DJ Lagway injury update: Florida QB carted off vs Georgia after clutching hamstring

Florida football quarterback DJ Lagway was carted off the field of Saturday's game against No. 2 Georgia after suffering an apparent left leg injury. He was unable to put weight on his leg and was carried into the cart, appearing to hold his hamstring.

Lagway, a former five-star recruit, was serving as the Gators' starter after Graham Mertz suffered a season-ending injury ACL tear against Tennessee. He led Florida to a 10-3 lead just before halftime after throwing a 43-yard touchdown to Aidan Mizell in the second quarter.

REQUIRED READING: Florida vs Georgia score today: Live updates, highlights from Week 10 game

Lagway entered the game with 1,024 passing yards and five touchdowns to five interceptions this season, along with 96 rushing yards. He was the No. 7 overall recruit and No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

The crowd chanted "DJ Lagway" as he was carted off the field.

DJ Lagway injury update

Lagway appeared to hurt his left hamstring, laying on the field at EverBank Stadium for several moments while getting tended to by Florida trainers. He was eventually carted off the field.

What is DJ Lagway's injury

It's unclear what Lagway's exact injury was, but he appeared to hold his left hamstring for multiple moments before being carted off the field.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DJ Lagway injury update: Florida football QB carted off vs Georgia