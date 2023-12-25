DJ Khaled Surprises Sons with Go-Karts for Christmas, Films them Doing Donuts in Driveway: 'Shoutout to Santa Claus'

The musician and Nicole Tuck cheered on their sons Asahd and Aalam as they spun around outside

DJ Khaled/ Instagram DJ Khaled surprises his sons with go-karts on Christmas morning

DJ Khaled's Christmas gift to his kids was clearly a "No Brainer" — just check out their excited reactions.

The Grammy winning musician, 48, and Nicole Tuck surprised their two sons with the ultimate gift on Sunday morning: Two brand new go-karts!

To celebrate the holiday, the mogul uploaded a few clips of his boys Asahd, 7, and Aalam, 3, trying out their latest toys as they did donuts in the driveway — all while earning some on-brand motivation from their father.

"Happy holidays!!!!! Love to see my family so happy !!!!! THANK YOU GOD," Khaled wrote on Instagram on Christmas morning. "HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO EVERYONE! Beautiful energy ! Let’s make everyday a holiday!"

In another post, he added: "Lets go !!!!!!! 🏎️ !!!!!!! HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO EVERYONE."

On Christmas morning, Khaled shared a clip of his boys racing down the stairs of their home to the Christmas tree, before they began to unwrap gifts. "Happy holidays, let's go Asahd," Khaled cheered as his eldest hopped on his new go-kart. He then did the same for Aalam.

While Aalam was gifted a smaller Mario Kart-themed vehicle, his older brother raced around in a larger model.

But not all of their gifts had major differences, as both boys opened up matching Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls jerseys and matching Jamaica soccer jerseys. Khaled also showed off Tuck's brand new watch, before uploading a second clip of his kids racing around their driveway while mom and dad shouted encouragement.

"Asahd, Aalam! Let me see a 360," Khaled yelled out to the boys, as they spun around excitedly on the electric vehicles.

"Shoutout to Santa Claus, and shoutout to my beautiful wife," Khaled added, pointing the camera at Nicole. "You did your thing, girl. The Khaled family."

Several friends complimented Khaled's choice of gifts, too, including fellow father Rick Ross who commented some fire emojis: "Luvvvv itttttt."

DJ Khaled/ Instagram DJ Khaled's sons Asahd and Aalam ride go-karts on Christmas morning

Khaled later shared a clip of the family's feast on his Instagram Story, which included shrimp, bagels, chicken, truffle eggs, biscuits and more. As Khaled explained as he filmed the spread and praised the chef who made it all, the meal was "curated by the queen."

"Oh no, it's getting serious over here," he joked as he took a bite of a seasonal fried shrimp.



Read the original article on People.