DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino Go All Out in First Promo for New Revenge Prank Show

That's what the first promo for Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny promises. The upcoming show stars Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, the self-proclaimed "prank war champion," and his Jersey Shore pal Vinny Guadagnino. From the looks of it, they're going all out — in one scene from the teaser, Guadagnino shocks a room full of people when he emerges from a casket at a funeral.

Each episode will pair DelVecchio, 39, or Guadagnino, 32, with a subject of a viral internet prank who is seeking payback on the friend, family member or loved one who originally embarrassed them. With help from the hosts, the pairs will attempt to pull off some of the most over-the-top pranks yet in order to get the ultimate revenge.

The show premieres next month, hot on the heels of the season 2 premiere of Guadagnino and DelVecchio's other MTV spinoff, Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny.

Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny premieres with back-to-back episodes on June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, following a new episode of Double Shot at Love.