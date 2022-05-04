DJ Mustard Files for Divorce from Wife Chanel Thierry After Over a Year of Marriage

DJ Mustard attends the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 15, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images); Chanel Thierry and Mustard attend Billboard 2019 Hip Hop Power Players at Union West Events on October 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Billboard)

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Noam Galai/Getty

DJ Mustard is parting ways from wife Chanel Thierry.

The "Want Her" musician, whose real name is Dijon Isaiah McFarlane, filed for divorce on Monday after being married for a year and a half to the model, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, Mustard also seeks joint legal and physical custody of their three children, Kiylan, 10, Kauner, 7, and Kody, 2, per the filing.

Chanel Thierry and DJ Mustard attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED: Sean Penn and Leila George Finalize Their Divorce After Almost 2 Years of Marriage

In the document, Mustard noted the pair had signed a prenup prior to tying the knot in October 2020. The former couple had been together since they were 19 before getting engaged in 2018, Complex reports.

Mustard's representative did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Thierry appeared to confirm the news while thanking her fans for their support via her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/chaneldijon/2830329321657158588/?igshid=YTM0ZjI4ZDI=

Chanel Thierry/Instagram

"Thank you for the kind words, thoughts and prayers," she wrote. "Anyone that followed me or knows me personally knows my family means the world to me."

"I've dedicate[d] 12 loyal years and it is more then [sic] heartbreaking to see things end," she concluded.