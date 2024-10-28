DJ Moore was shocked by Bears' handoff to Doug Kramer on goal line

The Chicago Bears were dealt a heartbreaking 18-15 loss by the Washington Commanders thanks to an avoidable Hail Mary touchdown in the final seconds that dropped Chicago to 4-3 on the season.

While the Hail Mary is the talk of the game -- where head coach Matt Eberflus and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson are coming under fire, and rightfully so -- there was another head scratcher during a pivotal moment of the game that also bears criticizing.

Facing third-and-goal at Washington's 1-yard line, the Bears brought in offensive lineman-turned-fullback Doug Kramer, who lined up in front of Roschon Johnson. It's a play that's worked for Chicago on several occasions, and that was the expected play call. So imagine the shock when quarterback Caleb Williams handed the ball off not to Johnson but Kramer, who proceeded to fumble the ball, which was recovered by the Commanders.

Bears receiver DJ Moore, who was actually being looked at in the blue medical tent during the play, admitted he was surprised by the play call at that moment of the game.

“I don't know the reason behind the play call,” Moore said on the Mully & Haugh Show on Monday morning. “It's been up for a few weeks, but I didn't think we were actually getting it called in a game like this. When I came out of the tent and just seen him running, I was just like, ‘What the hell happened?’”

This CANNOT be how the Bears envisioned this play going pic.twitter.com/MGqjJQZiZM — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 27, 2024

The worst part? Head coach Matt Eberflus said he doesn't regret the play call in a pivotal moment of the game.

"We've worked that play since he's been in there," Eberflus said after the game. "We've worked the mechanics of it, the hand-off to him. We've just got to do it better. We're wedge blocking. You're on the 1-yard line. You've got a big guy to get the ball. We've practiced it a lot."

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has come under fire for his poor outing as play caller against the Commanders, and Moore was asked if it's fair to wonder about the team's confidence in Waldron calling plays. While Moore believes that's fair for those on the outside, he said it's different for the players inside the building.

"For us, we've just got to go out there and do what's called and make sure we're on the details of things," Moore said.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: DJ Moore was shocked by Bears' handoff to Doug Kramer on goal line