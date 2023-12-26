DJ Moore states his case for Bears to stick with Justin Fields at QB

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore continues to go to bat for his quarterback, Justin Fields, as the 2023 season winds down and an important offseason approaches.

With Chicago just one Panthers loss away from landing the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft for a second straight year, Fields’ future is uncertain beyond 2023. Bears general manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make about whether to draft a rookie like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye with the top spot or stick with Fields.

It’s been — and will continue to be — a hot topic of conversation throughout the offseason and leading up to the NFL draft. Moore has even been asked about Fields’ future in Chicago a few times now. And he’s made his stance very clear: Fields should be the team’s quarterback in 2024.

“I really don’t see why anything would change,” Moore said Tuesday on the Mully & Haugh Show. “Most people love Justin here (in the city of Chicago). I mean, most people as in like most of the fans love Justin.

“Look at what he’s done – he’s grown every year. He had (two) different offensive coordinators … He’s grown more and more each year. Even throughout this year, you can see his growth.”

Moore was asked about Fields’ accuracy and explained how it can be improved — with more time.

“You can improve it,” Moore said. “It comes with working on timing and being with the same group of guys throughout the course of the season or the years that you are together. Because once you improve the timing, everybody knows where the one-two-three reads are going to be, and he can expect them to be exactly at that depth at the right time.”

Fields has completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,146 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions (two that were on Hail Mary throws) in 11 games this season.

While Fields has shown improvement this season, that might not be enough to retain him in Chicago — if Poles deems Williams or another rookie the best option for the Bears moving forward.

Get ready for a must-see offseason.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire