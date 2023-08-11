DJ Khaled Taps Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert for New Single ‘Supposed to be Loved’

DJ Khaled Hosts The Inaugural We The Best Foundation Classic - Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation

DJ Khaled has dropped a new single, “Supposed to be Loved,” which features Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert. The pulsating, upbeat track sees the collaborators rapping about loving someone the way they’re supposed to be loved.

“Happy release day I’m celebrating wit my family! Everyting I do is for my family! THANK YOU GOD!” Khaled wrote on Twitter. He also teased more new music soon, hinting at his upcoming album’s title with “TIL NEXT TIME.”

“Supposed to be Loved” will appear on DJ Khaled’s forthcoming 14th album, Til Next Time. The album doesn’t have a release date yet — but that’s all part of DJ Khaled’s plans to keep anyone from predicting his next move. The musician did, however, drop a teaser trailer that has threatening, almost sinister energy to it.

“Success ain’t easy, you gotta want it. You gotta want it so bad that you’re willing to put everything on the line, even if you gotta risk your own life. That’s how bad you gotta want it. Forget just wanting it — you gotta work,” DJ Khaled insists in the over four-minute long clip. “You gotta be willing to out-work everybody, especially the ones that’s standing in your way. Man, it’s hard. This shit hard. You think this shit is easy? I just make it look easy. I’m that great. In the meantime, Til Next Time.”

DJ Khaled’s last album, God Did, arrived last August. It featured hit single “Staying Alive,” a collaboration with Drake and Lil Baby. It also featured an appearance from Jay-Z on the title track.

