DJ Moore shares thoughts on Pete Carroll as potential Bears head coach

The latest rumor in the Chicago Bears' coaching search is that there's mutual interest between the team and former USC Trojans and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

Following their 6-3 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, the questions and conversation about the head coaching search became louder. The team looked absolutely flat against Seattle, once again had very little production, and once again, quarterback Caleb Williams had an embarrassing performance behind his offensive line and own mental lapses.

On Friday morning, Bears wide receiver DJ Moore made his weekly appearance on 670 the Score in Chicago and was asked about the report of Carroll and his potential interest in becoming the team's next head coach. Moore was asked if he believed Carroll would be a good fit in Chicago, and given the history of what Carroll did in Seattle, Moore emphatically said that the 73-year old coach would demand the respect of everyone in the locker room.

"He's respected, and he has done it at a high level," Moore said. "Everybody would have to pay attention and listen. Because he has done it already."

Carroll is just another name in what has been a long list of potential candidates to be the next head coach of the Bears. In his 14 seasons with Seattle, Carroll led the Seahawks to 10 playoff appearances, two Super Bowl appearances, winning one Super Bowl championship, and had a 137-89-1 record with the team.

Before arriving in Seattle, Carroll had two stints in the 1990s as a head coach with the New York Jets and New England Patriots, but after failing there, he saw a great measure of success at the University of Southern California.

Much has been made about the Bears needing structure and a change in culture with their next head coach, and that's undeniable. While the general public seems to want Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be appointed the next head coach, but Carroll could bring a different pedigree given his history and accolades at the NFL level.

