. Blair Nesbitt, a player on both the Alberta and Canadian men's goalball teams, said it felt good to be back on the court. "It's been really hard on athletes not having competition, and competition is what helps make players better."

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nurse says it would be a "heckuva challenge" to come back from 0-3

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse is unruffled by the fact no team in NBA history has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series. "I think it's a heckuva challenge, and somebody's got to do it," Nurse said. "And if it gets to 3-1, it's not 3-0 anymore. And 3-1's been done." The Raptors could be four wins away from history, but they're also one loss away from elimination, could be missing injured rookie Scottie Barnes again Saturday, and have yet to see a really good game from all-stars

  • Hockey world grieves Guy Lafleur's passing, celebrates his legacy

    Guy Lafleur racing down the right side, his trademark mane trailing behind him, before he struck one of his signature thunderclap slapshots is an image that's been burned into the memories of hockey fans around the world. Tributes poured in Friday from teammates, opponents and admirers after the Montreal Canadiens confirmed that the Habs legend had died at age 70, a week after the death of New York Islanders great Mike Bossy. "I can remember actually some of the first games I played against Guy,

  • Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime knocked out of Barcelona Open quarterfinals

    BARCELONA, Spain — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open. The 21-year-old from Montreal fell despite nailing eight aces in the match, while Schwartzman didn't record a single one. Auger-Aliassime, the ninth-ranked player in the world, squandered opportunities in the match as he double-faulted four times and allowed Schwartzmann to break him four times in six chances. On the opposite end, the 15th-ranked Argen

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • As Canadian sport wrestles with winning and athlete wellness, Norway a possible model

    "We do not do this for the medals. Do not misunderstand, we love to win, but it should be done in the proper way." Given the current athlete unrest in Canadian high-performance sport, that statement by Norway's top Olympic official Tore Ovrebo seems profound. With the word "joy" baked into its sport values, the northern country with less than a fifth of Canada's population has topped the medal table at the last two Winter Olympic Games. Norway won in total medals (37) and gold medals (16) in Bei

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Malachi Flynn on playoff experience, guarding James Harden

    Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn discusses what is different about playoff basketball, advice he's received from Raptors vets and the challenges of guarding James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

  • Yukoners mourn loss of Gerry Thick

    A man heavily involved in Yukon amateur sports for more than 30 years is being remembered as a straight shooter who worked extremely hard and cared passionately for his community. Gerry Thick died last week at the age of 77. Thick was manager of Northland Beverages for 46 years and served two terms as a Whitehorse city councillor but he's best known for his involvement in Yukon sports, especially softball, and his long association with the Arctic Winter Games (AWG). Thick served on the AWG's int

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Cantlay, Schauffele shatter 54-hole mark, take 5-shot lead

    AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele played the back nine in 8-under 28 and shot a 12-under 60 in best-ball play Saturday to shatter the Zurich Classic three-round record at 29 under and stretch their lead to five strokes. Cantlay and Schauffele broke the 54-hole mark of 23 under. Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith and Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown set the 72-hole mark of 27 under in 2017, the first-year of the team format at TPC Louisiana. The final round will be alternate shot. Cantlay

  • Sharks snap 11-game skid vs Vegas with 5-4 shootout win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thomas Bordeleau scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night. Vegas squandered a 4-2 lead with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, as Nick Bonino scored his second goal of the game at 17:54 of the third period and Timo Meier added the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining to silence what moments before was a raucous crowd of 18,367. The Golden Knights outshot San Jose 6-1 in overtime, but

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change